'What about it?' Colorado State Rep. asked if he'd condemn massacre by Hamas

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on October 10, 2023
Fox News Digital

As Twitchy just reported, we were shocked to see that California State Sen. Scott Wiener, with whom we vehemently disagree on everything, stands with Israel … maybe he's a little more tuned in than Rashida Tlaib about how the LGBTQ community is treated in Gaza.

Here's Colorado State Rep. Tim Hernandez being asked if he condemns the killing of innocent women and children by Hamas. "What about it?" is his answer. Good job Colorado electing this clown.

Honorary Squad member.

We haven't checked to see if the world-famous "Tennessee Three" have posting anything about the massacre.

Can the Colorado legislature censure this guy at least? Or are they all like this?

***

