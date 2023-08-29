California legislator says outing policy has everything to do with a Christian nationalist movement

This editor says it all the time, but he caught the moment that the Left decided it had to turn the "parents' rights movement" into a negative thing, like Bud Light. Now the SPLC is telling us parents' rights groups like Moms for Liberty are extremist groups with roots in white supremacy. Removing sexually explicit material from the school library is "book banning." And if your parents don't "affirm" your new gender, your teacher will, and make sure Mom and Dad don't find out.

This editor says this all the time, too: Don't be convinced a 14-year-old needs a double mastectomy as soon as possible or she'll commit suicide.

Here's California's attorney general:

BREAKING: We’re filing a lawsuit to immediately halt the Chino Valley School District’s forced outing policy.



This policy wrongfully and unconstitutionally discriminates against transgender and gender nonconforming students.



It cannot stand. https://t.co/JVUEH7jxmP pic.twitter.com/lL5rDyzdTG — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) August 28, 2023

I want to thank @AGRobBonta for leading on this issue. We must protect our most vulnerable LGBTQ children. This has nothing to do with parent rights, but everything to do with a Christian nationalists movement who is trying to gain political power by attacking minority groups. https://t.co/CH2BUGl6U4 — Dr. Corey A. Jackson, DSW, MSW (@jackson835) August 29, 2023

Nothing to do with parent rights … but everything to do with Christian nationalism.

Keeping parents informed about their child's behavior at school is now a 'Christian Nationalist' argument.



The Democratic party is the party of DONT TELL PARENTS. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 29, 2023

Why do you assume parents are by definition dangerous and teachers are by definition safe? — Menkui (@Cmplxe) August 29, 2023

Muslims are Christian nationalists now? — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) August 29, 2023

Muslims attend school board meetings too, and they're not happy about the LGBTQ material being pushed in elementary schools.

Be very suspicious of adults who passionately demand they have a right to keep important information about children from parents.



The LGBTQ movement has declared itself the authority over what parents should know and have positioned parents as a dangerous enemy.



Pay attention. https://t.co/ksjr1hF6dt — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 29, 2023

Protect them from who? You're the one that is encouraging them to keep secrets from us, their parents. You're the bad guy we warn them about. — mamazilla (@mamazilla) August 29, 2023

Nope, has everything to do with parent rights.



We're talking minors.



Your position: it's the state (i.e. school's) responsibility to overstep parents and hand minors over to activists, fads, and dangerous, life-changing medical procedures.



Great to know where you stand. — C.M. Miller (@CrocodileReads) August 29, 2023

The school finds out that your child is gender dysphoric and keeps it from you while they socially transition your child.

Why are all LGBTQ kids thought to be under the threat of death from their parents? "It's not safe" to tell the mother and father.

***