Rep. Ilhan Omar wants to end the 'back-and-forth cycle' of violence between Hamas and Israel

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on October 07, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Our own Chad Felix Greene did a post earlier rounding up tweets from U.S. government officials, showing that both Republicans and Democrats were condemning Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel. Even President Biden has rolled out of bed and propped up to make a statement. 

Maybe "The Squad" is just busy today with other things, but the absence of any statements speaks pretty loudly.

Not true: Rep. Ilhan Omar just did denounce the violence, but we haven't seen anything from Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

I condemn the horrific acts we are seeing unfold today in Israel against children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed people who are being slaughtered and taken hostage by Hamas. Such senseless violence will only repeat the back and forth cycle we've seen, which we cannot allow to continue. We need to call for deescalation and ceasefire. I will keep advocating for peace and justice throughout the Middle East.

We need escalation and firepower.

The last thing Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted was a statement against the building of the border wall. 

Yep, they're on it.

History will see it as almost as bad as January 6.

***

