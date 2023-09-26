Group thinks it can make Joe Biden cool with younger voters with an app

Remember when conservatives were being shadow-banned and suspended by Twitter 1.0? Liberals told us Twitter was a private company and could do what it wanted. Then Elon Musk bought the company, and all of the liberals said their goodbyes and shared their Mastodon handles where they could be found. None of them actually left Twitter, now X, as far as we can tell.

Advertisement

Now, of course, liberals think X has been overtaken by neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Hey libs, why not build your own app? It turns out they're doing just that.

Yahoo News reports that ProgressNow is launching a $70 million project to improve Democrats' online media presence. At the center of the plan is an app called "Megaphone." "Users who download the app can scroll through a series of liberal memes, videos and graphics created by the organization, add their own captions, and then quickly share them on social media platforms," Yahoo reports.

Liberal memes? Sounds amazing. It's a fact that the Left can't meme, so they're building their own app to house their attempts. The idea is to create, in their own words, an “echo chamber” on the Left.

The group has already begun message-testing its efforts, revealing some unexpected details. For example, the organization looked at a handful of social media graphics touting Biden’s handling of the economy, a critical weakness for him among voters. Staffers thought that a bright pink image that depicted a text message conversation — rather than graphics featuring photos of Biden himself — would perform better. But social media users liked the content that pictured the president, alongside text that read "Bidenomics Prioritizes Working Families” and “Bidenomics Recovering the Economy Faster Than Ever.”

"Bidenomics" is already a toxic word people use to describe the price of gasoline and groceries. By all means, keep using it.

Excellent plan. There's nothing young people like more than memes that were invented by a committee in order to increase support for President Methuselah. pic.twitter.com/9208KbbHCc — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) September 25, 2023

But … President Biden himself just introduced the "Dark Brandon" mug, which turns his eyes to laser beams when you fill it with hot liquid.

"Joe Cool" has been done, guys.

Do they not know it’s a cigarette smoking camel? — Kron (@Kronykal) September 25, 2023

That was Joe Camel.



Joe Cool was Snoopy's alter ego. — L⭕️B⭕️J⭕️E (@OG_LoboJoe) September 25, 2023

Media using a term like “Joe Cool” which was an alternate Snoopy character from the early 1970s, seems a bit self-defeating to it’s purpose, no? pic.twitter.com/VasHCdNMgZ — BearFlagFan 🐊 (@BearFlagFan) September 25, 2023

Does Generation Z even know who Snoopy is?

Joe Biden is going to get on the hip new shows he loves. Look for him on episodes of I love Lucy and the Flinstones. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) September 25, 2023

I initially thought of Johnny Bravo, not Joe Camel or Joe Cool. 😂



Side note: The comments section on Neon's QT here is possibly the best illustration of why meming by committee is a bad plan. — melvis 🐺🇺🇸 (@wxmel) September 25, 2023

Advertisement

Well, the meme committee needs to fully explain their new meaning of "cool"- pic.twitter.com/jMfLVKvnL3 — Usually Right (@normouspenis) September 25, 2023

This is what you come up with when you refuse to consider that your policies might not be universally popular. — joe_auchter (@joe_auchter) September 26, 2023

And that you're old as dirt.

"Dark Brandon" is probably as close as you can come to funny with a meme developed by committee. — Wes Myers (itl) (@realwesmyers) September 25, 2023

We like it because it's inextricably linked to "Let's Go Brandon!" and we all know what that crowd was really chanting.

It can join all those other ubersuccessful lefty memes out there. — LeeZ (@LeeCZ73) September 25, 2023

He’s going to totally get the yutes on board by showing them how cool he is by wearing a leather jacket, shades, and by making references to things these yutes are into, like “clam bakes” and “sock hops”. — B.T. Mattison (@BT_Mattison) September 25, 2023

Remember when he made a TikTok video with the Jonas Brothers? That was cringe.

So this is an external group spending $70 million on top of whatever the White House communications shop can pump out.

Advertisement

"Whenever Joe Cool is not in the White House, everyone should be asking 'Where's Joe Cool?'" pic.twitter.com/ZHShP9Tp7d — Thomas Stern 🇺🇦 (@thmstern) September 25, 2023

***