California suing school district for outing transgender students to their parents

We've written before about a school that's very proud of its "transition closet." A trans girl can leave the house in the clothes her parents picked out for her, but when she gets to school, she can change into high heels and a dress, and the parents never have to know.

Keeping secrets from parents is important because not all parents are affirming of their child's new gender. One California lawmaker said, "This has nothing to do with parent rights, but everything to do with a Christian nationalists movement who is trying to gain political power by attacking minority groups." And of course, State Sen. Scott Wiener is against it. "Each of us who comes out does so when *we* want to, not when the government wants us to," he tweeted, warning that an outed child could end up homeless or even dead.

The Messenger writes that the "forced outing policy" of the school district is headed to court.

Carley Welch reports:

[California Attorney General Rob] Bonta’s lawsuit claims the new policy discriminates against transgender and non-binary students as it violates the state constitution which requires equal protection for students regardless of their gender, identity, or sexual orientation. The suit also contests that the policy is in violation of students’ privacy rights. “We’re in court challenging Chino Valley Unified’s forced outing policy for wrongfully and unconstitutionally discriminating against and violating the privacy rights of LGBTQ+ students. The forced outing policy wrongfully endangers the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of non-conforming students who lack an accepting environment in the classroom and at home,” Bonta said in a statement.

So, we can determine once and for all who has parental rights over a child.



(If it's a CA state court, they'll probably say "the state.") — Plucky Sperm (@Crapplefratz) August 30, 2023

Informing parents about their child's pronoun preference is a "forced outing." California Attorney General Rob Bonta is not a serious person. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) August 30, 2023

How about school being about reading, writing, math, science, etc. it isn’t and never has supposed to be about their sexuality. It’s not the business or prerogative of schools! — Barbara (@Rein2345) August 30, 2023

As if they don't advertise their "outing" to anyone who will listen... — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) August 30, 2023

You mean schools not being able to hide their overtly exploitative and manipulative practices from the legal custodians/parents? — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) August 30, 2023

You like it when teachers and students share sexual secrets with each other? — Auntie Kurt (@AuntieKurtMadel) August 30, 2023

Yes, because they make certain now that public school teachers go through training to help them understand non-gender-conforming students while parents are just Christian nationalists who'll kill their child if the school says they're trans.

