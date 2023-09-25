No wonder Donald Trump said he wanted to buy a Glock

As Twitchy reported earlier, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung had a bad day on X, xeeting that Donald Trump had bought a Glock in South Carolina. Cheung deleted the tweet after realizing either 1) Trump didn't buy a gun or 2) it would have been illegal if he had.
Trump was caught on video twice saying he'd like to have bought it, and no wonder: It was custom engraved with "Trump 45" and his portrait.
Trump handles custom “Trump 45” Glock at Palmetto State Armory in Summerville, SC— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 25, 2023
It's a Glock with your face on it … of course you'd like to own it.
Trump can't buy it, but his supporters can.
