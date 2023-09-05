Former service secretaries tell Sen. Tommy Tuberville to stop his 'dangerous' hold on promotions

It's always "former" people doing these things. Like the 50 former intelligence officers who said Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation.

Carlos Del Toro is secretary of the Navy. Frank Kendall is secretary of the Air Force. Christine Wormuth is secretary of the Army. Together, they've published an opinion piece in the Washington Post telling Sen. Tommy Tuberville to end his "dangerous" hold on promotions in protest of the military paying for abortions. Why not follow the Hyde Amendment and just not pay for abortions?

Three service secretaries to Tuberville: Stop this dangerous hold on senior officers https://t.co/1gih3K701U — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 5, 2023

The three write:

The senator asserts that this blanket and unprecedented “hold,” which he has maintained for more than six months, is about opposition to Defense Department policies that ensure service members and their families have access to reproductive health no matter where they are stationed. After the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, this policy is critical and necessary to meet our obligations to the force. It is also fully within the law, as confirmed by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel. Senators have many legislative and oversight tools to show their opposition to a specific policy. They are free to introduce legislation, gather support for that legislation and pass it. But placing a blanket hold on all general and flag officer nominees, who as apolitical officials have traditionally been exempt from the hold process, is unfair to these military leaders and their families. And it is putting our national security at risk.

"Access to reproductive health." Yeah, OK. Remember a couple of months ago when NSC spokesman John Kirby told the press a couple of months back that abortions are a "foundational sacred obligation" of the military?

This wouldn't be an issue if Biden would stop funding abortion travel. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 5, 2023

All they have to do is follow the Hyde Amendment. — Mary Fernandez 🦖🦕💜🤍💚 MMIW #GC (@MaryFernandez) September 5, 2023

Our military should be the last place child sacrifice is considered acceptable. — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) September 5, 2023

Dangerous, my butt 🤣 — Robert Waloven (@comlabman) September 5, 2023

Why doesn’t the rest of the Senate go ahead and vote on the appointments? It’s not in the Constitution that you have to have 100 senators vote on them, is it? This is some procedural thing so why doesn’t the Majority Leader just change the procedure? — Anna (@Anna16892776) September 5, 2023

Schumer doesn’t want to bring each one forward for a vote, because a lot of them are politically-motivated promotions of unqualified candidates. — Sprocket the Cat (@NicholasZeger) September 5, 2023

Tuberville: Stop the end run around the Hyde Amendment. Also, ask Schumer why he won’t bring individual nominations to the floor of the Senate. — John Mitchell (@FloridaKeysDude) September 5, 2023

Or maybe those three can stop pushing their ridiculous social agenda on what was once the undisputed greatest military in the world. — Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) September 5, 2023

This is why it’s so important to have more (combat) veterans serving in the Senate. They would create relationships and provide maybe just a bit of insight and credibility. — John Glen Weaver (@JGWeaverNE) September 5, 2023

Oh, yeah, it's dangerous not to have drag shows in the military. @TTuberville, thank you for doing this. — Valhalla Rising (@ValhallaMayan) September 5, 2023

We're not feeling the danger. If the Post hadn't published this, no one would be talking about it.

