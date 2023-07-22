California Sen. Scott Wiener opposes school outing trans students at risk of death

Florida's African American studies curriculum doesn't include that 'the parties switched'
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 22, 2023
Twitter/@Scott_Wiener

This editor says it all the time, but trans-rights activists invariably see parents as the enemy. School teachers, administrators, and counselors understand — they provide a safe space for LGBTQ children, who almost always seem to be under threat from their own parents.

California State Sen. Scott Wiener, a big advocate of lowering the age of consent, calls it "despicable" and also illegal that a school board has voted that the school must inform parents before trying to transition their children without their knowledge.

At risk of death? Is this that trans "genocide" we've been hearing about?

And the g-word.

What happens when "Michael" brings home his report card with the name "Michelle" on it? We'd bet they keep the birth name to keep their secret from the bad parents.

If a 12-year-old tells a teacher they're trans, the school will do everything it can to affirm that gender identity. Parents might want to take their kid to a therapist or something.

***

Tags: PARENTS SCHOOL BOARD SCOTT WIENER TRANSGENDER

