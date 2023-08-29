Kevin Sorbo drops a HERCULEAN-sized truth bomb on Twitter/X
WaPo scolds Jonathan Turley for questioning Philip Bump
Vice President Kamala Harris thanks 'our nation's champion' Joe Biden for lowering costs
Kid WINS! Here's the LATEST on Jaiden, the patriotic 12-year-old boy who showed...
Joe Biden takes a victory lap on social media for doing his JOB
Master class --> Dana Loesch succinctly and savagely SCHOOLS Hillary Clinton on guns/gun-f...
The Gadsden Flag Is Now 'Racist'
John Harwood's attempted dunk on Byron Donalds over DEMOCRATS closing schools does NOT...
George Takei revels in the Left's cancellation of Alice Cooper for DARING to...
CO Governor Jared Polis gives SCHOOL that banned kid over Gadsden patch a...
Eric Swalwell DEMANDS government ban and 'buy back' ALL assault weapons and HELLOOOOO-LOL...
Julie Kelly exposes just how corrupt and biased Trump J6 judge Tanya Chutkan...
How is this REAL?! Vivek Ramaswamy on Hardball asking which Democrat to vote...
Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family...

California legislator says outing policy has everything to do with a Christian nationalist movement

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 29, 2023
AP Photo/Armando Franca

This editor says it all the time, but he caught the moment that the Left decided it had to turn the "parents' rights movement" into a negative thing, like Bud Light. Now the SPLC is telling us parents' rights groups like Moms for Liberty are extremist groups with roots in white supremacy. Removing sexually explicit material from the school library is "book banning." And if your parents don't "affirm" your new gender, your teacher will, and make sure Mom and Dad don't find out.

This editor says this all the time, too: Don't be convinced a 14-year-old needs a double mastectomy as soon as possible or she'll commit suicide.

Here's California's attorney general:

Nothing to do with parent rights … but everything to do with Christian nationalism.

Recommended

WaPo scolds Jonathan Turley for questioning Philip Bump
Brett T.

Muslims attend school board meetings too, and they're not happy about the LGBTQ material being pushed in elementary schools.

The school finds out that your child is gender dysphoric and keeps it from you while they socially transition your child.

Why are all LGBTQ kids thought to be under the threat of death from their parents? "It's not safe" to tell the mother and father.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: LAW PARENTS SCHOOL TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo scolds Jonathan Turley for questioning Philip Bump
Brett T.
Kid WINS! Here's the LATEST on Jaiden, the patriotic 12-year-old boy who showed his school who's BOSS
Sam J.
Kevin Sorbo drops a HERCULEAN-sized truth bomb on Twitter/X
RickRobinson
Master class --> Dana Loesch succinctly and savagely SCHOOLS Hillary Clinton on guns/gun-free zones
Sam J.
CO Governor Jared Polis gives SCHOOL that banned kid over Gadsden patch a MUCH-needed history lesson
Sam J.
Vice President Kamala Harris thanks 'our nation's champion' Joe Biden for lowering costs
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
WaPo scolds Jonathan Turley for questioning Philip Bump Brett T.