Science: Anthropological Association cancels panel on why biological sex matters

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 26, 2023
Twitter

This spring, athlete and women's rights advocate Riley Gaines spoke at the University of Pittsburgh. When Gaines asked an anthropology professor, the “expert” in the room, if you could dig up a skeleton and tell if the person had been male or female from the bone structure, Professor Gabby Yearwood said no, of course not. Yearwood, whose research focuses on "the social constructions of race and racism, masculinity, gender, sex, Black Feminist and Black Queer theory, anthropology of sport and Black Diaspora," was laughed at by the rest of the audience.

Colin Wright is now reporting that the American Anthropological Association and the Canadian Anthropology Society have canceled a panel on the importance of biological sex to anthropology to validate "the safety and dignity of our members." How do you have any dignity if you're an anthropologist who doesn't believe in studying biological sex? This is ridiculous. As usual, the AAA caved to the mob and said it would try to do better next time in vetting panels.

BREAKING: The American Anthropological Association the Canadian Anthropology Society have cancelled the panel "Let’s Talk About Sex, Baby: Why biological sex remains a necessary analytic category in anthropology" scheduled to take place at their annual conference.

The reasons given for the cancellation was that the panel conflicted with their values, compromised "the safety and dignity of our members," and diminished the program's "scientific integrity."

They claimed the ideas the panel was planning to advance (i.e., sex is a real and scientifically important biological variable) would "cause harm to members represented by the Trans and LGBTQI of the anthropological community as well as the community at large."

The AAA and CASCA have vowed to "undertake a major review of the processes associated with vetting sessions at our annual meetings" to ensure that such discussion panels about the reality and importance of sex will not be approved in the future.

The panelists responded to the sudden cancellation of the scheduled panel discussion, expressing their disappointment that the AAA and CASCA "have chosen to forbid scholarly dialogue" on this topic. 

They also firmly rejected the "false accusation" that "to support the continued use of biological sex categories (e.g., male and female; man and woman) is to imperil the safety of the LGBTQI community."

The panelists say the suggestion that the panel would compromise “…the scientific integrity of the programme” is "particularly egregious," noting that, on the contrary, "the decision to anathematize our panel looks very much like an anti-science response to a politicized lobbying campaign."

Finally, the panelists claimed that the AAA's and CASCA's attempt to chill future debate on this topic represents a "declaration of war on dissent and on scholarly controversy" and a "profound betrayal of their stated commitment to "advancing human understanding and applying this understanding to the world's most pressing problems."

Party of science, everybody. And yes, you can tell a male skeleton from a female one.

That's literally what some activists are suggesting. There are children's board books about it.

It's incredible how many professional associations, universities, and scientific journals have flushed all scientific credibility down the drain to appease the 0.0001 percent who say they were born into the wrong body.

***

