A confused Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he thought pulling the fire alarm would open the door

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on September 30, 2023
Twitter

We're not sure why the Capitol Police haven't arrested Rep. Jamaal Bowman … they have him on camera pulling a fire alarm to disrupt a vote in Congress on funding the government. No, that wasn't it. His office put out a brief statement saying that Bowman "did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote" and he apologizes for the confusion. 

And straight from the congressman's mouth: He thought it would open the door.

This is a former high school principal.

It's Saturday … are any fact-checkers on deck?

Seriously, did the reporters laugh? Did anyone mention to him that he's on camera doing it? He was in such as rush to make the important vote that he accidentally mistook the fire alarm for a doorknob?

***

Tags: CONGRESS FIRE

