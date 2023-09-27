LCS Game Changers: Move over ladies, the gamer dudes will take it from...
GOP Rep. Burchett levels guy that asks him if he supports 'Trump’s call...
You have to watch this ad from Mission: Democracy about conservatives
GOP debate vs. Trump rally … who's watching?
Harry Sisson's birthday wish goes HILARIOUSLY awry
Writer who explains complex information explains how wire transfers work
Pillow talk screenshot with Matt Gaetz seems to prove Cassidy Hutchinson lied ......
BREAKING: Read the letter from Burisma and Hunter Biden to the Ukrainian prosecutor
White House spokesman excusing Hunter Biden's 'period of turmoil' comes back for more...
WaPo makes startling discovery: Texas has a lot of guns
Senate passes Manchin-Romney SHORTS Resolution - John Fetterman will have to dress up...
NYT reporter Elon Musk calls an 'epic liar' explains how feds opened the...
Elon Musk shares his thoughts on a border wall as he prepares to...
Bob Menendez spent HOW MUCH at Morton's Steakhouse?!

Why don't they take millionaire Target CEO's income and hire more security guards?

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 27, 2023
AP Photo/George Walker IV, File

Wow, we've seen some of the dumbest arguments in recent memory today. Here's another one.

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Target is closing nine stores, all in blue cities, citing violence and theft. Three of those stores are in Portland, an eager participant in the "Defund the Police" movement. This is the city where leftist extremists set up a "no police" autonomous zone and lived in a communist paradise until the city finally shut it down after three young black men were shot to death by CHOP "security."

Advertisement

Here's an idea … cut the CEO's salary and hire more security guards … who will be sued by the looters if they even dare touch one of them. Retailers have fired employees who've tried to stop shoplifters from rolling carts of merchandise right out to their cars. And forget the CEO's salary; how about the salaries of all of the employees who are going to be without jobs?

Something is definitely not right here, and it's not the CEO's salary.

Recommended

Pillow talk screenshot with Matt Gaetz seems to prove Cassidy Hutchinson lied ... AGAIN
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement

The original poster didn't mention if these are armed security guards or not. Unarmed, for sure.

Advertisement

Exactly — it's a cultural issue. Look at all the stores Target isn't closing because customers come in, shop, and pay for the items before they leave. What happened to that in Portland?

What a stupid idea.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: PORTLAND TARGET

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pillow talk screenshot with Matt Gaetz seems to prove Cassidy Hutchinson lied ... AGAIN
justmindy
Writer who explains complex information explains how wire transfers work
Brett T.
BREAKING: Read the letter from Burisma and Hunter Biden to the Ukrainian prosecutor
Aaron Walker
Senate passes Manchin-Romney SHORTS Resolution - John Fetterman will have to dress up for work again
Coucy
GOP Rep. Burchett levels guy that asks him if he supports 'Trump’s call to shut down the government'
Amy
Harry Sisson's birthday wish goes HILARIOUSLY awry
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pillow talk screenshot with Matt Gaetz seems to prove Cassidy Hutchinson lied ... AGAIN justmindy
Advertisement