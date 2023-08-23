Biden unable to give Russia update because he's been busy 'working out for...
James Rosen has some info on that 'Robert L. Peters' alias used by...
NBC journo gives reason 'MAGA World' doesn't believe Biden got 81 million votes
Jerome Adams shared masking advice and Twitter is NOT having it
Lib in Milwaukee says for proof U.S. is NOT in decline go to...
BREAKING NEWS: Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly dead after plane shot down
Rachel Bitecofer claims creator of 'Libs of Tik Tok' will be next SOS...
I regret to inform you that Dr. Fauci now fancies himself to be...
'You've assaulted us!' Climate protesters anger attendees at Dem governor's Nantucket fund...
Fauci: 'We Are Not Done With Covid'
WH comms director says criticism of Biden is over petting a rescue dog...
Pro DeSantis PAC 'Never Back Down' suspended from Twitter and blames possible mass...
Another shameless & insulting WH brag about 'Bidenomics' gets reality nuked
Morning Joe insists reports Biden got a negative response on Maui are 'shock...

CNN's Dana Bash had dinner with Team Trump and has this to say about the debate

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 23, 2023
CNN

When we reported earlier this month on CNN's Dana Bash, she was telling us how she'd never in her career talked to a Democrat who supported abortion all the way through the third trimester. We remain curious; After how many weeks do the Democrats think abortion should be illegal? We've never heard a number reported.

Bash is apparently on the Donald Trump beat and not the RNC debate beat, because she had dinner with Trump surrogates the other night.

Also there was NBC News' Dasha Burns, who tried to correct Ron DeSantis when he said Democrats supported late-term abortion.

"Trump's absence soaks up GOP debate spotlight," reads the chyron.

Recommended

James Rosen has some info on that 'Robert L. Peters' alias used by Joe Biden
Brett T.

Maybe Bash will become what Andrea Mitchell was to the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Is Bash going to fly around on Trump Force One for CNN? Jake Tapper has banned election deniers from his show. So how is CNN going to handle this? They'd certainly like to see Trump face off against Joe Biden again.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags: DANA BASH DEBATE DONALD TRUMP RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Rosen has some info on that 'Robert L. Peters' alias used by Joe Biden
Brett T.
Jerome Adams shared masking advice and Twitter is NOT having it
justmindy
NBC journo gives reason 'MAGA World' doesn't believe Biden got 81 million votes
Doug P.
Biden unable to give Russia update because he's been busy 'working out for the last hour and a half'
Doug P.
Lib in Milwaukee says for proof U.S. is NOT in decline go to a flourishing Dem-run city
Doug P.
BREAKING NEWS: Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly dead after plane shot down
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
James Rosen has some info on that 'Robert L. Peters' alias used by Joe Biden Brett T.