Taxation Is THEFT: NC County STILL Collecting Property Taxes on Homes Destroyed by Hurricanes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 07, 2025
Are we the baddies meme

Property taxes are really an affront to the concept of property ownership. You can pay off your mortgage and technically own your house, but if you don't pay property taxes, the government can come and take your home -- that you paid for, in full -- and sell it off.

That being said, this makes what one North Carolina county is doing even more vile.

Lots of people lost their homes, those homes being completely demolished by hurricanes that brought major flooding, landslides, and catastrophe. There is no home to have value on the land.

Yet Buncome County will still collect taxes on the house that don't exist, and won't even consider lowering or waiving the taxes:

Your government, ladies and gentlemen.

Yes, it is.

It's also basic decency.

Yep.

It really is.

That's government for you.

Because government.

With a monopoly on violence.

Would anyone be surprised by this?

Nope.

Imagine these petty tyrants in charge of your health care.

Heh.

THIS.

Our government is not humane.

But they do not.

