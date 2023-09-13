Just for Fun: Habibi bro takes on Gen X, Gen X responds with...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 13, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Back in July, two IRS whistleblowers who were investigating Hunter Biden for tax fraud testified before the House Oversight Committee that the Department of Justice got involved and messed with the IRS' investigation into Biden. They said they were told by David Weiss it was "too hot" to involve President Joe Biden in the scope of their investigation. Democrats reacted to the testimony by bringing up George Floyd, slavery, and lynchings.

One of the whistleblowers, Gary Shapley, took handwritten notes at the meeting, and CBS News' Catherine Herridge has a copy:

POLITICO reports:

Handwritten notes from an IRS agent who worked on the Hunter Biden probe appear to bolster his prior claims that the U.S. Attorney handling the case felt politically hamstrung.

The notes from IRS agent-turned-whistleblower Gary Shapley were taken during a meeting on Oct. 7, 2022 with participants from the FBI and the IRS, according to Shapley’s lawyers. In them, Shapley writes that David Weiss, the Donald Trump-appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney who is leading the Hunter Biden investigation, told law enforcement officials he was “not the deciding person” regarding the investigation.

“Weiss stated- He is not the deciding person,” Shapley wrote.

The notes represent another volley in the increasingly intense back-and-forth over whether the investigation into the president’s son has been tainted by politics. Weiss himself has pushed back on Shapley’s testimony, telling lawmakers that he was “never…denied the authority to bring charges in any jurisdiction.”

And now the Justice Department has decided to have a special counsel look into it. Attorney General Merrick Garland chose … David Weiss.

But … there's no evidence.

P.S. Joe Biden loves his son very much.

***

CATHERINE HERRIDGE IRS WHISTLEBLOWER

