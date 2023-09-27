Why don't they take millionaire Target CEO's income and hire more security guards?

Wow, we've seen some of the dumbest arguments in recent memory today. Here's another one.

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Target is closing nine stores, all in blue cities, citing violence and theft. Three of those stores are in Portland, an eager participant in the "Defund the Police" movement. This is the city where leftist extremists set up a "no police" autonomous zone and lived in a communist paradise until the city finally shut it down after three young black men were shot to death by CHOP "security."

BREAKING: Target closing 3 Portland stores, citing theft and organized retail crime: https://t.co/lKwRUZyHmQ pic.twitter.com/PDhIPq92dC — FOX 12 Oregon (@fox12oregon) September 26, 2023

Here's an idea … cut the CEO's salary and hire more security guards … who will be sued by the looters if they even dare touch one of them. Retailers have fired employees who've tried to stop shoplifters from rolling carts of merchandise right out to their cars. And forget the CEO's salary; how about the salaries of all of the employees who are going to be without jobs?

The CEO of Target made $17 million last year. Weird that they just don’t hire security guards in those three stores instead of closing them, isn’t it? Something is not right here. Target can’t afford security guards? Really? https://t.co/PRIWQrX0ZL — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) September 26, 2023

Something is definitely not right here, and it's not the CEO's salary.

I bet profit margins are slim; hiring security guards would be a waste of money against organized flash robs; lastly it shouldn't be Target's responsibility to do the police's job for them. — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) September 26, 2023

How about we direct that anger at the actual criminals instead of the CEO? — Dan Jones (@dajones115b) September 27, 2023

What happens when the security guards grab someone for shoplifting?



The answer to that question, is why bothering to hire security is pointless. — David Hynes (Pax Libertas) (@fierceasymmetry) September 26, 2023

Wow, that's crazy!



I wonder what makes Portland so unique that their stores are closing and stores in other cities aren't.



I guess we'll never know! — John Kulak Kramlich (@jkramlich) September 26, 2023

They can’t afford the legal action taken against them for security guards doing their job. — Freedom Mindset (@derek_evans70) September 26, 2023

Looks like there's a great opportunity for some ambitious left-winger to take over prime real-estate and do it the right way and show us all how it's done.



Perhaps you can offer some pointers to him just in case he should not see the path as clearly as you do? — Dennis Pratt (@DennisPrattFree) September 27, 2023

Local laws prohibit security guards from doing their jobs in Portland. — Chad Man (@TheTorturedMan) September 27, 2023

Security guards in this cities aren't allowed to stop thieves and the theft is so bad that these locations cost them money — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) September 26, 2023

This is where you lose me.



What exactly would these security guards do? Physically detain them? Crack skulls? Call the police who won't come? Make a complaint to the prosecutor who won't charge them?



Shoot them?



What? What will these magical security guards do, and where… — Rudolfo Gaspari (@scottdelaney98) September 26, 2023

Prob to prove a point that these cities need to start prosecuting crime or they will lose businesses. — FrankMichael (@flaspi1) September 26, 2023

I don’t think that’s it. Target employs thousands of retail security personnel. There’s a whole career path once called Loss Prevention, I think now changed to Asset Protection. Well paying jobs with an easy path to 6 figures. Sometimes the juice just isn’t worth the squeeze. 👍 — Conner Drigotas (@cddrigotas) September 26, 2023

The original poster didn't mention if these are armed security guards or not. Unarmed, for sure.

Sweetie, certain states enact the laws prohibiting security guards doing their jobs. The fine is $18k — The Last Precinct🇷🇺 (@PrecinctThe) September 27, 2023

They did hire security guards. The security guards have no legal authority. If they touch anyone they could be charged and imprisoned. The criminals have all the power and will not be prosecuted. Target can't win. — @thepairodocs (@thepairodocs) September 27, 2023

I agree with a lot of things you say, Jimmy, but hiring security guards is pointless. They’ll be sued the second they touch someone. And police won’t prosecute thieves even if they’re caught. It’s not a capitalism issue; it’s a culture that coddles criminality issue. — Pampire 🇺🇸🆘🇺🇸🆘 (@PampireRN) September 27, 2023

Exactly — it's a cultural issue. Look at all the stores Target isn't closing because customers come in, shop, and pay for the items before they leave. What happened to that in Portland?

What a stupid idea.

