Harvard student group 'retracts its signature' from pro-Hamas statement

As Twitchy reported, 36 anti-Israeli Harvard student groups issued a horribly anti-Semitic statement following the Hamas terror attack on Israel. Almost all of them stand by what they said, but the Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Student Association, after learning that 10 Nepali students in Israel were killed by Hamas terrorists, issued its own statement saying it regretted its decision to co-sign the statement. "To ensure that our stance on the condemnation of violence by Hamas and support for a just peace remains clear, we retract our signature from the statement," the group writes.

Advertisement

The law students at Harvard are beginning to really sweat the fact that they might get fired from their first-year associate jobs helping Dow Chemical cover up pesticide spills in small town reservoirs, simply because they supported a terrorist organization in law school pic.twitter.com/P6IfkHqi1i — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) October 11, 2023

1. I haven’t lost so many followers on a post in a long time. Good riddance.



2. The dominoes keep falling on these folks. I love a good Harvard-educated lawyer that doesn’t read things first. She’ll be billing $1,500/hr in no time! pic.twitter.com/c0Qj7ao5Ad — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) October 11, 2023

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2023

I hope that every single one of them loses their internships. I hope that every single one of them finds themselves in interviews with Jewish men wearing yarmulkes. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) October 11, 2023

“That left us too early,” They didn’t leave, they were murdered. — Ellis Reyes (aka Instructor Zulu) (@ellisreyes) October 11, 2023

Question for the lawyers in the room.



How does one “retract a signature?” — Lee Edwards (@terronk) October 11, 2023

You sign it again but in reverse, with white ink. Lawyers don't want you to know you can do this. — Sam Arnold (@s4m4rn0ld) October 11, 2023

Back peddling is amazing, only took a day — but it’s clear what they really think. There was no horror, shock or sympathy for the Isreals killed, none. — SamMcGWeb (@SamMcGWeb) October 11, 2023

Wait, did I read that right? 🤨



We’re still refusing to call a spade a spade by carefully avoiding the T word, but now feel comfortable stating that killing innocent civilians is wrong because we’ve learned there were some Nepalis in the crowd. — Rachel V (@RachelVT42) October 11, 2023

"Oh no! Some of our people were also killed!"



Maybe Harvard needs to teach their law students that they can have empathy for others, even if they aren't members of their group.



But I suppose if they possessed a capacity for empathy then they might not become lawyers... — Jacob Burner (@JacobBurner5) October 11, 2023

I’m never going to recover from this tweet. It’s absolutely hilarious if you’re in law firm operations🤣🤣 — mitchel lewis (@stautistic) October 11, 2023

Can't let them get away with it.



Find the names, publish them, make them unemployable for life. — inverse square law of information propagation (@_inverse_square) October 11, 2023

Oops - they may have just discovered the meaning of consequences - it’s a hard lesson.



Tip for parents : You really want your kids to learn this one a bit earlier than law school so stop coddling 🤷‍♀️ — In Pursuit of Optimism (@PursueOptimism) October 11, 2023

Advertisement

So a couple of days ago the terrorist attacks against Israel were justified, but now we've changed our minds and think terrorism is bad.

***