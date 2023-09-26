Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates never worked for an angrier president than Donald Trump

As Twitchy reported a week ago, Jeffrey Goldberg published a piece in The Atlantic called, "THE PATRIOT: How General Mark Milley protected the Constitution from Donald Trump." If was a puff piece to end all puff pieces and gave Milley the chance to expend some of his pent-up white rage, saying that the idea that the modern military is "woke" is "total, utter, made-up bulls**t." That's a lie, but let's move on.

Goldberg is still pimping the piece on X and settled on this pull quote from former Defense Secretary Robert Gates (ever notice how "former" government officials will always tell you what you want to hear?):

“I’ve worked for 8 presidents, and not even Lyndon Johnson or Richard Nixon in their angriest moments would have considered doing or saying some of the things that were said between the election and January 6.” -- Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates: https://t.co/umz9kiArkP — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) September 24, 2023

Neither Lyndon Johnson nor Richard Nixon were investigated for years for being an illegitimate president swept into office by colluding with Russia. What did Trump say between the election and January 6? That the election was stolen, as was his right. Democrats had certainly done their part trying to say the 2016 election was fixed.

Nice photo of Milley looking pensively out a window, guys. Milley posed for a few glamor shots for the article.

“Why doesn’t Trump just accept our election rigging with dignity?”



- Ruling Class Uniparty — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) September 25, 2023

So what? — Joel App (@AppyJoel) September 25, 2023

Using former members of the swamp as a moral compass does not persuade me much sorry — Divifilius (@Divifilius343) September 26, 2023

Clown in uniform — Light Metal (@tvgts8g4z4) September 25, 2023

No. They were UniParty members and willing to go along with (and remain silent about) whatever those in power chose to do. The US has gradually slipped from a constitutional republic to an oligarchy, and no one in power says anything. — Michael (Classical Liberal) (@Classic_Lib_M) September 25, 2023

"Uniparty" won't but should be Merriam-Webster's word of the year.

The problem is Gates knows that we know what he knows. — slyventure (@slyventure771) September 26, 2023

Milley is garbage — umlaut (@umlaut) September 26, 2023

That's because the level of betrayal and sabotage of Trump's administration was unprecedented. It was basically a coup. — The underTruth 🇺🇲✡️ (@CryptoDetecti18) September 25, 2023

Sounds like Milley has some serious white rage. — The Deuce (@IBeBibby) September 25, 2023

None of them faced an orchestrated coup either. — Christophe de Dinechin (@zanyware) September 25, 2023

Treason (actual, textbook treason under color of law) is now protecting the Constitution? Wow... that's a new low for the gaslighters. — Choktaw1 (@choktaw1) September 25, 2023

Yeah, calling Communist China behind the president's back and saying you'll give them a heads up if there's ever a military strike wasn't cool.

“I’ve worked for 8 presidents"....

Starting to see the problem 🤔 — Kelly Turnbull (@ResistanceisF18) September 25, 2023

Yep. Somebody has got to clean house. Remember last week when Lincoln Project alumnus Steve Schmidt said if Trump wins in 2024, his appointees will "strip bare" the federal government? That's why we're voting for him.

