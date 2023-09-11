MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan says 'plenty of folks' would say concealed carry isn't covered under 2A

As you heard over the weekend, the governor of New Mexico declared a "public health emergency" and banned concealed carry and open carry in two cities. That didn't go over well, with even Democrats like Ted Lieu pointing out that's not constitutional. It's a no-win situation for the governor — people aren't complying, and law enforcement isn't enforcing the order.

Here's MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan weighing in on the governor's unconstitutional directive:

I have no idea whether what the governor is doing is unconstitutional or not but I do note how so many of her critics are way, way more angry about her doing it than about the horrific gun violence, and innocent deaths, that prompted her to do it. Rather revealing, in my view. https://t.co/3mk13gYY7l — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 10, 2023

I'm a journalist who hosts a program on MSNBC and I have no idea whether the governor's order is unconstitutional or not.

Note: It's unconstitutional.

After Hasan tried to justify his position, he ended up here:

Well if we’re playing ‘make up your own interpretation of the Constitution’ then plenty of folks would say open carry and concealed carry are not protected the second amendment, or at least per the framers’ ‘original intent’. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 11, 2023

If you want “original intent,” try reading the Federalist Papers sometime. It’s a shame your pride gets in the way of your ability to see how stupid you look when you make such toolish statements. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) September 11, 2023

Plenty of people would be morons given open carry was the norm in this country at the time of and long after the writing of the Constitution.



Regardless, that's a dodge. You have no problem making legal judgments of your own volition in other cases. Why not this one? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 11, 2023

What does "bear" mean to YOU? — Shuck (@LaBeardGuy) September 11, 2023

What’s interesting is that the governor herself didn’t make the argument you’re making



She basically just said that she’s going to do what she wants by the authority of being the governor — Keith Narducci (@NarducciKeith) September 11, 2023

Do you have *any* opinions of your own, or do you only repeat other peoples? — Peter Pilot🚁 (@guardpilot) September 11, 2023

Actually, it's right next to where it mentions abortion. — afreeindividual (@afreeindividual) September 11, 2023

This is what a lack of education looks like.

No. Per the framers's "original intent" the whole of the citizenry, every man and woman, constitute the "militia," verbatim per Mason. Washington also offered to pay recruits who used their OWN arms in battle. Learn American history. https://t.co/wR5PS83kVr — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 11, 2023

Further -- both Bruen and Heller make a mockery of this embarrassing hot take. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 11, 2023

"Plenty of folks would say..."



Yes, and plenty of folks would be wrong. — WitchDoktor (@WitchDoktor1) September 11, 2023

Hasan is more concerned with people's feelings today rather than the founders' original intent or the constitutionality of the governor's order. Rather revealing, in our view, that Hasan thinks some people's anger overrides the Constitution.

