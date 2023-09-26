Group thinks it can make Joe Biden cool with younger voters with an app

Target to shutter nine stores due to violence and theft, shockingly ALL in...
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on September 26, 2023
Twitter

Remember when conservatives were being shadow-banned and suspended by Twitter 1.0? Liberals told us Twitter was a private company and could do what it wanted. Then Elon Musk bought the company, and all of the liberals said their goodbyes and shared their Mastodon handles where they could be found. None of them actually left Twitter, now X, as far as we can tell. 

Now, of course, liberals think X has been overtaken by neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Hey libs, why not build your own app? It turns out they're doing just that.

Yahoo News reports that ProgressNow is launching a $70 million project to improve Democrats' online media presence. At the center of the plan is an app called "Megaphone." "Users who download the app can scroll through a series of liberal memes, videos and graphics created by the organization, add their own captions, and then quickly share them on social media platforms," Yahoo reports.

Liberal memes? Sounds amazing. It's a fact that the Left can't meme, so they're building their own app to house their attempts. The idea is to create, in their own words, an “echo chamber” on the Left.

The group has already begun message-testing its efforts, revealing some unexpected details.

For example, the organization looked at a handful of social media graphics touting Biden’s handling of the economy, a critical weakness for him among voters. Staffers thought that a bright pink image that depicted a text message conversation — rather than graphics featuring photos of Biden himself — would perform better.

But social media users liked the content that pictured the president, alongside text that read "Bidenomics Prioritizes Working Families” and “Bidenomics Recovering the Economy Faster Than Ever.”

"Bidenomics" is already a toxic word people use to describe the price of gasoline and groceries. By all means, keep using it.

But … President Biden himself just introduced the "Dark Brandon" mug, which turns his eyes to laser beams when you fill it with hot liquid.

"Joe Cool" has been done, guys.

Does Generation Z even know who Snoopy is?

And that you're old as dirt.

We like it because it's inextricably linked to "Let's Go Brandon!" and we all know what that crowd was really chanting.

Remember when he made a TikTok video with the Jonas Brothers? That was cringe.

So this is an external group spending $70 million on top of whatever the White House communications shop can pump out.

***

