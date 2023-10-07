Rep. Ilhan Omar wants to end the 'back-and-forth cycle' of violence between Hamas and Israel

Our own Chad Felix Greene did a post earlier rounding up tweets from U.S. government officials, showing that both Republicans and Democrats were condemning Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel. Even President Biden has rolled out of bed and propped up to make a statement.
Maybe "The Squad" is just busy today with other things, but the absence of any statements speaks pretty loudly.
Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have not said 1 word— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 7, 2023
Not true: Rep. Ilhan Omar just did denounce the violence, but we haven't seen anything from Rep. Rashida Tlaib.
I condemn the horrific acts we are seeing unfold today in Israel against children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed people who are being slaughtered and taken hostage by Hamas. Such senseless violence will only repeat the back and forth cycle we've seen, which we cannot allow to continue. We need to call for deescalation and ceasefire. I will keep advocating for peace and justice throughout the Middle East.
We need escalation and firepower.
Their silence is loud.— Sophie Louise Delquié (@SophieDelquie) October 7, 2023
Celebrating in secret, I'm sure. They're beyond salvation.— Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 7, 2023
They’re partying somewhere.— PixieSS ☕️ (@pixiejss) October 7, 2023
I assure you they’re having an excellent day— Andy (@StarsBarsPBRs) October 7, 2023
The last thing Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted was a statement against the building of the border wall.
They received the email sent to them last night. All about the Benjamins.— Jojo Wallace (X Gon Give It To Ya) (@Jojo744041) October 7, 2023
Thoughts from the 🤡 squad!— Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) October 7, 2023
Some people did something— HockeyGuy7 (@MNhockeyguy7) October 7, 2023
It is not a "back and forth cycle." Hamas carried out this heinous, unprovoked and premeditated mass terror attack against Israeli civilians.— Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 7, 2023
Stop shilling for Hamas.
A ceasefire!? No. The perpetrators of todays attack, and those that proxy support them, need to be eliminated. Once an for all. That includes Bidens buddies in Iran.— piercheney (@LVpolitic) October 7, 2023
Did you write this before or after you danced around and celebrated?— Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) October 7, 2023
Always call for a ceasefire after they’ve thrown all their bombs and committed a slew of atrocities. The political/media narrative is about to shift to Israel’s “disproportionate response.”— DAVID LEVINE (@LEVINEdr52hike) October 7, 2023
Yep, they're on it.
Israel needs to take Gaza.— Christopher c Hart (@Charbosanx) October 7, 2023
You took time from your celebration to post…this?— david s (@davidunbanned) October 7, 2023
What we saw today was not a "cycle" but the worst terrorist attack in Israeli history. Some are likening it to 9/11. What is needed now is not a de-escalation but US support to root out terrorism once and for all.— Lidar Gravé-Lazi (@LidarGL) October 7, 2023
History will see it as almost as bad as January 6.
We know where Ilhan Omar and the democrats stand. We know what they want and it’s anything but peace for Israel. pic.twitter.com/ukxlERcfSf— Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) October 7, 2023
"Back and forth cycle"... no.— Squiggly McDoodlekins (@cardstockdoodle) October 7, 2023
There is no cycle.— Ethan Gutman (@ethangutman1) October 7, 2023
This is where it ends— Don_Sharlaton (@sharland57753) October 7, 2023
