Toronto Star: It's not a parent's right to know their child's gender identity

We told you earlier about Sage Blair, who was "transitioned" by her school without letting her parents know. Progressives think that schools should be safe spaces where transgender kids can be their authentic selves without worrying about their parents finding out. Laws requiring schools to disclose this to parents are part of the "trans genocide" campaign; California State Senator Scott Wierner believes such laws will get trans kids killed.

There was an opinion piece in the Toronto Star Sunday arguing that it's a parent's privilege, not a right, to know their own child's gender identity.

This is a real headline from a real newspaper in Canada https://t.co/0B9lS1pu77 — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) September 11, 2023

Julie Malbogat writes:

My son, Zack, is transgender. He told us — nonchalantly at bedtime — three years ago. Because he’s only 11, so far his transition has been strictly social: new pronouns, new clothes, new haircut, new name. With few exceptions, it’s been as nothingburger as it sounds. By the time he has his first appointment at the SickKids gender clinic in August 2024, he’ll be 12 and a half and we’ll have been on the wait-list for 18 months. If, four years into his transition, he chooses gender affirming medication, it will not be an impulsive decision. As an urban, liberal, agnostic Canadian, the hardest part of parenting a trans kid has been watching the anti-trans groundswell — particularly in the U.K and the U.S. As of this month, 22 U.S. states have enacted laws or policies banning gender affirming care for youth up to age 18 — despite evidence that this care does more good than harm. I’ve cried often for those kids and their parents and I’ve cried for fear these baseless laws will make their way north of the border.

Huh … a woman with a transgender "son" cries over laws banning "gender-affirming care" for minors and cries some more that they're coming to Canada.

Canada is anti family and they do not protect children. — Suzanne Perich (@Perich_Suzanne) September 11, 2023

"Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing."



- George Orwell. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) September 11, 2023

@TorontoStar I hope you know you are now an international joke — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) September 11, 2023

This is the playbook:



1. We're not doing that

2. It may be happening, but it's rare

3. It's happening, and it's ok

4. Of course it's happening, and you should agree

5. If you don't agree, you are a bigot — Stace Riley (@staceriley) September 11, 2023

It seems they want to do away with all parental rights. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 11, 2023

The "parental rights movement" has been demonized by the Left, who believe public schools have more say in a child's upbringing than their parents, who are probably backward-thinking transphobes.

Basically for them parents don't matter — HS (@HumanSabre) September 11, 2023

The government doesn't own your child. Never give in — 🇺🇸 Army of the Awakened 🇺🇸 (@armyoftheawaken) September 11, 2023

The journalist says it is "your kid", but doesn't really mean it. — Hagen861 (@hagen861) September 11, 2023

Canada was a nice country when I was a kid. I have been there many times. Truly beautiful place.



Now it is sounding more and more like New California. — ScoobiMoo (@scoobi_moo) September 11, 2023

As someone suggested earlier, children should host their own "gender-reveal" parties when they finally decide what gender they are and decide to announce it.

