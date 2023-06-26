Publisher says American Library Association is offering guidance on disrupting conservative events

Since public libraries have such a hit on their hands with Drag Queen Story Hour, some Christian conservatives had the idea to do something similar. They picked a date, but publisher Brave Books says it has evidence that the American Library Association is spreading guidance on how to sabotage conservative and Christian book-reading events across the country. We're not at all shocked, seeing how they reacted to backlash against drag queens reading to little children.

See what you think:

🚨 1/ BREAKING: We have obtained exclusive evidence that the taxpayer-funded American Library Association @ALALibrary is circulating guidance to sabotage conservative or Christian parent groups from gathering in public libraries on August 5th. One ALA director gave suggestions on… pic.twitter.com/iBqwIChNhJ — BRAVE BOOKS (@BraveBooksUS) June 26, 2023

2/ BRAVE Books’ "See You at the Library" event, led by @KirkCameron, was organized to give conservative Christian families an opportunity to meet at public libraries around the country on August 5th as an alternative to controversial children’s drag queen events. — BRAVE BOOKS (@BraveBooksUS) June 26, 2023

3/ A little back story: In December last year, @KirkCameron requested to read his first BRAVE Books title, As You Grow, at over 50 public American libraries. The libraries denied him that opportunity because of his conservative and religious beliefs.



In response, Kirk wrote to… pic.twitter.com/8OVe3aIDWG — BRAVE BOOKS (@BraveBooksUS) June 26, 2023

4/ This tour-turned-movement mobilized thousands of families seeking a biblical and patriotic message that @KirkCameron and BRAVE Books delivered. This movement continues, and on August 5th, we’ll have our first grassroots-organized “See You at the Library” event of the year.… — BRAVE BOOKS (@BraveBooksUS) June 26, 2023

5/ In 2022, the federal government increased funding that benefits the American Library Association to the tune of $211 million. @ALALibrary is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that wields significant power by developing agendas, leadership, and programming for thousands of public… — BRAVE BOOKS (@BraveBooksUS) June 26, 2023

6/ On June 8, Deborah Caldwell-Stone, a director at the American Library Association @ALALibrary, spoke at the “Library 2023 Worldwide Virtual Conference.” She gave a presentation about how libraries could exploit loopholes to block BRAVE Books story hours. One idea she suggested… pic.twitter.com/zj6Yv0dOwB — BRAVE BOOKS (@BraveBooksUS) June 26, 2023

7/ The American Libraries Association’s message has been heard by librarians across the country. One former librarian-turned-radical writer, Kelly Jenson, wrote an article at Book Riot about how “public libraries need to prepare.”



Jenson suggests library staff meet with legal… pic.twitter.com/obpoJdMlsn — BRAVE BOOKS (@BraveBooksUS) June 26, 2023

8/ We’ve received many messages from potential “See You at the Library” hosts seeking guidance on overcoming barriers to reserving space at their libraries. One of the common tactics libraries are using to sabotage the event is to claim that August 5th is completely blocked off… — BRAVE BOOKS (@BraveBooksUS) June 26, 2023

An internal library source wrote to us:

9/ The following leaked email is from Sharon Rawlins, the children's services coordinator for @njstatelibrary. She suggests libraries block off meeting rooms on August 5th to prevent us from renting space for a story hour because of our “right-wing ideology.” pic.twitter.com/UW5JRHxUxA — BRAVE BOOKS (@BraveBooksUS) June 26, 2023

10/ The American Library Association @ALALibrary benefits from your tax dollars but is trying to violate your free speech rights. They’re hoping you feel demoralized and give up. But this is about more than just a story hour on one day. It’s about continuing a movement that gives… — BRAVE BOOKS (@BraveBooksUS) June 26, 2023

It's been a slippery slope from Christian to Christian nationalist to white supremacist Christian nationalist, and from conservative to right-wing to far-right to extremist. And remember President Joe Biden riling up the troops about it during his infamous Red Speech. All these ultra-MAGA Republicans want to do is complete the "insurrection" they attempted on January 6.

