Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell breaks loose on Twitter

Amy Curtis  |  7:40 PM on September 25, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

You gotta give Trump and his campaign credit. They know how to get people talking about him, even if he doesn't tweet.

Earlier today, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung tweeted a video of Trump in a South Carolina gun store where he said he'd like to buy a gun. All hell broke loose on Twitter/X because of it. Now the original tweet was deleted, but here is a screenshot:

Twitter was very quick to point out this was probably illegal, given Trump's multiple indictments and the fact he is not a resident of South Carolina:

The answer to that question is no. Trump did not go through with the purchase.

And he never said he did, he just said he wanted to buy it.

That was one heck of a clarification, because maybe it's not a good idea to tweet that your boss committed a felony on the campaign trail.

But there's more. The source for that info is Steven Cheung himself.

We cannot make this stuff up.

It's just so bizarre. The whole thing. Why post that he purchased the gun when he didn't?

Your Monday is not as bad as Steve's self-inflicted one. It can't be.

Remember when Trump said he was in favor of taking the firearms and then going to court? We remember.

But the misstep gave the Left a lot of ammo for a guy who is already in a lot of legal hot water, and the video will keep popping up on social media throughout the campaign

Expect this to be played ad nauseam from now until November 2024

Again, Trump did not purchase the gun and as both the store and the AG of South Carolina were both present, it's unlikely they let Trump violate the law. Isn't stopping the narrative, though, and this is what Occupy Democrats had to say in their lengthy tweet (emphasis added):

While it's unclear if Trump ultimately purchased the gun, his demonstrated disregard for the law makes it seem entirely possible. Authorities should investigate immediately.

Just what he needs, more investigations.

Probably would've been better if he hadn't tweeted it in the first place, but here we are.

Just brilliant, yes.

This is going to be a wild presidential campaign, and it hasn't even started yet.

***

