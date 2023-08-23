James Rosen has some info on that 'Robert L. Peters' alias used by Joe Biden

This is a story the mainstream media has managed to avoid for the most part: Rep. James Comer saying his committee has found that Joe Biden used a number of aliases while vice president, including Robert L. Peters, JRB Ware, and Robin Ware. While we wait and wait for the National Archives to pull up the emails, James Rosen has an exclusive report.

EXCLUSIVE: The “Robert L. Peters” email address Vice President @JoeBiden used to discuss #Ukraine with #HunterBiden in 2016, when he worked for Burisma, was hosted by @USDISA, an elite @DeptofDefense IT unit whose mission is “combat support” for warfighters. Watch my report. https://t.co/juCDThXaU5 — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) August 23, 2023

So he wasn't savvy enough to set up his own email server in the bathroom of an IT shop? Who created that email account?

They run data centers folks. Doesn't detract from the story in any way, but my God, having dealt with them in the past, it's hilarious to see them called that... lol. — River Parrish (@RiverParrish1) August 23, 2023

No kidding. Most DoD intelligence officers have scars from DISA-run SIPRNET crashing at the most inopportune time - something about "timely intelligence". — Robert Clark (@RobertClark62) August 23, 2023

If accurate, this should mean backup copies of all email sent/received by that address. Time to FOIA now. — Vince Westin 🇺🇸☮️🧪 (@VinceWestin) August 23, 2023

They’re all in this together. Hence, no arrests. Everyone is compromised. 🤨 — Baroness von M 🇺🇸 (@Brahmslover1278) August 23, 2023

Extremely inappropriate why the Dept of Defense was hosting Biden's Peters email. VP has no authority with DOD. — Sandy (@SandraLogmein) August 23, 2023

That email discussing Ukrainian conversations and looping in Hunter is pretty damning. — The Rate Limited Desk (@Scott54874152) August 23, 2023

Someone had to approve the creation of the email on a .gov network. The IT staff wouldn't randomly add an account to the GAL. There should be a paper trail. Just like HRC emails someone approved her email accounts. — Barbara Paschall (@magckgdm) August 23, 2023

The depth of corruption that originated in the Obama administration will be shown to be amongst the deepest in American history, but it will not be in our or their lifetime. It will be akin to archeological discoveries. Society does not have the stomach for such exposure as this. — Danny Jones (@DannyJo70066797) August 23, 2023

@MarcoPolo501c3 has all the contents of Hunter Biden & @POTUS laptop laid out for anyone to read. This is not an “exclusive” report James — Jake gibson (@Jakeallupnu) August 23, 2023

Please show me where somebody else has previously reported the involvement of DISA, the Defense Information Systems Agency, in maintaining the Robert L. Peters account. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) August 23, 2023

So somebody set up an email account for Robert L. Peters on a government network, and it's obvious who requested it. Did anyone happen to ask why Biden needed an alias?

***