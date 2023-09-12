MSNBC contributor Katty Kay pulls the 'BUT Trump!' card defending Biden in Asia, gets drubbed in replies

Despite the best efforts of many of card-carrying members of the leftist Twitterati, Joe Biden's trip to Asia is getting bad marks from anyone who actually followed the bizarre scenes of the trip as they unfolded. BBC US Correspondent and contributor to MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Katty Kay found an article by New York Times White House Correspondent Michael D. Shear (itself an excellent example of the 'Republicans Pounce!' narrative) and decided to one-up Shear by adding in her own hot take, amplifying one from the original article:

A fair reminder - "Trump routinely delivered rambling, often nonsensical speeches and news conferences. He ranted about eagles killed by windmills and told fake stories...Often, Mr. Trump’s anger-filled diatribes made little sense" via @NYTimes https://t.co/lTGp3LVz3b — Katty Kay (@KattyKay_) September 12, 2023

What exactly does President Trump have to do with Biden's poor showing in Asia? Who knows?! But anything to deflect from a bad news cycle when you're desperate to prop up your guy, right?

It's fair to say conservatives are on to these rhetorical games and come ready to push back

What does Donald Trump have to do with Joe Biden getting cut off by his own staff and telling the world he's going to bed? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2023

The propaganda and whataboutism will continue until morale improves. — Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) September 12, 2023

My god … @nytimes tries to defend Biden trip to VietNam a great success when whole world saw a confused doddering old fool chased off podium mid-sentence — Dividend Master (@DividendMaster) September 12, 2023

It's always nice to know there's a meme for every occasion as well.

And, as often happens, the Frog of Shame made an appearance

A fair reminder - Trump ranted about a #FrogOfShame killing you in this ratio pic.twitter.com/tFh1N8Rjij — Fitzy¢ent (@fitzyMFNcent) September 12, 2023

Eventually, they have to realize that a dismissive hand wave and a 'But Trump!' aren't going to be able to deflect from President Biden's mental decline forever... right?

