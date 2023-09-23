Adam Kinzinger concerned about the rise of Christian fascism in Texas
Richmond Democrat bringing box of 'dynamite' to Andy Ngo's speaking event

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 23, 2023
Meme screenshot

Jimmie Lee Jarvis says this isn't even him in the picture, it's his teen son. Still, he set it up and posted it to X, so he must have thought it was pretty clever.

Andy Ngo is usually threatened by Antifa, so this is a refreshing change.

Remember, this is normal. Can you imagine what Ngo might say during his speech?

No, you have to be an elderly man in your late 70s caring for your disabled son for the FBI to show up with a vehicle-mounted battering ram over a Facebook post and shoot you dead.

White supremacists are our biggest domestic terrorist threat.

Obviously, it's fake, but consider the mindset: You hear Ngo is speaking in town, so you think it would be funny to post a photo of "you" carrying a box of explosives. But you don't stop there … you actually mock up the photo and hit post, and then leave it up after being called out. Violent fantasies like that aren't normal. Jarvis has some issues to work through.

***

