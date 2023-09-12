Ian Milhiser worries that 'Biden is old' is the new 'But her emails'
Republicans pounce on President Biden's news conference in Vietnam

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 12, 2023
Nhac Nguyen/Pool Photo via AP

As Twitchy reported earlier, MSNBC contributor Katty Kay found just the pull quote she was looking for in a New York Times article by Michael D. Shear about President Joe Biden's bizarre press conference in Vietnam: "Trump routinely delivered rambling, often nonsensical speeches and news conferences." So she's admitting that Biden's press conference was rambling and often nonsensical too, right? It's whataboutism.

Ian Milhiser is afraid that the press is going to obsess over Biden's age during the campaign as they obsessed over Hillary Clinton's emails. And some are pointing to the New York Times, which mentioned that Biden's performance in Vietnam stoked "stories about the president's age and health." If you missed it, here's Biden telling the audience he's going to bed as aides lead him offstage.

Yep, it's a Republicans pounce story.

Dr. Jill Biden still dares you to find a 30-year-old who could keep up with her husband's schedule.

***

