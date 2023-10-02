Waffle House employees want to be paid how much?!

NFL DRAGGED unlike any account we've seen DRAGGED before for Taylor Swift virtue-signal...
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on October 02, 2023

Anyone who's spent time driving around the south has doubtless seen a Waffle House or two and probably has stopped into one to grab a quick breakfast. The distinctive yellow and black sign that stands atop each Waffle House location has become a beacon to many, calling anyone who's looking for a decent breakfast in a classic diner-like environment at a reasonable price.

But that price is about to get a lot lower if the Union of Southern Service Workers gets its way as described in their tweet the other day:

Now some of these demands don't seem entirely unreasonable. Waffle House has become fairly well known for the fights that break out at the breakfast establishment so asking for increased security isn't surprising. But it's the raise to a $25 minimum wage for all employees that has eyebrows raising since the major draw of Waffle House is that you can get a plate of reasonable food at a decent price.

Anyone who's been to a McDonald's recently has likely seen what happens when these companies bow to demands for higher pay for their employees; a lot of computer screens start popping up to replace jobs that used to be done by a human.

Now this obviously doesn't mean that Waffle House will cave to these demands, but now that the Overton Window has begun to be nudged along on this we wouldn't be surprised to see the 'unfair pay of Waffle House employees' become more and more of a cause célèbre on the American left in the near future.

And if this happens you can expect to find a Spirit Halloween Shop opening up in the location your nearest Waffle House currently occupies within the year.

***

