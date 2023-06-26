Publisher says American Library Association is offering guidance on disrupting conservative events

Mike Pence shames Ron DeSantis for bullying Disney
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on June 26, 2023
Brave Books

Since public libraries have such a hit on their hands with Drag Queen Story Hour, some Christian conservatives had the idea to do something similar. They picked a date, but publisher Brave Books says it has evidence that the American Library Association is spreading guidance on how to sabotage conservative and Christian book-reading events across the country. We're not at all shocked, seeing how they reacted to backlash against drag queens reading to little children.

See what you think:

"One ALA director gave suggestions on how libraries could block public meeting room use under the pretext of the space already being taken for other activities."

"In response, Kirk wrote to some of the public libraries expressing concern they were violating his free speech rights and threatened legal action. The libraries conceded, and the “BRAVE Books Story Hour” tour began. Kirk and BRAVE Books traveled to 14 libraries across the country to host uplifting story readings for families. Some of the events had more than 1,000 people attend."

"This movement continues, and on August 5th, we’ll have our first grassroots-organized “See You at the Library” event of the year. 

The goal is to have people like you host your own story hour at libraries in your communities to explain the value of returning to constitutional and biblical principles. You can read from the Bible, a BRAVE Book, or any other book that teaches virtues children need to hear.

We knew the opposition in local libraries and media would try to derail and demoralize this movement, but we weren’t expecting the top-tier national library leadership to attempt to halt our efforts."

"… that wields significant power by developing agendas, leadership, and programming for thousands of public libraries across the U.S. As with many public institutions, they’ve been long captured by critical race and gender ideologues with radical political goals."

"One idea she suggested was scheduling events on Aug. 5 to prevent locals from hosting a conservative story hour. The screenshot below is from her presentation."

"Jenson suggests library staff meet with legal representation to determine if @KirkCameron’s events could be barred based on a 'public safety concern.'"

"One of the common tactics libraries are using to sabotage the event is to claim that August 5th is completely blocked off for events. We have evidence this is coordinated from above.

An internal library source wrote to us:

'The children's services coordinator at the New Jersey State Library system notified employees about the upcoming story hour Brave Books had planned to organize at libraries across America. Frankly, I had to read the email three times. The text is nothing less than an active call for de-platforming Brave Books. What is particularly chilling is that her call for suppression is premised solely on the fact that Brave Books ‘ha[s] a right-wing ideology.’ In essence, her rationale is that any speech that is right of center has no place in NJ libraries.'"

"It’s about continuing a movement that gives a positive and healthy alternative to families and children at libraries. Go to http://BRAVEBooks.com and see our guide on how to locally host a 'See You at the Library' event on Aug. 5."

It's been a slippery slope from Christian to Christian nationalist to white supremacist Christian nationalist, and from conservative to right-wing to far-right to extremist. And remember President Joe Biden riling up the troops about it during his infamous Red Speech. All these ultra-MAGA Republicans want to do is complete the "insurrection" they attempted on January 6.



