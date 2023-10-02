MTG joins in on beating 'The Fire Alarm' horse to death as she...
California fast-food workers now making at least $20 an hour

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on October 02, 2023

As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, Waffle House employees are demanding increased security (reasonable) and a $25 minimum wage (not so reasonable). Maybe there'll be a new gold rush as fast-food workers move west to California to seek their fortune, as Gov. Gavin Newsom last week signed legislation raising the minimum wage for fast-food workers to $20 an hour.

It's funny … student loan payments have restarted and as we reported, NBC did sob stories on some of the people deep in student debt who will have trouble saving for retirement now. One couple has accumulated $1 million in student debt, and their monthly payment is expected to be $500 a month. (Boy, imagine what forgiving $20,000 of that could have done for them.)

But why go to college at all when you can get a job with absolutely no experience and maybe a high school education that pays $20 an hour? Note that the minimum wage in California for everyone else remains at $15.50 an hour … only fast-food workers got a raise.

This Twitchy editor has been with the site long enough to remember the nationwide demand to "Fight for Fifteen!"

Team DeSantis' Jeremy Redfern is talking about gas prices, but you get the idea:

How much will "Value Meals" cost now?

That's a good question.

This editor's first job was bagging groceries for $4 an hour, but he was in high school and it was the '80s. You took the job you could get.

Where do they live? Housing is just as expensive. College grads are living in "adult dormitories" and "sleep pods." You too will live in a pod and eat bugs.

***

