Waffle House employees want to be paid how much?!

Anyone who's spent time driving around the south has doubtless seen a Waffle House or two and probably has stopped into one to grab a quick breakfast. The distinctive yellow and black sign that stands atop each Waffle House location has become a beacon to many, calling anyone who's looking for a decent breakfast in a classic diner-like environment at a reasonable price.

But that price is about to get a lot lower if the Union of Southern Service Workers gets its way as described in their tweet the other day:

BREAKING: @WaffleHouse workers in Atlanta GA deliver a series of demands in a speakout calling for 24/7 security, an end to mandatory meal deductions, and $25/hr min wage for all workers. Sign the petition → https://t.co/sOmXyo4mUS #UnionsforAll #SolidaritySeason pic.twitter.com/sXAEE9gyI8 — Union of Southern Service Workers (@RaiseUptheSouth) September 28, 2023

Now some of these demands don't seem entirely unreasonable. Waffle House has become fairly well known for the fights that break out at the breakfast establishment so asking for increased security isn't surprising. But it's the raise to a $25 minimum wage for all employees that has eyebrows raising since the major draw of Waffle House is that you can get a plate of reasonable food at a decent price.

RIP waffle house — ᵞⁱᵏᵉˢ (@TrueBeefSupreme) October 2, 2023

HAHAHAHAHAAA! Who in the ever loving h3ll will spend $50 to eat Waffle House to cover these demands??? — Pam D (@soirchick) October 1, 2023

Most of you can be replaced by robots within 3-5 years, can’t wait. — Controversial Gorilla (@Sunni_Labeouf) October 2, 2023

Anyone who's been to a McDonald's recently has likely seen what happens when these companies bow to demands for higher pay for their employees; a lot of computer screens start popping up to replace jobs that used to be done by a human.

Why do you people want to be out of a job? — Arnold Booooooooooocker (@bruinoregonalt) October 1, 2023

If you want that from WH, you will not have jobs. People won’t pay more for It WH food, so they will start closing. When stores close, there are no jobs. Then your wage becomes $0 per hour. — Zombie John Gotti 🚌 🐗 (@ZombieJohnGotti) October 1, 2023

Y’all trippin on some damn $25 an hr. Everything else reasonable. I’ve been in the restaurant industry for 8 1/2 years. Manage. Ain’t no way that would fly making more than me off rip. — KDQ | MCF WR3CK🇵🇭 🔜 Akizeme (@Wreck33) September 30, 2023

They didn't think through the USSW, which is suspiciously close to the USSR.



COMMIES. — Tactical Wisdom (@DolioJ) October 1, 2023

Now this obviously doesn't mean that Waffle House will cave to these demands, but now that the Overton Window has begun to be nudged along on this we wouldn't be surprised to see the 'unfair pay of Waffle House employees' become more and more of a cause célèbre on the American left in the near future.

And if this happens you can expect to find a Spirit Halloween Shop opening up in the location your nearest Waffle House currently occupies within the year.

