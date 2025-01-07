Taxation Is THEFT: NC County STILL Collecting Property Taxes on Homes Destroyed by Hurricanes

Property taxes are really an affront to the concept of property ownership. You can pay off your mortgage and technically own your house, but if you don't pay property taxes, the government can come and take your home -- that you paid for, in full -- and sell it off.

That being said, this makes what one North Carolina county is doing even more vile.

Lots of people lost their homes, those homes being completely demolished by hurricanes that brought major flooding, landslides, and catastrophe. There is no home to have value on the land.

Yet Buncome County will still collect taxes on the house that don't exist, and won't even consider lowering or waiving the taxes:

🚨#BREAKING: Buncombe County NC has officially confirmed this afternoon that it will NOT be waiving or reducing property taxes for homes that no longer exist due to Hurricane Helene.



Property taxes are due by midnight tonight. pic.twitter.com/foYFT88kbZ — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 6, 2025

No one should be forced to pay property taxes on a home that no longer exists.



This is common sense. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 6, 2025

There's a solution that's always worked— pic.twitter.com/D0AF1szg0s — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) January 6, 2025

Infuriating beyond words — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 6, 2025

Jesus Christ this is horrible — Dave Delivers (@jeffersonianguy) January 7, 2025

If there is no building on the lot, the property tax should be significantly lower.



I own two adjacent lots. One has a house, the other is empty. Tax on the former $3k (round numbers), tax on the latter, $150.00.



How can the county and/or town, tax on an empty lot? — MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) January 6, 2025

This is SO f**ked up. 🤬 Government is a ruthless, organized mafia. — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) January 6, 2025

Looks like a land grab is in progress https://t.co/NbbBoCVwEF — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) January 6, 2025

Remember, with the government, the cruelty is the point. https://t.co/lzqwSkZSRP — Annie Opeley (@Aaaannieway_No) January 6, 2025

Imagine these petty tyrants in charge of your health care.

Without government, who would rob you because you own property that was destroyed in a storm? https://t.co/LstkO87Qac — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) January 6, 2025

This is how you radicalize a population into extraordinary violence. This should be reconsidered immediately. What an absolutely evil thing to do. https://t.co/k0ctLVIL5F — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) January 6, 2025

Is this a new way to seize the property of hurting people? Wouldn't it have been extraordinarily humane for the government to take a few million of the billions sent overseas and used a portion of it to make people whole again? https://t.co/GIEQ3NFBY4 — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) January 7, 2025

Our government is not humane.

In a more robust society, the people forcing the payment of property taxes on destroyed homes would have the good sense to realize they live within easy striking distance of the people they are doing evil to. https://t.co/xd0k1Ew99G — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) January 7, 2025

But they do not.