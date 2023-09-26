Target to shutter nine stores due to violence and theft, shockingly ALL in blue states

Urban areas in blue states have been facing issues for a while now when it comes to bringing in or even retaining the stores already in their communities that are relied on for groceries and other consumable items by their populations. In Chicago, things have gotten so bad in some areas that Mayor Brandon Johnson has begun making suggestions that are ripped right out of Mao's Little Red Book as Twitchy's Doug P. reported a few weeks ago.

Other dark blue cities have been facing similar issues as well, and those issues are about to get a whole lot worse.

BREAKING: Target, $TGT, to close 9 stores in major cities across the US due to "violence and theft."



This includes one of Target's New York City locations and 3 stores in San Francisco.



Target said in a statement that the safety of their team and guests are at risk, forcing… pic.twitter.com/rd1Ub2vWNM — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 26, 2023

LOCATIONS OF TARGET STORES CLOSING DUE TO VIOLENCE AND THEFT:



- New York City Market (1 Store)

- Seattle Market (2 Stores)

- San Fransisco/Oakland Market (3 Stores)

- Portland Market (3 Stores) pic.twitter.com/7gFaqk2Fxz — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 26, 2023

It's hard to escape the feeling that a lot of these cities have entered a spiral that will be hard to pull out of as their urban liberal population shows no interest in electing anyone who will curb the excesses of the most liberal members of the community.

Honestly, it’s not worth the risk of having a brick and mortar store in states that are soft in theft. — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) September 26, 2023

Gift from BLM riots keeps on giving. — Riku Pasonen🌞 (@Raitziger) September 26, 2023

The sad part is between all this, the ones to lose are the genuine customers around the store who desperately need these stores for their daily lives.



Also, the community looses the big job creator in the area as these stores employ lot more people. — ARightConnection (@ARightConnect) September 26, 2023

Like Chicago, large parts of these cities are likely to see fewer available jobs and fewer places for people to buy the things they need to live, which can only exacerbate the problem.

No problems. The city/state will open a gov run Target — Zindo (@ZindoNow) September 26, 2023

Good luck keeping items in stock there, just as the Soviets how well this worked out in the end.

Well I’m just shocked given the policies the DA’s have implemented. When you can go steal over $800 worth of stuff with no repercussions, I wonder what happens 🙄 — Petey Jones(same on truth) (@petejonesintx) September 26, 2023

Can't steal stuff if there's nothing to steal. They're playing 8-D Chess here!

I wonder what political party manages those cities. — Killuminati_A.I. (@Enki1561) September 26, 2023

We're sure this will be the fault of Republicans one way or another, or at least any Republican who notices what's going on here will be guilty of "pouncing on the misfortune of innocent urban populations" or some such nonsense.

It's never the fault of Democratic governance, after all! Perish the thought!

***

