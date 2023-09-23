American Library Association president thinks libraries need to be a site of socialist organizing

Wow, where to start with this one? Emily Drabinski is the president of the taxpayer-funded American Library Association. Back in June, publisher Brave Books announced that the ALA was "circulating guidance to sabotage conservative or Christian parent groups from gathering in public libraries" on "See You at the Library" day, led by Christian actor Kirk Cameron. One former librarian-turned-radical writer, Kelly Jenson, wrote an article at Book Riot about how “public libraries need to prepare" and suggested that Cameron's events could be barred based on a "public safety concern." Drag Queen Story Hour? Fine. Christian story hour? A public safety concern.

Advertisement

Just last month, NBC News did a profile on self-described Marxist lesbian Drabinski. Right-wing activists, you see, "had asserted that librarians following the ALA’s lead have been captured by a 'woke' ideology, have labeled the organization 'radical' and accused it of pushing a sexual agenda on children." Sen. Ted Cruz responded to NBC News' story:

NBC is a joke.



She’s a self-described Marxist. @nbc come roaring to defend a communist put in charge of our libraries.



Why would a devotee of Stalin, Lenin, Mao & Castro want to control the books we read? 🤔 https://t.co/A9AafGyUuy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 10, 2023

Just a few weeks ago, psychologist Karlyn Borysenko, who says she's "obsessed with socialist dystopia," attended the Socialism 2023 Conference, where Drabinski agreed that libraries as well as public schools should be "helping" organize.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



Two weeks after saying libraries should be sites of socialist organizing, @ALALibrary President Emily Drabinski says librarians can't be politically neutral.



She's introduced as a Marxist and discusses the "harassment" she's received for being quoted accurately. https://t.co/IgxeyVCWTV pic.twitter.com/zEpKLQg5CR — Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) September 23, 2023

Seriously, watch the whole thing.

Reading is wonderful. Books are fantastic.



Political organizing, when it’s not tediously boring, creates angst.



If the ALA is going to turn into a political organizing site, then there should be truth in advertising. People should know what they are supporting. — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) September 23, 2023

Librarians should not involve politics or their sexuality in their libraries. — Cindy Allen (@cindylouallen) September 23, 2023

The commies have infiltrated everything. — Just Whitey (@Just_Whitey) September 23, 2023

Librarians have always been Marxists. No surprise here. — William P. Inman (@WPInman1842) September 23, 2023

Find full coverage of the event Emily was speaking at exclusively on the @ActivelyUnwoke Substack: https://t.co/1tHs8MT3uV pic.twitter.com/E2pzanmfcI — Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) September 23, 2023

"Comrade." And she's concerned that librarians are under attack because parents don't want sexually explicit books in middle school libraries.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!