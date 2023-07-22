California Sen. Scott Wiener opposes school outing trans students at risk of death

This editor says it all the time, but trans-rights activists invariably see parents as the enemy. School teachers, administrators, and counselors understand — they provide a safe space for LGBTQ children, who almost always seem to be under threat from their own parents.

California State Sen. Scott Wiener, a big advocate of lowering the age of consent, calls it "despicable" and also illegal that a school board has voted that the school must inform parents before trying to transition their children without their knowledge.

Last night, Chino Valley School Board voted to forcibly out trans student to parents even if it puts them at risk of homelessness or death.



Each us who comes out does so when *we* want to, not when the government wants us to. This action is illegal & despicable & will not stand. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) July 21, 2023

At risk of death? Is this that trans "genocide" we've been hearing about?

Separating children from their families, isolating them and making them emotionally dependent on strangers is textbook behavior for two groups:



Child traffickers and cults https://t.co/8JavJvNs2i — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 22, 2023

And the g-word.

This has always been the creeping goal of government schools. We just couldn't see it, but it is glaring now. — Grampa Goat (@GoatGrampa) July 22, 2023

In this case though, it’s the job of educators to alert PARENTS when there may be potential issues with children, so they’re doing the right thing. — Independents For Integrity (@IndependentsFo7) July 22, 2023

What happens when "Michael" brings home his report card with the name "Michelle" on it? We'd bet they keep the birth name to keep their secret from the bad parents.

These battles are necessarily limited to white and leftist majority districts. They can’t advance the agenda except by extreme stealth anywhere else. — Livelongandprosper (@Livelongandpr18) July 22, 2023

He is a textbook hypocrite.

He is okay with the government taking trans kids from parents to "protect" them from parents, but not okay with government informing and affirming parental duty and obligations against trans.

And government is promoting trans in CA — Gary Plauche (@plauche_ga69949) July 22, 2023

Wiener is focused like a laser on children. — Huell Bowser (@BowserHuell) July 22, 2023

They would rather steal your kids for helping them with dysphoria. What a joke. — PatriotHonorRide (@HonorPatriot) July 22, 2023

If a 12-year-old tells a teacher they're trans, the school will do everything it can to affirm that gender identity. Parents might want to take their kid to a therapist or something.

