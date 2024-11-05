Maryland Governor Explains How the Bible Encourages Him to Fight for Abortion

The Left clutched their pearls the other day when Donald Trump said he'd protect women "whether they wanted it or not." He was referring to the rapists and murderers coming across the border unvetted. We're all for that. We're also for protecting girls from being partially paralyzed by having a volleyball spiked into their faces by a male player on the other team. We could go on … we're also all about protecting girls from having biological males sharing the locker room and showers with them in high school.

A lot of Democrats are saying that they're voting for Kamala Harris to protect the women in their lives. To them, protecting women means making sure they can have an abortion through the third trimester in whichever state they live.

The last time we checked in with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, he was talking about child poverty with "Little Gretch," a brunette Barbie doll posed sitting at a Chicago bar. So, yeah, he's a person to take seriously.

Moore explained to MSNBC how the Bible inspires him to protect women, i.e., preserve abortion rights.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore explains why he thinks that the Bible encourages him to fight for abortion. pic.twitter.com/KldKfybl2l — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 5, 2024

Interesting interpretation of Scripture — Harry (@harrytpk) November 5, 2024

“But if you cause one of these little ones who trusts in me to fall into sin, it would be better for you to be thrown into the sea with a large millstone hung around your neck."

Mark 9:42 https://t.co/vCIK7PwgXQ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 5, 2024

God is not mocked. — CPC Cowboy (@CPCCowboy) November 5, 2024

We live in the days of deception. This is blasphemy. — Dawn (@HellotoNobody) November 5, 2024

Nothing shows your love and commitment to your family like voting to protect your daughter's right to kill your grandchildren. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) November 5, 2024

This is their guy for 2028. Keep an eye on him. — ShortieSmalls (@kcorvo2) November 5, 2024

No, President Harris will be seeking a second term. Maybe after that.

It’s very bizarre to try to twist the Bible to his liking. Just say you aren’t a believer, why compound sin with heresy and blasphemy? — The Kamyleon (@edthegr8) November 5, 2024

He's spewing woke hermeneutics (h/t @TomBuck). What he's talking about is not what the book of Ephesians is about at all. He's alluding, I can only presume, to chapter 5, verses 22-25, where the apostle Paul is very specifically contrasting the headship of the husband over his… — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) November 5, 2024

… over his wife with that of Christ's headship over his church, the broader context being that as Christ loved his church and gave his life for her (v. 25), so should the husband for his wife.

The Lord will be handing out millstones like pez from a pez dispenser. — American Underground Outfitters (@AUO_Actual) November 5, 2024

He kind of skipped over a big one. Thou shalt not kill. — commiesdontsurf (@commieswipeout) November 5, 2024

Wes Moore doesn't care about protecting the life of the unborn babies in his household. — WendylDail (@wendylwilson2) November 5, 2024

This is what happens when Christians don’t vote. Blasphemous idiots like this get power. — Will’s Thoughts (@Will22Boz) November 5, 2024

There is a special place in hell for people who use scripture to defend abortion. — smoothshoe (@smoothshoe) November 5, 2024

I refuse to even listen to such sacrilege.



Whoever welcomes one of these little children in my name welcomes me; and whoever welcomes me does not welcome me but the one who sent me. — Traveling now, leave a message 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@itchingtogo) November 5, 2024

Protecting everyone in the household. I hate to break it yo him but babies, in the womb, are part of the household and should be protected. — Josh Johansen (@JoshJJ3279) November 5, 2024

Wow, that is quite the interpretation! Bold strategy, let’s see how it works out. — Jerry Pringle (@gepringle) November 5, 2024

We can't believe that MSNBC let a "Christian" speak on their airwaves. We've been assured that Christians are bad people who are holding the country back with their superstitions. But we guess it's OK to use the Bible to defend abortion.

