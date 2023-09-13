Back in July, two IRS whistleblowers who were investigating Hunter Biden for tax fraud testified before the House Oversight Committee that the Department of Justice got involved and messed with the IRS' investigation into Biden. They said they were told by David Weiss it was "too hot" to involve President Joe Biden in the scope of their investigation. Democrats reacted to the testimony by bringing up George Floyd, slavery, and lynchings.

Advertisement

One of the whistleblowers, Gary Shapley, took handwritten notes at the meeting, and CBS News' Catherine Herridge has a copy:

NEW: IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley’s contemporaneous notes October 2022 meeting where he alleged US attorney Weiss said he was not the decision maker on Hunter Biden charges. Weiss/DOJ dispute. READ: “Weiss stated – He is not deciding person,” “Weiss requested Special Counsel… pic.twitter.com/GscAcvbcQD — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 13, 2023

POLITICO reports:

Handwritten notes from an IRS agent who worked on the Hunter Biden probe appear to bolster his prior claims that the U.S. Attorney handling the case felt politically hamstrung. The notes from IRS agent-turned-whistleblower Gary Shapley were taken during a meeting on Oct. 7, 2022 with participants from the FBI and the IRS, according to Shapley’s lawyers. In them, Shapley writes that David Weiss, the Donald Trump-appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney who is leading the Hunter Biden investigation, told law enforcement officials he was “not the deciding person” regarding the investigation. “Weiss stated- He is not the deciding person,” Shapley wrote. The notes represent another volley in the increasingly intense back-and-forth over whether the investigation into the president’s son has been tainted by politics. Weiss himself has pushed back on Shapley’s testimony, telling lawmakers that he was “never…denied the authority to bring charges in any jurisdiction.”

And now the Justice Department has decided to have a special counsel look into it. Attorney General Merrick Garland chose … David Weiss.

Get all of the liars in the same room. — Gigi (@smcdermont) September 13, 2023

Ah! Evidence that Joe Biden's administration was pulling the rug out from under the IRS investigators looking into potential Hunter wrongdoing, including money laundering. Yet another example of why we don't have even more evidence than we do. — Robert J. Thomas (@RobertJThomas1) September 13, 2023

Redactions shouldn’t exist. Come what may. If the public can’t know about it govt shouldn’t be doing it. I do not give a shit what that implies about what our govt does around the globe or at home. — Bradley O'Brien (@SonsofLiberty56) September 13, 2023

Wow. Journalism. I am not used to it anymore. Nice — Hatman# (@Hatman19225538) September 13, 2023

“No notes” in a meeting of this magnitude stinks in and of itself. Just tells me they didn’t want a paper trail of what was being discussed in the meeting. Am I wrong? — TediPos (@TediPos) September 13, 2023

So. Now he gets a do-over, but the results will be the same. — Buttermilksky (@Buttermilksky1) September 13, 2023

Shapley took notes that were corroborated by his boss and memorialized in an email the same day as the meeting.



Sobocinski didn't take notes and didn't send any emails about the meeting.



I believe Shapley. pic.twitter.com/qZJTRaPPNO — Tom Kasperski (@TomKaz) September 13, 2023

Advertisement

They knew this.. guy was smart enough to confirm it in an email. — Terry Taylor (@lucky8506) September 13, 2023

But … there's no evidence.

P.S. Joe Biden loves his son very much.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



