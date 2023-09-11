Toronto Star: It's not a parent's right to know their child's gender identity

Keith Olbermann strikes out exploiting 9/11 to attack Bush and even Lefties aren't...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on September 11, 2023
AP Photo/John Hanna

We told you earlier about Sage Blair, who was "transitioned" by her school without letting her parents know. Progressives think that schools should be safe spaces where transgender kids can be their authentic selves without worrying about their parents finding out. Laws requiring schools to disclose this to parents are part of the "trans genocide" campaign; California State Senator Scott Wierner believes such laws will get trans kids killed.

There was an opinion piece in the Toronto Star Sunday arguing that it's a parent's privilege, not a right, to know their own child's gender identity.

 Julie Malbogat writes:

My son, Zack, is transgender. He told us — nonchalantly at bedtime — three years ago. Because he’s only 11, so far his transition has been strictly social: new pronouns, new clothes, new haircut, new name. With few exceptions, it’s been as nothingburger as it sounds.

By the time he has his first appointment at the SickKids gender clinic in August 2024, he’ll be 12 and a half and we’ll have been on the wait-list for 18 months. If, four years into his transition, he chooses gender affirming medication, it will not be an impulsive decision.

As an urban, liberal, agnostic Canadian, the hardest part of parenting a trans kid has been watching the anti-trans groundswell — particularly in the U.K and the U.S. As of this month, 22 U.S. states have enacted laws or policies banning gender affirming care for youth up to age 18 — despite evidence that this care does more good than harm.

I’ve cried often for those kids and their parents and I’ve cried for fear these baseless laws will make their way north of the border.

Huh … a woman with a transgender "son" cries over laws banning "gender-affirming care" for minors and cries some more that they're coming to Canada.

The "parental rights movement" has been demonized by the Left, who believe public schools have more say in a child's upbringing than their parents, who are probably backward-thinking transphobes.

As someone suggested earlier, children should host their own "gender-reveal" parties when they finally decide what gender they are and decide to announce it.

***

Tags: CHILDREN SCHOOL TRANSGENDER

