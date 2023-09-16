Biden Dark Brandon mug invites mockery

Team Dark Brandon is leaning into the Fascists-are-kinda-cool thing with this exciting new product.

I’ll ask you nicely to buy this new, color-changing campaign mug.



But I know someone who won’t: https://t.co/iRL1DMxYAb pic.twitter.com/gTaeXNERbS — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 15, 2023

Remember the 'Dark Brandon' speech? Who could forget the light-hearted fascist imagery? Or the ranting against 'MAGA Extremists' that definitely sounded better in the original German.

Well, his fun-loving, Zoomer focused media team thought the mug would be a good idea.

So who are the buyers? Who knows? We suspect the purchasers of the mug is the demographic that stuffs their bio with #StillWithHer #Resist #FBR #BlueNoMatterWho hashtags and at least three of the following: Blue Wave, Ukraine, Kraft Single, Rainbow, Canadian Flag, Pride and for some reason a Blue Square.

So how would you like a hot cup of Twitter (X) snark? Great!

Mine did this? pic.twitter.com/TYuwvl4eoa — Veterans Taking Back (@VeteranTakeBack) September 15, 2023

Because selling flip flops would be too obvious. — jim palmer (@spiv) September 15, 2023

im going to buy one and put bud light in the mug. dark brandon has risen 💥💥. — Kenny⛈️ (@notkennyrm) September 15, 2023

Everything comes full circle eventually.

Does it change into a picture of Gavin Newsom? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) September 15, 2023

Yes, but is smells of grease and hairspray.

OK, I'll hand it to the Biden campaign. This color changing mug is brilliant. Dark Brandon with my coffee every single morning is going to be fun. Pay raise for the staffer who came up with it! pic.twitter.com/ugawRcfVHv — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) September 15, 2023

Oh a fan! Perfect mug for that morning cup, the 9:30 am bowel movement and 11:30 am lid. Enjoy!

The Left is out here almost convincing me that some forms of capitalism may be evil .. https://t.co/KexMquhCkM — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) September 15, 2023

WTH, I'm socialist now!

If republicans don’t start selling a Trump Shamwow it’s all over. https://t.co/flFtXWVKl5 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) September 15, 2023

Chef is a true entrepreneur.

In a nutshell, yes.

***

