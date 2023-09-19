Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells UN that some evil state will weaponize the outcomes of climate change

This editor hopes the headline he just wrote is correct. From this clip, it's difficult to tell at what point Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy switches gears from climate change to the war with Russia. We've already heard that the war in Ukraine is bad for climate change. Now Zelenskyy is scolding the United Nations for failing on its climate policy objectives. Earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskyy and let him know that Americans would "invest" $520 million to make Ukraine's energy infrastructure "cleaner." Was that not enough?

Zelenskyy: "Humanity is failing on its climate policy objectives" pic.twitter.com/h2w54lXL9Z — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2023

What is this?

Zelenskyy: “Even though humanity is failing on its climate policy objectives, this means that extreme weather will still impact the normal global life & some evil state will also weaponize its outcomes.



"And when people in the streets of New York & other cities of the world… — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2023

It makes even less sense when written out:

Zelenskyy: “Even though humanity is failing on its climate policy objectives, this means that extreme weather will still impact the normal global life & some evil state will also weaponize its outcomes. "And when people in the streets of New York & other cities of the world went out on climate protest, we all have seen them, & when people in Morocco & Libya, & other countries die as a result of natural disasters, & when islands & countries disappear underwater, & when tornadoes & deserts are spreading into — into new territories, & when all of this is happening, one, a natural disaster in Moscow, decided to launch a big war & killed tens of thousands of people. We have to stop it. "We must act, united to defeat the aggressor & focus all our capabilities and energy on addressing these challenges. As nukes are restrained, likewise, the aggressor must be restrained at all his tools and methods of the war. Each word now can become final, but it takes our unity to make sure that aggression will not break in again. And it is not a dialogue between the so-called great power somewhere behind closed doors that can guarantee us all the new wars era but open war of all nations for peace.”

First, which islands and countries have disappeared underwater? According to Al Gore, most of the eastern seaboard was supposed to be underwater years ago, but we haven't heard of any countries disappearing.

Extortion. — AnnieOldEnough Naked Face. (@AnnieOldenough) September 19, 2023

The melodrama is getting old. Ms Greta should be standing next to him for better effect. — AnnieOldEnough Naked Face. (@AnnieOldenough) September 19, 2023

We're suddenly OK giving this guy another billion-dollar aid package.

Sheer nonsense, and disastrous for the world if heeded. Sounds like a WEF brochure. — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) September 19, 2023

This stuff is entertainingly ridiculous — JDOG (@JDog83259) September 19, 2023

Wait, Greta was tagged out and this guy tagged in to lecture the world on climate?



Wonder how much money amd grift was tied to this latest charade. — Banjo Picker (@Rtonkins74) September 19, 2023

Climate change is killing people! The only answer is more money for Ukraine! — drjohnusa (@drjohnusa) September 19, 2023

How do you have so much vacation time in the midst of a “war?” Go beg for money somewhere else! — Teri Evans (@TeriEvans399981) September 19, 2023

1/3 of his country is occupied and he's talking about climate change? — Pete (@PeteInTheNorth) September 19, 2023

Accuse your enemies of that which you are guilty.

Lahaina and other recent climate catastrophes are about as natural as the Covid virus was zoonotic in origin.

Not falling for it this time sorry.

Weather modification is nothing new.

You and your kin are the scum of the earth 🤮 — Jo-Anne Aviv (@jo_aviv) September 19, 2023

This editor still doesn't get the connection between climate change and Russia's invasion, aside from the fact that both demand billions and billions of dollars to "solve." Is there even a single person at the UN who thought to themselves, "Which countries have disappeared?" And tornadoes are appearing in places they haven't before? What? Where?

