Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell breaks loose on Twitter

You gotta give Trump and his campaign credit. They know how to get people talking about him, even if he doesn't tweet.

Earlier today, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung tweeted a video of Trump in a South Carolina gun store where he said he'd like to buy a gun. All hell broke loose on Twitter/X because of it. Now the original tweet was deleted, but here is a screenshot:

Twitter was very quick to point out this was probably illegal, given Trump's multiple indictments and the fact he is not a resident of South Carolina:

It would be a crime for him to actually buy this gun because he's under felony indictment. Did he actually go through with this purchase? https://t.co/v3AG5uofJY — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 25, 2023

The answer to that question is no. Trump did not go through with the purchase.

UPDATE — After Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said former President Trump purchased a firearm, Cheung corrected his earlier statement to say Trump did not in fact purchase a firearm, but wanted to. https://t.co/s9zpvLKYWX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 25, 2023

And he never said he did, he just said he wanted to buy it.

Trump campaign literally “clarified” that when they said he bought the gun what they meant was he didn’t buy the gun — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 25, 2023

That was one heck of a clarification, because maybe it's not a good idea to tweet that your boss committed a felony on the campaign trail.

But there's more. The source for that info is Steven Cheung himself.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung clarifies to CNN that former President Donald Trump did NOT purchase a firearm at the armory in Summerville, South Carolina, on Monday. https://t.co/ggXMb5OG6N — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) September 25, 2023

We cannot make this stuff up.

The best part is "conservative" media accounts quote tweeting the Steven Cheung tweet, and then saying that a campaign spokesman had said Trump didn't buy the gun.



Steven Cheung is the campaign spokesman who told those reporters the gun wasn't purchased. https://t.co/lGggTdsqCs — RBe (@RBPundit) September 25, 2023

It's just so bizarre. The whole thing. Why post that he purchased the gun when he didn't?

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung just DELETED his post claiming his boss purchased a Glock in South Carolina after learning that it is a federal crime.



He is now doing damage control and telling networks Trump did not actually buy the firearm. pic.twitter.com/5j8bcJMb7w — Popitics (@Popitics1) September 25, 2023

Your Monday is not as bad as Steve's self-inflicted one. It can't be.

As I said on air earlier this afternoon, the issue of the felony indictments (regardless position on the issue) and the tie-up in the 5th circuit complicates his ability to do so: https://t.co/vN4JuqXyPj



I bet he's glad we didn't go along with "take the firearms first then go… https://t.co/m2rehAe5Ga — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 25, 2023

Remember when Trump said he was in favor of taking the firearms and then going to court? We remember.

But the misstep gave the Left a lot of ammo for a guy who is already in a lot of legal hot water, and the video will keep popping up on social media throughout the campaign

Trump’s campaign guy Steven Cheung deleted the incriminating video of Trump that he filmed saying he wanted to buy the Glock twice. Thankfully, the NRA saved one for us. pic.twitter.com/pY5ilbzfkz — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 25, 2023

Expect this to be played ad nauseam from now until November 2024

BREAKING: Donald Trump appears to violate federal law by purchasing a Glock semiautomatic hand gun in South Carolina — something that he is legally barred from doing because of his felony indictment.



This could turn into a HUGE problem for Trump...



Trump henchman Steven Cheung… pic.twitter.com/EM348DKizD — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) September 25, 2023

Again, Trump did not purchase the gun and as both the store and the AG of South Carolina were both present, it's unlikely they let Trump violate the law. Isn't stopping the narrative, though, and this is what Occupy Democrats had to say in their lengthy tweet (emphasis added):

While it's unclear if Trump ultimately purchased the gun, his demonstrated disregard for the law makes it seem entirely possible. Authorities should investigate immediately.

Just what he needs, more investigations.

I love that Steven Cheung deleted the tweet saying Donald Trump was illegally buying a gun. — Joe Cunningham 𓅄 (@JoePCunningham) September 25, 2023

Probably would've been better if he hadn't tweeted it in the first place, but here we are.

Steven Cheung deleted his post after running to CNN saying “lol, just joking bro”



Brilliant campaigning going on here https://t.co/pCWJWQQJIQ pic.twitter.com/fE0weYgYuO — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 25, 2023

Just brilliant, yes.

This is going to be a wild presidential campaign, and it hasn't even started yet.

***

