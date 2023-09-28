Rep. Nancy Mace has had it with 'this whole 'my uncle's brother' bulls**t'

One player in the Biden crime family business who's often overlooked is President Biden's brother, James Biden. Jim had one of those shell corporations set up for him. He shared an office with Hunter, Joe, Jill, and Gongwen Dong, “emissary” for CEFC China Energy. And as was reported earlier Thursday, he "told FBI agents that Hunter Biden and the Biden family attempted to help a Chinese energy company purchase U.S. energy assets while believing the Chinese company's chairman was directly tied to Chinese President Xi Jinping."

Here's Simon Ateba, the White House correspondent the other White House correspondents wanted kicked out off press briefings.

BREAKING - EXPLOSIVE: This is Bullshit! Democrats, please, spare me your hypocrisy, Joe Biden is corrupt, and here is the evidence, Congresswoman Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) EXPLODES at Joe Biden's impeachment inquiry hearing. WATCH pic.twitter.com/ff8cVEAQ21 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 28, 2023

Nancy Mace has had enough of the BS:



"Hunter knew Joe Biden hanging out with CCP businessmen would be a bad look, so he tried to pull a genius move on us with this whole 'my uncle’s brother' bulls--t!" pic.twitter.com/XakkrYXQmB — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 28, 2023

BOOM — Martha Koester (@mar58840) September 28, 2023

We wish we'd seen that energy at the GOP debate last night.

She is one to watch. — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) September 28, 2023

She slayed it — CDeron (@CamDeron2u) September 28, 2023

Nancy is far and away the most impressive member we've had these last couple of years. When she got to DC I was weary, but time and again she has proven herself not only capable and honest but willing to learn and adjust her positions as new information comes in. Well done Nancy — American Attire (@Americanattire) September 28, 2023

True words. — CO2 is Plant Food (@NeedleTee) September 28, 2023

All the dems slam these proceedings saying there is no evidence. Well if that's the case, then what do they have to worry about? Let's let the truth prevail. — Rickie Miyake (@RickieMiyake) September 28, 2023

The most powerful 5 minutes of the hearing thus far. — Ed Haas (@EfhaasC) September 28, 2023

Nancy Mace used testimony from Tony Bobulinski to the FBI!



That’s great news, I didn’t know that was available.



I thought the FBI had buried that testimony. — Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) September 28, 2023

Tony Bobulinski fingered "The Big Guy" back in 2020 before the election and they did nothing with it.

“Betraying your country is treason.”



Great point! — Alexander Sheppard 🇺🇸 (@NotAlexSheppard) September 28, 2023

Agreed. Total criminal. — Bruce (@SirWonderful1) September 28, 2023

What a shame that they just can’t do what’s right — and hold everyone accountable for their crimes. — Lksjackson (@Lksjackson1) September 28, 2023

I thought there were rules about parliamentary language — DWUK 💙🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@Daw2761uk) September 28, 2023

We thought there was a dress code, so what are you going to do? That's like when they blew a gasket when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene showed "revenge porn" of Hunter Biden.

God Bless Nancy Mace. Telling the facts and truth. ✌🏻💖🙏🏻🇺🇸 — Kris 🇺🇸 (@KristaMaxey) September 28, 2023

