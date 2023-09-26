Target to shutter nine stores due to violence and theft, shockingly ALL in blue states

Hillary Clinton's portrait unveiled at the State Department
Coucy
Coucy  |  5:21 PM on September 26, 2023
AP Photo/George Walker IV, File

Urban areas in blue states have been facing issues for a while now when it comes to bringing in or even retaining the stores already in their communities that are relied on for groceries and other consumable items by their populations. In Chicago, things have gotten so bad in some areas that Mayor Brandon Johnson has begun making suggestions that are ripped right out of Mao's Little Red Book as Twitchy's Doug P. reported a few weeks ago. 

Other dark blue cities have been facing similar issues as well, and those issues are about to get a whole lot worse.

BREAKING: Target, $TGT, to close 9 stores in major cities across the US due to "violence and theft." This includes one of Target's New York City locations and 3 stores in San Francisco. Target said in a statement that the safety of their team and guests are at risk, forcing closures. This comes after target said that theft is costing them more than $500 million this year. Walmart has also been contemplating shutting stores and raising prices due to theft. As inflation persists, theft is getting worse.

It's hard to escape the feeling that a lot of these cities have entered a spiral that will be hard to pull out of as their urban liberal population shows no interest in electing anyone who will curb the excesses of the most liberal members of the community. 

Like Chicago, large parts of these cities are likely to see fewer available jobs and fewer places for people to buy the things they need to live, which can only exacerbate the problem.

Good luck keeping items in stock there, just as the Soviets how well this worked out in the end.

Can't steal stuff if there's nothing to steal. They're playing 8-D Chess here!

We're sure this will be the fault of Republicans one way or another, or at least any Republican who notices what's going on here will be guilty of "pouncing on the misfortune of innocent urban populations" or some such nonsense.

It's never the fault of Democratic governance, after all! Perish the thought!

***

Tags: NEW YORK SAN FRANCISCO TARGET

