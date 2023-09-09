Mural encourages us to weaponize our privilege to protect black bodies

We're guessing this mural is addressed to white people since they're the ones with all the privilege. But they're not at all sure how to "weaponize" that privilege. They're supposed to in order to protect black bodies. We still don't get it.
"Weaponize your privilege to save black bodies" pic.twitter.com/UYh6CZPaLl— Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) September 9, 2023
where is this located?— MJAustenofcourse (@Austen12341) September 9, 2023
Iowa State I believe, my friend sent it to me while visiting her daughter on campus— Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) September 9, 2023
Translation: I can't achieve anything on my own, I need a white person to give me their so-called "privilege" because I'm a helpless victim.— Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) September 9, 2023
Hell NO.
This is offensive on so many levels.
I consider myself to be a fairly smart guy. MENSA card. 2 masters degrees. Well respected in multiple industries for my insights and expertise.— THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) September 9, 2023
I have NFC what that mural means.
At least the first part admits they are weaponizing— $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) September 9, 2023
What does this even mean?— Judi Pool (@PoolJudi) September 9, 2023
Basically, it means: become a Marxist— Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) September 9, 2023
The left has mastered the nonstatement.— PeterLeo 🇺🇲🏳️🌈 (@TheRealPeterLeo) September 9, 2023
Please don't.— Rob (@Rhenderson23) September 9, 2023
Thanks.
So they want us to block abortion clinics?— Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) September 9, 2023
They spelled babies incorrectly.— Haz (@Michael_Haz) September 9, 2023
They didn’t think to put this outside Planned Parenthood?— Old Geezer Mike (@ThatMikeGuy68) September 9, 2023
This is just meaningless gibberish.— Kris (@Kris07053336) September 9, 2023
Don’t tell me what to do.— Who is John Galt? (@MikeHoncho7258) September 9, 2023
If it's on a college campus, it must have gone through some approval process before being painted. How many people read it and just passed it on because they didn't want to ask what it meant?
