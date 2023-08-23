NBC journo gives reason 'MAGA World' doesn't believe Biden got 81 million votes
James Rosen has some info on that 'Robert L. Peters' alias used by Joe Biden

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 23, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This is a story the mainstream media has managed to avoid for the most part: Rep. James Comer saying his committee has found that Joe Biden used a number of aliases while vice president, including Robert L. Peters, JRB Ware, and Robin Ware. While we wait and wait for the National Archives to pull up the emails, James Rosen has an exclusive report.

So he wasn't savvy enough to set up his own email server in the bathroom of an IT shop? Who created that email account?

So somebody set up an email account for Robert L. Peters on a government network, and it's obvious who requested it. Did anyone happen to ask why Biden needed an alias?

Jerome Adams shared masking advice and Twitter is NOT having it