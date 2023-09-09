Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis face MAJOR backlash after letters in support of...
CNN reporter says of course it's just not feasible to deport 10 million...
You KNOW NM Gov done screwed up suspending right to carry when even...
Howard Fineman explains why Elon Musk should be locked up
Dana Loesch shreds local officials' responses to NM governor's authoritarian gun edict
Based 11-year-old shoots home intruder
Brian Kemp takes Donald Trump for a stroll down COVID memory lane over...
Anti-cop activist who was attacked might now be getting... extra police protection?
Krugman to America: If you were super smart like me, you’d LOVE this...
Journos baffled as to why Biden saying how great the economy is won't...
Gavin Newsom spills the beans about 2024 ... but don't bet on...
New Mexico governor's admission about her gun edict certainly does 'send a message'...
Resisting 'A-REST'? Mike Lindell EXPLODES on opposing attorney for insulting his comfy pil...
David Axelrod suspects GOPers might ruin Dem convention in Chicago by spotlighting Biden...

Mural encourages us to weaponize our privilege to protect black bodies

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 09, 2023
Twitter

We're guessing this mural is addressed to white people since they're the ones with all the privilege. But they're not at all sure how to "weaponize" that privilege. They're supposed to in order to protect black bodies. We still don't get it.

Recommended

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis face MAJOR backlash after letters in support of Danny Masterson surface
justmindy

If it's on a college campus, it must have gone through some approval process before being painted. How many people read it and just passed it on because they didn't want to ask what it meant?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BLACK PEOPLE PRIVILEGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis face MAJOR backlash after letters in support of Danny Masterson surface
justmindy
Dana Loesch shreds local officials' responses to NM governor's authoritarian gun edict
Doug P.
CNN reporter says of course it's just not feasible to deport 10 million people
Brett T.
Howard Fineman explains why Elon Musk should be locked up
Brett T.
You KNOW NM Gov done screwed up suspending right to carry when even Ted Lieu and David Hogg call her OUT
Sam J.
Based 11-year-old shoots home intruder
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis face MAJOR backlash after letters in support of Danny Masterson surface justmindy