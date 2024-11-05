Maryland Governor Explains How the Bible Encourages Him to Fight for Abortion

Trump Denies Some Corporate Media Credentials to Tonight's (Hopefully!) Victory Party
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on November 05, 2024
Twitchy

The Left clutched their pearls the other day when Donald Trump said he'd protect women "whether they wanted it or not." He was referring to the rapists and murderers coming across the border unvetted. We're all for that. We're also for protecting girls from being partially paralyzed by having a volleyball spiked into their faces by a male player on the other team. We could go on … we're also all about protecting girls from having biological males sharing the locker room and showers with them in high school.

A lot of Democrats are saying that they're voting for Kamala Harris to protect the women in their lives. To them, protecting women means making sure they can have an abortion through the third trimester in whichever state they live.

The last time we checked in with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, he was talking about child poverty with "Little Gretch," a brunette Barbie doll posed sitting at a Chicago bar. So, yeah, he's a person to take seriously.

Moore explained to MSNBC how the Bible inspires him to protect women, i.e., preserve abortion rights.

No, President Harris will be seeking a second term. Maybe after that.

… over his wife with that of Christ's headship over his church, the broader context being that as Christ loved his church and gave his life for her (v. 25), so should the husband for his wife.

We can't believe that MSNBC let a "Christian" speak on their airwaves. We've been assured that Christians are bad people who are holding the country back with their superstitions. But we guess it's OK to use the Bible to defend abortion.

***

