Rep. Nancy Mace has had it with 'this whole 'my uncle's brother' bulls**t'

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on September 28, 2023
AP Photo/Mic Smith

One player in the Biden crime family business who's often overlooked is President Biden's brother, James Biden. Jim had one of those shell corporations set up for him. He shared an office with Hunter, Joe, Jill, and Gongwen Dong, “emissary” for CEFC China Energy. And as was reported earlier Thursday, he "told FBI agents that Hunter Biden and the Biden family attempted to help a Chinese energy company purchase U.S. energy assets while believing the Chinese company's chairman was directly tied to Chinese President Xi Jinping."

Huh.

Here's Simon Ateba, the White House correspondent the other White House correspondents wanted kicked out off press briefings.

We wish we'd seen that energy at the GOP debate last night.

Tony Bobulinski fingered "The Big Guy" back in 2020 before the election and they did nothing with it.

We thought there was a dress code, so what are you going to do? That's like when they blew a gasket when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene showed "revenge porn" of Hunter Biden.

***

