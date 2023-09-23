Richmond Democrat bringing box of 'dynamite' to Andy Ngo's speaking event

Jimmie Lee Jarvis says this isn't even him in the picture, it's his teen son. Still, he set it up and posted it to X, so he must have thought it was pretty clever.

on my way to the andy ngo event! pic.twitter.com/xkBo5ZyH9o — Jimmie Lee Jarvis (@JLJLovesRVA) September 22, 2023

Andy Ngo is usually threatened by Antifa, so this is a refreshing change.

Jimmie Lee Jarvis, a member of @RichmondDems, the official Democrat Party group in Richmond, Va., posted a bomb threat against my live speaking event in the area tonight. pic.twitter.com/9dmaPaszId — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 23, 2023

This seems like something a mentally stable person would post. — Aaron Newborn (@_Aaron_Newborn) September 23, 2023

This photo is unrealistic. No way you have enough upper body strength. — WBishop 🇺🇲 (@TheWildBishop) September 23, 2023

Your little bitch ass couldn’t even carry that box — Kareem Mike Hunt (@kareemmikehunt1) September 23, 2023

Remember, this is normal. Can you imagine what Ngo might say during his speech?

Can't wait to see his account get pulled.....right @elonmusk ? — Peter H (@Shadowsdriver) September 23, 2023

Did his house get raided by the FBI? — DigitalSass (@2MuchDigitalSas) September 23, 2023

No, you have to be an elderly man in your late 70s caring for your disabled son for the FBI to show up with a vehicle-mounted battering ram over a Facebook post and shoot you dead.

Wow, Jimmie is a DOMESTIC TERRORIST. — Stacy (@BoyMomStacy) September 23, 2023

WHy do they always look like this? I can SMELL the soy from that picture. — Lord Brian Urso, Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@TheMobRules73) September 23, 2023

Liberals all for free speech.....as long as they are the only ones speaking. — River Walking Russ (@wiggins_russ) September 23, 2023

That guy couldn't lift an empty cardboard box — The URL of Sammich (@URLOfSammich) September 23, 2023

Interesting. I was under the impression that only MAGA folks made these kinds of threats. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) September 23, 2023

White supremacists are our biggest domestic terrorist threat.

Obviously, it's fake, but consider the mindset: You hear Ngo is speaking in town, so you think it would be funny to post a photo of "you" carrying a box of explosives. But you don't stop there … you actually mock up the photo and hit post, and then leave it up after being called out. Violent fantasies like that aren't normal. Jarvis has some issues to work through.

