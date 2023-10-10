Takes ONE terrorist group to know another: Black Lives Matter Chicago comes out...
'Sheer evil': President Joe Biden delivers a powerful speech condemning Hamas

Brett T.  |  3:30 PM on October 10, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We're no fans of President Joe Biden, obviously, and we would have liked to have heard this speech a couple of days ago. So, he's a little late to the game, but we have to hand it to him: Biden gave a powerful speech condemning the terrorist attack by Hamas and acknowledged that Americans had been killed and taken hostage.

This is a big improvement over the White House tweeting about Bidenomics and "junk fees" on concert tickets.

OK, he did have to bring his son Beau, who died in Iraq, into it, because of course he did:

Biden: "Let there be no doubt that the United States has Israel's back. We will make sure that the Jewish and democratic state of Israel can defend itself today, and tomorrow as we always have. It is as simple as that. These atrocities -- they're sickening. We're--we're with Israel. Let's make no mistake. Thank you."  

Biden then leaves without taking questions.

That was a good speech. We would have liked to have heard it Sunday, and not delivered by a feeble old man. The administration seemed to have been caught flat-footed over the weekend … failing to answer Hillary Clinton's famous 3 a.m. phone call. But to give credit where credit is due, Biden made it perfectly clear whose side the United States is on.

Now maybe get the Justice Department to look into some of the people celebrating terrorism in the streets instead of parents at school board meetings.

***

