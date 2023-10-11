NYT: Vice President Kamala Harris 'still struggling to make the case for herself'
Straight talk to Queers for Palestine
When will the ADL call out Black Lives Matter for its pro-Hamas propaganda?
LA Times reporter still won't believe children were beheaded, even after Biden says...
Retired admiral concerned Sen. Tommy Tuberville is keeping the US from entering combat...
WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are...
ABC News publishes story about female frogs faking their deaths, and the jokes...
Here's Rep. Steny Hoyer's response to Rep. Rashida Tlaib's Palestinian flag
Journalist says photos coming out of flattened Gaza are 'a very bad image...
'Sources say' alert! Media spotted doing HEAVY lifting for Biden WH (and Iran)
Head of Hamas calls for a 'Day of Rage' Friday from his hiding...
Alabama woman who faked her own abduction appears in court for the first...
Do NOT mess with a Jewish mother! Israeli woman survives being held hostage...
Bill Melugin flashes back to what made Rep. Rashida Tlaib VERY emotional 4...

Harvard student group 'retracts its signature' from pro-Hamas statement

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 11, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

As Twitchy reported, 36 anti-Israeli Harvard student groups issued a horribly anti-Semitic statement following the Hamas terror attack on Israel. Almost all of them stand by what they said, but the Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Student Association, after learning that 10 Nepali students in Israel were killed by Hamas terrorists, issued its own statement saying it regretted its decision to co-sign the statement. "To ensure that our stance on the condemnation of violence by Hamas and support for a just peace remains clear, we retract our signature from the statement," the group writes.

Advertisement

Recommended

WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are ... believe them
Aaron Walker
Advertisement
Advertisement

So a couple of days ago the terrorist attacks against Israel were justified, but now we've changed our minds and think terrorism is bad.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS HARVARD ISRAEL TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are ... believe them
Aaron Walker
Straight talk to Queers for Palestine
Gordon K
Retired admiral concerned Sen. Tommy Tuberville is keeping the US from entering combat in Gaza
Brett T.
NYT: Vice President Kamala Harris 'still struggling to make the case for herself'
Brett T.
Here's Rep. Steny Hoyer's response to Rep. Rashida Tlaib's Palestinian flag
Brett T.
Journalist says photos coming out of flattened Gaza are 'a very bad image for Israel'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are ... believe them Aaron Walker
Advertisement