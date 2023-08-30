Maui's police chief was incident commander at 2017 Las Vegas shooting
Rep. James Comer seeks records on Hunter Biden's Air Force Two flights
NBC News says Ron DeSantis' policies toward the black community are facing new...
Brian Krassenstein cheers as the UN uses climate change to erode sovereignty
Sen. Tommy Tuberville 'freezing Biden's slate of woke nominees'
Jesse Waters sorts through leaked Biden pseudonym emails as Nat'l Archives stonewalling in...
CBS tries provoking fight between Trump and DeSantis over Hurricane Idalia
Gov. Ron DeSantis lays it out: 'You loot, we shoot'
Peter Doocy's 'off the top rope' question for KJP did NOT seem to...
Casey DeSantis shared an oak fell on the Governor's Mansion ... but everyone...
Meteorologist Ryan Maue schools CNN during their 'climate crisis' hurricane hysteria
Mitch McConnell had another 'scary episode' while speaking to reporters
Eric Swalwell lashes out after being dragged for lame weapons ban post, gets...
LOL! Jesse Kelly offers tips to improve your Twitter experience and it's LITERALLY...

California suing school district for outing transgender students to their parents

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 30, 2023
Twitter

We've written before about a school that's very proud of its "transition closet." A trans girl can leave the house in the clothes her parents picked out for her, but when she gets to school, she can change into high heels and a dress, and the parents never have to know.

Keeping secrets from parents is important because not all parents are affirming of their child's new gender. One California lawmaker said, "This has nothing to do with parent rights, but everything to do with a Christian nationalists movement who is trying to gain political power by attacking minority groups." And of course, State Sen. Scott Wiener is against it. "Each of us who comes out does so when *we* want to, not when the government wants us to," he tweeted, warning that an outed child could end up homeless or even dead.

The Messenger writes that the "forced outing policy" of the school district is headed to court.

Carley Welch reports:

[California Attorney General Rob] Bonta’s lawsuit claims the new policy discriminates against transgender and non-binary students as it violates the state constitution which requires equal protection for students regardless of their gender, identity, or sexual orientation. The suit also contests that the policy is in violation of students’ privacy rights. 

“We’re in court challenging Chino Valley Unified’s forced outing policy for wrongfully and unconstitutionally discriminating against and violating the privacy rights of LGBTQ+ students. The forced outing policy wrongfully endangers the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of non-conforming students who lack an accepting environment in the classroom and at home,” Bonta said in a statement.

Recommended

Peter Doocy's 'off the top rope' question for KJP did NOT seem to please some WH journos
Doug P.

Yes, because they make certain now that public school teachers go through training to help them understand non-gender-conforming students while parents are just Christian nationalists who'll kill their child if the school says they're trans.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CALIFORNIA LAWSUIT SCHOOL TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Peter Doocy's 'off the top rope' question for KJP did NOT seem to please some WH journos
Doug P.
Jesse Waters sorts through leaked Biden pseudonym emails as Nat'l Archives stonewalling intensifies
Doug P.
Meteorologist Ryan Maue schools CNN during their 'climate crisis' hurricane hysteria
Doug P.
Brian Krassenstein cheers as the UN uses climate change to erode sovereignty
RickRobinson
Rep. James Comer seeks records on Hunter Biden's Air Force Two flights
Brett T.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville 'freezing Biden's slate of woke nominees'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Peter Doocy's 'off the top rope' question for KJP did NOT seem to please some WH journos Doug P.