American Library Association president thinks libraries need to be a site of socialist organizing

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on September 23, 2023
Karlyn Borysenko

Wow, where to start with this one? Emily Drabinski is the president of the taxpayer-funded American Library Association. Back in June, publisher Brave Books announced that the ALA was "circulating guidance to sabotage conservative or Christian parent groups from gathering in public libraries" on "See You at the Library" day, led by Christian actor Kirk Cameron. One former librarian-turned-radical writer, Kelly Jenson, wrote an article at Book Riot about how “public libraries need to prepare" and suggested that Cameron's events could be barred based on a "public safety concern." Drag Queen Story Hour? Fine. Christian story hour? A public safety concern.

Just last month, NBC News did a profile on self-described Marxist lesbian Drabinski. Right-wing activists, you see, "had asserted that librarians following the ALA’s lead have been captured by a 'woke' ideology, have labeled the organization 'radical' and accused it of pushing a sexual agenda on children." Sen. Ted Cruz responded to NBC News' story:

Just a few weeks ago, psychologist Karlyn Borysenko, who says she's "obsessed with socialist dystopia," attended the Socialism 2023 Conference, where Drabinski agreed that libraries as well as public schools should be "helping" organize.

ArtistAngie
Seriously, watch the whole thing.

"Comrade." And she's concerned that librarians are under attack because parents don't want sexually explicit books in middle school libraries.

***

