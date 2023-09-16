BREAKING: Assassination attempt on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?
“Forget it, he’s rolling:” Twitter and Amazon reviewers mock a history book with...
'This is why America Runs on Dunkin': Starbucks Barista films himself putting whipped...
'Love me, you jerks': Oprah scolds Americans for not adoring her as we...
The New Yorker attempts to redefine the meaning of "Truth" in article about...
She won’t give up! Governor Grisham announces amendment to unconstitutional anti-gun order
How often do you think about the Roman Empire trend is taking over...
'Guys don't care - should be your first clue.' Trans man shocked to...
AP was tipped off on Susanna Gibson story early last week and quashed...
Police stand by and watch as car thief calmly picks out keys and...
'How is that legal?' --> Climate protestors block Citibank in NYC to save...
BREAKING NEWS: Harry Sisson is 100% behind Biden and GenZ will be the...
That's IT! I've decided who I'm supporting in the Republican Primary ... I...
Maxine Waters puts out BIZARRE Trump post, and X didn't let us down

Biden Dark Brandon mug invites mockery

Gordon Kushner  |  6:30 AM on September 16, 2023
Twitchy

Team Dark Brandon is leaning into the Fascists-are-kinda-cool thing with this exciting new product.

Advertisement

Remember the 'Dark Brandon' speech? Who could forget the light-hearted fascist imagery? Or the ranting against 'MAGA Extremists' that definitely sounded better in the original German.

Well, his fun-loving, Zoomer focused media team thought the mug would be a good idea. 

So who are the buyers? Who knows? We suspect the purchasers of the mug is the demographic that stuffs their bio with #StillWithHer #Resist #FBR #BlueNoMatterWho hashtags and at least three of the following: Blue Wave, Ukraine, Kraft Single, Rainbow, Canadian Flag, Pride and for some reason a Blue Square.

So how would you like a hot cup of Twitter (X) snark? Great!

Everything comes full circle eventually.

Yes, but is smells of grease and hairspray.

Recommended

BREAKING: Assassination attempt on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Oh a fan! Perfect mug for that morning cup, the 9:30 am bowel movement and 11:30 am lid. Enjoy!

WTH, I'm socialist now!

Chef is a true entrepreneur. 

In a nutshell, yes.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: JOE BIDEN SOCIAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Assassination attempt on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?
Aaron Walker
“Forget it, he’s rolling:” Twitter and Amazon reviewers mock a history book with a hilarious error
Aaron Walker
'Love me, you jerks': Oprah scolds Americans for not adoring her as we should (watch)
Grateful Calvin
She won’t give up! Governor Grisham announces amendment to unconstitutional anti-gun order
Aaron Walker
'This is why America Runs on Dunkin': Starbucks Barista films himself putting whipped cream in his diaper
ArtistAngie
The New Yorker attempts to redefine the meaning of "Truth" in article about comedian Hasan Minhaj
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Assassination attempt on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? Aaron Walker
Advertisement