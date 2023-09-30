A confused Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he thought pulling the fire alarm would open the door

We're not sure why the Capitol Police haven't arrested Rep. Jamaal Bowman … they have him on camera pulling a fire alarm to disrupt a vote in Congress on funding the government. No, that wasn't it. His office put out a brief statement saying that Bowman "did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote" and he apologizes for the confusion.

Advertisement

Yasmin Vossoughian, with a straight face, reports on the fire alarm pulling "'Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote, the congressman regrets any confusion,' just to clarify some things on that." pic.twitter.com/8TbAk5ni71 — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) September 30, 2023





And straight from the congressman's mouth: He thought it would open the door.

Bowman tells reporters “I thought the alarm would open the door.” — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) September 30, 2023

This is a former high school principal.

And everybody laughed.



No? Why not? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 30, 2023

John Fetterman can't even put pants on by himself and even he knows not to pull the "no touch bright red loud noises thingy on the wall" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2023

Door knobs in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/fNZ9qIrSM5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2023

Did you ask him if he’d ever conducted a fire drill as a former high school principal? — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) September 30, 2023

Jamaal Bowman was school principle at Cornerstone Academy for Social Action



Here’s how Cornerstone punished kids for pulling the fire alarm: pic.twitter.com/M24piVEA9k — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 30, 2023

He’s just a loving father that thought the alarm would open the door — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) September 30, 2023

“I’ve been in this office for years and always wondered about that handle. What better day than today to find out!” — Strxwmxn 🇺🇸 (@strxwmxn) September 30, 2023

Are we to understand that Rep. Bowman has never had occasion to learn how the doors work in his over 2 years working in the House of Representatives? This is what we’re to believe? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 30, 2023

Even Fetterman is rolling his eyes over that. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 30, 2023

Hey, at least he manages to dress himself in the mornings pic.twitter.com/r54VTUe1c2 — Igor Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) September 30, 2023

So he admitted he pulled it. Will someone at the Cannon Building take a photo of the actual alarm so we can see how he mistook it for a door opener. Please. — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) September 30, 2023

Rep Bowman telling reporters he thought the fire alarm would open the door is right up there with Hank Johnson asking if the Island of Guam would tip over if there were too many Marines on it — The Chief🇺🇸 (@collins11_m) September 30, 2023

Advertisement

Then I’m sure there is video of him pulling the fire alarm to open the door on every other occasion he needed to open it. pic.twitter.com/uMwnm3sMU4 — Crispus Attucks, Esq 🥃 (@cattucks1775) September 30, 2023

Was this a momentary lapse in judgment or mental impairment? Who else was aware of this lunatic idea? — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 30, 2023

These people run the country. — strallweat (@strallweat) September 30, 2023

The doors can be clearly seen to be equipped with panic bars. Panic bars can always be operated to open doors from the inside for exit in an emergency. Congressmember Jamal Bowman committed a misdemeanor of putting in a false fire alarm and has compounded it by lying. — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) September 30, 2023

It's Saturday … are any fact-checkers on deck?

So he's an idiot? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 30, 2023

The media needs to stop spreading the disinformation from Bowman’s office about “confusion” and it being an “accident.” There’s video of him walking up and pulling it. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 30, 2023

There's not any possible way that is true



Did you push back on this obvious lie? — HabitualLinestepper (@HabitualLinest) September 30, 2023

Advertisement

Seriously, did the reporters laugh? Did anyone mention to him that he's on camera doing it? He was in such as rush to make the important vote that he accidentally mistook the fire alarm for a doorknob?

***