Antony Blinken announces $520 million to make Ukraine's energy infrastructure 'cleaner'

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 06, 2023
Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP

This probably could have been handled with a telephone call, but instead, Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Kyiv to announce another billion dollars in aid for Ukraine.

Americans will be investing $520 million in Ukraine's energy infrastructure to make it "cleaner." Climate czar John Kerry said just last month that the war in Ukraine is contributing to climate change.


Caitlin Doornbos reports:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to announce a new $1 billion aid package for Ukraine during his unannounced two-day trip to Kyiv this week — but only a fraction of the money will go toward military equipment and weapons.

Less than 20% of the assistance — about $175 million — is earmarked to supply the critical munition Kyiv’s defenders desperately need to strengthen their counteroffensive and take back Russian-occupied territory, CBS News reported Wednesday.

Instead, the vast majority of the $1 billion package is expected to support non-military aid, such as economic and humanitarian efforts.

The measly amount set aside for military might comes after experts warned that Ukraine’s Western allies, including the US, have stalled on providing the necessary weapons crucial to the long-awaited counteroffensive, including Abrams tanks and F-16 fighter jets.

The very least you can do is put a Ukrainian flag in your Twitter handle — that costs nothing.

***

