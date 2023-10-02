California fast-food workers now making at least $20 an hour

As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, Waffle House employees are demanding increased security (reasonable) and a $25 minimum wage (not so reasonable). Maybe there'll be a new gold rush as fast-food workers move west to California to seek their fortune, as Gov. Gavin Newsom last week signed legislation raising the minimum wage for fast-food workers to $20 an hour.

Gavin Newsom raises minimum wage to $20 per hour for fast-food workers. In other news, California has the most expensive fast food in the nation. https://t.co/lA5rdwfV1t — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) October 2, 2023

It's funny … student loan payments have restarted and as we reported, NBC did sob stories on some of the people deep in student debt who will have trouble saving for retirement now. One couple has accumulated $1 million in student debt, and their monthly payment is expected to be $500 a month. (Boy, imagine what forgiving $20,000 of that could have done for them.)

But why go to college at all when you can get a job with absolutely no experience and maybe a high school education that pays $20 an hour? Note that the minimum wage in California for everyone else remains at $15.50 an hour … only fast-food workers got a raise.

This Twitchy editor has been with the site long enough to remember the nationwide demand to "Fight for Fifteen!"

Team DeSantis' Jeremy Redfern is talking about gas prices, but you get the idea:

According to AAA, the national average price for gas is $3.81/gal.



Current Florida average: $3.48/gal

Current California average: $6.05/gal — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 2, 2023

How much will "Value Meals" cost now?

This is going to be a milestone in California's journey to replacing humans with machines. — NorthPapaya (@North_Papaya) October 2, 2023

Or the headline could read, "California has the least amount of fast food restaurants in the nation". — Giacomo Jones (@GiacomoJones) October 2, 2023

I wonder why only fast food workers? — Layla (@67lld) October 2, 2023

That's a good question.

Why? They know fast food joints will automate & offer less employment opportunities for unskilled labor, which will keep those people more dependent on the State, enabling them to grasp more power for themselves. ...everything is going as planned — Mrbx (@Mrbx456885) October 2, 2023

And California will soon have the highest degree of automation in the fast-food industry, the new min wage making it easier for the industry to amortize the cost of self-service ordering kiosks and burger-flipping machines. — Recovered Lawyer (@Michael19196858) October 2, 2023

Yep. Because making a hamburger is more important than skilled labor or education. — The Rabid Conservative (@RabidConsrvtve) October 2, 2023

Um, these jobs weren’t intended to support families. — Andy Seiwert (@aseiwert) October 2, 2023

This editor's first job was bagging groceries for $4 an hour, but he was in high school and it was the '80s. You took the job you could get.

20 years ago when minimum wage was $7, an hour of work bought these workers a cheap lunch and a gallon of gas. Guess what? When inflation catches up with these increases, $20 for an hour of work is still only going to buy them a cheap lunch and a gallon of gas. Zero progress. — Godfather (@wherestheziti) October 2, 2023

Where do they live? Housing is just as expensive. College grads are living in "adult dormitories" and "sleep pods." You too will live in a pod and eat bugs.

