Kamala Harris Confronted by Reporter on Her Abortion Stance

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan says 'plenty of folks' would say concealed carry isn't covered under 2A

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on September 11, 2023
MSNBC

As you heard over the weekend, the governor of New Mexico declared a "public health emergency" and banned concealed carry and open carry in two cities. That didn't go over well, with even Democrats like Ted Lieu pointing out that's not constitutional. It's a no-win situation for the governor — people aren't complying, and law enforcement isn't enforcing the order.

Here's MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan weighing in on the governor's unconstitutional directive:

I'm a journalist who hosts a program on MSNBC and I have no idea whether the governor's order is unconstitutional or not.

Note: It's unconstitutional.

After Hasan tried to justify his position, he ended up here:

Hasan is more concerned with people's feelings today rather than the founders' original intent or the constitutionality of the governor's order. Rather revealing, in our view, that Hasan thinks some people's anger overrides the Constitution.

***

Tags: DANA LOESCH SECOND AMENDMENT MEHDI HASAN

