Republicans pounce on President Biden's news conference in Vietnam

As Twitchy reported earlier, MSNBC contributor Katty Kay found just the pull quote she was looking for in a New York Times article by Michael D. Shear about President Joe Biden's bizarre press conference in Vietnam: "Trump routinely delivered rambling, often nonsensical speeches and news conferences." So she's admitting that Biden's press conference was rambling and often nonsensical too, right? It's whataboutism.

Ian Milhiser is afraid that the press is going to obsess over Biden's age during the campaign as they obsessed over Hillary Clinton's emails. And some are pointing to the New York Times, which mentioned that Biden's performance in Vietnam stoked "stories about the president's age and health." If you missed it, here's Biden telling the audience he's going to bed as aides lead him offstage.

😴 US President Joe Biden tells reporters he's going to bed at news conference in Vietnam.



Read more: https://t.co/yWCzX1AJ4g pic.twitter.com/hU8N4B2ap4 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 11, 2023

Here is Biden's entire Hanoi news conference. He's clearly exhausted, mumbling, and rambling at times. At other times, fine. Not hugely different from some of his performances at home. https://t.co/E39DRC3c9I — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 11, 2023

This Times report is an exquisite specimen.



Even the headline — “Biden’s News Conference in Vietnam Ignites His Opponents” — is pitch-perfect.



It belongs in a museum. | @NoahCRothman https://t.co/X3Pa4uxMdb — National Review (@NRO) September 12, 2023

Yep, it's a Republicans pounce story.

Pretty sure stories about his health and age are due to the fact that his staff has to dress up like an Easter Bunny and cut off his press conferences. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2023

I love how they just act like stenographers and put down "his accomplishments" as if that is a given fact like 1 + 1 = 2. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 12, 2023

I was ready to seize or pounce, but I'm not sure about "ignite." — One Thousand Basis Points Of Light (@belize042) September 12, 2023

His aides are too used to dealing with Joe if they believe that anything other than his performance is stoking his enemies’ criticism. — Edward Landis (@vondledaddy) September 12, 2023

“Ignites” and “stokes”—please tell me the body used the phrase “fanning the flames.” — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) September 12, 2023

You are seizing on this — Duke Lacrosse (@DukeLaxBro81) September 12, 2023

I remain unimmolated — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) September 12, 2023

Anyone who doesn't believe he is the most vital man in the universe is a lying dog faced pony soldier as explained by an indian to John Wayne and I believe him. — DustinClouse (@DustinClouse9) September 12, 2023

Always undermining Biden’s accomplishments, those damn Republicans — Celray Foozball (@longbondsbro) September 12, 2023

Dr. Jill Biden still dares you to find a 30-year-old who could keep up with her husband's schedule.

***