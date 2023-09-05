Sec. of Ed. Miguel Cardona deletes R-RATED hip-hop bus tour playlist he shared...
Former service secretaries tell Sen. Tommy Tuberville to stop his 'dangerous' hold on promotions

Brett T.  |  3:30 PM on September 05, 2023
AP Photo/Butch Dill

It's always "former" people doing these things. Like the 50 former intelligence officers who said Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation.

Carlos Del Toro is secretary of the Navy. Frank Kendall is secretary of the Air Force. Christine Wormuth is secretary of the Army. Together, they've published an opinion piece in the Washington Post telling Sen. Tommy Tuberville to end his "dangerous" hold on promotions in protest of the military paying for abortions. Why not follow the Hyde Amendment and just not pay for abortions?

The three write:

The senator asserts that this blanket and unprecedented “hold,” which he has maintained for more than six months, is about opposition to Defense Department policies that ensure service members and their families have access to reproductive health no matter where they are stationed.

After the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, this policy is critical and necessary to meet our obligations to the force. It is also fully within the law, as confirmed by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel.

Senators have many legislative and oversight tools to show their opposition to a specific policy. They are free to introduce legislation, gather support for that legislation and pass it. But placing a blanket hold on all general and flag officer nominees, who as apolitical officials have traditionally been exempt from the hold process, is unfair to these military leaders and their families.

And it is putting our national security at risk.

"Access to reproductive health." Yeah, OK. Remember a couple of months ago when NSC spokesman John Kirby told the press a couple of months back that abortions are a "foundational sacred obligation" of the military?

We're not feeling the danger. If the Post hadn't published this, no one would be talking about it.

***

