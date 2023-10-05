President Biden still insists that walls don't work

As Twitchy has reported, the big news of the day is that the Biden administration is waiving 26 federal laws in order to allow the construction of the border wall in Texas. This is giving press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre some problems, as she's having to backtrack from saying Biden would not be building one foot of border wall to asking Peter Doocy is he wants the administration to break the law? Is that what he wants? A lawless administration?

KJP has said multiple times that the White House is simply "complying with the law" and building more border fencing. When asked what law they are complying with KJP says "I don't know, I'm not a lawyer." — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 5, 2023

What does she do for a living, again? I forget. — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) October 5, 2023

OK, so KJP doesn't know why the administration is legally obligated to restart border wall construction.

Fox News' Bill Melugin, who knows a thing or two about the border, notes that there's a disconnect not just between what Biden said then vs. what's happening now, but also a disconnect within his administration:

There appears to be a significant difference in opinion between President Biden & his DHS Secretary.



When asked if he thinks border walls work today, Biden said “no”.



Meanwhile, Mayorkas says there is an “acute & immediate need” for a wall, & need to waive laws to expedite it. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 5, 2023

Do border walls work today? Not as well as they will when they're finished.

That's because Joe Biden doesn't know what planet he's on. — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) October 5, 2023

Which one didn’t get the memo? — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) October 5, 2023

Respectfully, I don’t think people have told him the talking points yet. — Mo (@MartitaO) October 5, 2023

He probably just got up from his nap.

They forgot to tell him about it. I’m sure KJP will clear it all up. — Ed Sherrill (@ed_sherrill) October 5, 2023

In defense of the president, he hadn't been told what to believe on the issue yet. — Greg Platt (@GregPlatt4) October 5, 2023

Wait 5 minutes and ask the question again. — Clark Acosta (@ClarkAcosta27) October 5, 2023

This administration cannot get any worse. — LD (@newrev2020) October 5, 2023

Which is why I've said that instead of talking about impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas, they should be directed at Biden for his dereliction of duty. — José Colón (@JoseEColon) October 5, 2023

You can't expect him to remember everything he is supposed to say from one minute to the next. Even without dementia that's a tall order. — Undercurrent (@beggarsticks) October 5, 2023

What's the thought process here? We're getting killed in the polls over illegal immigration and even losing Democrats. So let's build the wall we said we weren't going to build and claim we legally have to. But then have the president say he doesn't think the wall works to placate the base who think the wall is racist.

