CBS News blurring out the face of suspect in brutal murder of leftist...
NY AG Letitia James' real estate appraisal cred called into question for this...
Joe Biden says 'SEND THEM BACK!" as administration restarts deportations
AOC's 2019 tweet about RACIST walls has people waiting for another dramatic photo...
'Suuure, go with that.' Democrats spread wage gap myth on #LatinaEqualPay day and...
In a SHOCKING twist, a radical LEFTIST Biden administration employee hates the police...
YAAAS! James Woods' tweet about Biden, COVID and election interference will SURELY piss...
What?! Will Stancil can't understand why people are upset about inflation
What's going on?! Biden White House has ANOTHER dog removed because it won't...
You don't hate the media enough: NBC steps in it with story linking...
'LOL-NO': AOC melodramatically insists we're in a CLIMATE EMERGENCY, gets BURIED in tsunam...
Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Bob Menendez wife BOMBSHELL drops...
Allow Biden to explain why he HAS TO build more border wall (but...
Trump Has a Fiery Warning for America

President Biden still insists that walls don't work

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on October 05, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy has reported, the big news of the day is that the Biden administration is waiving 26 federal laws in order to allow the construction of the border wall in Texas. This is giving press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre some problems, as she's having to backtrack from saying Biden would not be building one foot of border wall to asking Peter Doocy is he wants the administration to break the law? Is that what he wants? A lawless administration?

Advertisement

OK, so KJP doesn't know why the administration is legally obligated to restart border wall construction.

Fox News' Bill Melugin, who knows a thing or two about the border, notes that there's a disconnect not just between what Biden said then vs. what's happening now, but also a disconnect within his administration:

Do border walls work today? Not as well as they will when they're finished.

Recommended

NY AG Letitia James' real estate appraisal cred called into question for this meme about Mar-a-Lago
Doug P.
Advertisement

He probably just got up from his nap.

Advertisement

What's the thought process here? We're getting killed in the polls over illegal immigration and even losing Democrats. So let's build the wall we said we weren't going to build and claim we legally have to. But then have the president say he doesn't think the wall works to placate the base who think the wall is racist.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN BORDER WALL ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NY AG Letitia James' real estate appraisal cred called into question for this meme about Mar-a-Lago
Doug P.
CBS News blurring out the face of suspect in brutal murder of leftist activist
Brett T.
YAAAS! James Woods' tweet about Biden, COVID and election interference will SURELY piss the censors OFF
Sam J.
You don't hate the media enough: NBC steps in it with story linking congressman to ancestors' slaves
Amy Curtis
What?! Will Stancil can't understand why people are upset about inflation
Coucy
Joe Biden says 'SEND THEM BACK!" as administration restarts deportations
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NY AG Letitia James' real estate appraisal cred called into question for this meme about Mar-a-Lago Doug P.
Advertisement