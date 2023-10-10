'What about it?' Colorado State Rep. asked if he'd condemn massacre by Hamas

As Twitchy just reported, we were shocked to see that California State Sen. Scott Wiener, with whom we vehemently disagree on everything, stands with Israel … maybe he's a little more tuned in than Rashida Tlaib about how the LGBTQ community is treated in Gaza.

Advertisement

Here's Colorado State Rep. Tim Hernandez being asked if he condemns the killing of innocent women and children by Hamas. "What about it?" is his answer. Good job Colorado electing this clown.

WOW.



Colorado State Rep @_timhernandez when asked if he would condemn Hamas slaughtering innocent women and children:



“What about it?”

pic.twitter.com/0O9qjajl8p — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 10, 2023

Honorary Squad member.

Congrats @_timhernandez, your comments will live in infamy and be seen by far more than 3 people. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 10, 2023

As a Colorado resident, I’ll remember this in the voting booth. — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) October 10, 2023

He sounds like a Democrat. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 10, 2023

We haven't checked to see if the world-famous "Tennessee Three" have posting anything about the massacre.

All we need to know right there 😑 — Kristen Lamb (@KristenLambTX) October 10, 2023

1 million views 🤣🤣 — Dan 𝙏𝙖𝙭𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙄𝙨 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙛𝙩 Behrman 🍍 (@DanForTexas) October 10, 2023

Very easy. Yes I condem. Instead he dances around the issue because he can not or will not condem. — Mark McLain (@MarkMcLain) October 10, 2023

I think Tim here is going to have a rough Tuesday. — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) October 10, 2023

To be expected from a pronoun. — Michael Arlin (@mrcauliman) October 10, 2023

He's literally smirking when he says it. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) October 10, 2023

Can the Colorado legislature censure this guy at least? Or are they all like this?

Colorado... kick this loser @_timhernandez out of any leadership role. — Coremember (@Coremember123) October 10, 2023

***