'Sheer evil': President Joe Biden delivers a powerful speech condemning Hamas

We're no fans of President Joe Biden, obviously, and we would have liked to have heard this speech a couple of days ago. So, he's a little late to the game, but we have to hand it to him: Biden gave a powerful speech condemning the terrorist attack by Hamas and acknowledged that Americans had been killed and taken hostage.

This is a big improvement over the White House tweeting about Bidenomics and "junk fees" on concert tickets.

Biden: "There are moments in this life...when the pure, unadulterated evil is unleashed...The people of Israel lived thru one such moment this wkend. The bloody hands of the terrorist organization Hamas, a group who stated purpose...is to kill Jews. This was an act of sheer evil" pic.twitter.com/VtAzD7TnXO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 10, 2023

Biden: "[T]raumas never go away...[F]amilies...waiting to hear the fate of their loved ones...Hamas has now threatened to execute in violation of...human morality. It's abhorrent. The brutality...is bloodthirstiness brings to mind...the worst rampages of ISIS...This is terrorism" pic.twitter.com/l9b1oHc24R — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 10, 2023

Biden: "[F]or the Jewish people, it's not new. This attack is brought to the surface painful memories & the scars left by a millennia of anti-semitism & genocide of the Jewish people...[W]e must be crystal clear. We stand with Israel...and we will make sure it has what it needs." pic.twitter.com/Ea6jFiNCR2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 10, 2023

Biden: "There's no justification for terrorism. There's no excuse. Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people's right to dignity...It's stated purpose is the annihilation of the state of Israel & the murder of Jewish people...Hamas offers nothing but terrr & bloodshed." pic.twitter.com/y5wtJPRVyf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 10, 2023

Biden: "Israel has the right to respond -- indeed, has a duty to respond to these vicious attacks...Democracies...are strong & more secure when we act according to the rule of law. Terrorist purposely targeted at civilians, killed them." pic.twitter.com/SgHBl9YJxr — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 10, 2023

OK, he did have to bring his son Beau, who died in Iraq, into it, because of course he did:

Biden compares himself losing son Beau to Israelis whose family members were slaughtered by Hamas: "A lot of us know how it feels. It leaves a black hole in your chest when you lose family, feeling like you're being sucked in. The anger...pain...sense of hopelessness...tragedy" pic.twitter.com/BSnYOyUOM1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 10, 2023

Biden: "We're going to...stand united, supporting the people of Israel who are suffering unspeakable losses and opposing the hatred and violence of terrorism...We're surging...military assistance...to replenish the Iron Dome...This is not about party...This is about...security" pic.twitter.com/DONxSsFDia — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 10, 2023

Biden: "Let me say again to any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word: don't . Don't. Our hearts may be broken, but our resolve is clear...We're also taking steps at home...working closely w/...Jewish community partners" pic.twitter.com/ld15LodIZc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 10, 2023

Biden: "This is moment for the United States to come together, to grieve w/those who are mourning...There is no place for hate in America, not against Jews, not against Muslims, not against anybody. We reject it....What we reject is terrorism. We condemn the indiscriminate evil." pic.twitter.com/21E4tt6O9r — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 10, 2023

Biden: "Let there be no doubt that United States has Israel's back. We will make sure that the Jewish and democratic state of Israel can defend itself today, tomorrow as we always have. It is as simple as that. These atrocities -- they're sickening. We're--we're with Israel.… pic.twitter.com/rxA8ZV5aPe — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 10, 2023

Biden then leaves without taking questions.

That was a good speech. We would have liked to have heard it Sunday, and not delivered by a feeble old man. The administration seemed to have been caught flat-footed over the weekend … failing to answer Hillary Clinton's famous 3 a.m. phone call. But to give credit where credit is due, Biden made it perfectly clear whose side the United States is on.

Now maybe get the Justice Department to look into some of the people celebrating terrorism in the streets instead of parents at school board meetings.

