Rep. Ilhan Omar wants to end the 'back-and-forth cycle' of violence between Hamas and Israel

Our own Chad Felix Greene did a post earlier rounding up tweets from U.S. government officials, showing that both Republicans and Democrats were condemning Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel. Even President Biden has rolled out of bed and propped up to make a statement.

Maybe "The Squad" is just busy today with other things, but the absence of any statements speaks pretty loudly.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have not said 1 word — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 7, 2023

Not true: Rep. Ilhan Omar just did denounce the violence, but we haven't seen anything from Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

I condemn the horrific acts we are seeing unfold today in Israel against children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed people who are being slaughtered and taken hostage by Hamas. Such senseless violence will only repeat the back and forth cycle we've seen, which we cannot allow… — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 7, 2023

I condemn the horrific acts we are seeing unfold today in Israel against children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed people who are being slaughtered and taken hostage by Hamas. Such senseless violence will only repeat the back and forth cycle we've seen, which we cannot allow to continue. We need to call for deescalation and ceasefire. I will keep advocating for peace and justice throughout the Middle East.

We need escalation and firepower.

Their silence is loud. — Sophie Louise Delquié (@SophieDelquie) October 7, 2023

Celebrating in secret, I'm sure. They're beyond salvation. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 7, 2023

They’re partying somewhere. — PixieSS ☕️ (@pixiejss) October 7, 2023

I assure you they’re having an excellent day — Andy (@StarsBarsPBRs) October 7, 2023

The last thing Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted was a statement against the building of the border wall.

They received the email sent to them last night. All about the Benjamins. — Jojo Wallace (X Gon Give It To Ya) (@Jojo744041) October 7, 2023

Thoughts from the 🤡 squad! — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) October 7, 2023

Some people did something — HockeyGuy7 (@MNhockeyguy7) October 7, 2023

It is not a "back and forth cycle." Hamas carried out this heinous, unprovoked and premeditated mass terror attack against Israeli civilians.



Stop shilling for Hamas. — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 7, 2023

A ceasefire!? No. The perpetrators of todays attack, and those that proxy support them, need to be eliminated. Once an for all. That includes Bidens buddies in Iran. — piercheney (@LVpolitic) October 7, 2023

Did you write this before or after you danced around and celebrated? — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) October 7, 2023

Always call for a ceasefire after they’ve thrown all their bombs and committed a slew of atrocities. The political/media narrative is about to shift to Israel’s “disproportionate response.” — DAVID LEVINE (@LEVINEdr52hike) October 7, 2023

Yep, they're on it.

Israel needs to take Gaza. — Christopher c Hart (@Charbosanx) October 7, 2023

You took time from your celebration to post…this? — david s (@davidunbanned) October 7, 2023

What we saw today was not a "cycle" but the worst terrorist attack in Israeli history. Some are likening it to 9/11. What is needed now is not a de-escalation but US support to root out terrorism once and for all. — Lidar Gravé-Lazi (@LidarGL) October 7, 2023

History will see it as almost as bad as January 6.

We know where Ilhan Omar and the democrats stand. We know what they want and it’s anything but peace for Israel. pic.twitter.com/ukxlERcfSf — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) October 7, 2023

"Back and forth cycle"... no. — Squiggly McDoodlekins (@cardstockdoodle) October 7, 2023

There is no cycle. — Ethan Gutman (@ethangutman1) October 7, 2023

This is where it ends — Don_Sharlaton (@sharland57753) October 7, 2023

