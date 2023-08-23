CNN's Dana Bash had dinner with Team Trump and has this to say about the debate

When we reported earlier this month on CNN's Dana Bash, she was telling us how she'd never in her career talked to a Democrat who supported abortion all the way through the third trimester. We remain curious; After how many weeks do the Democrats think abortion should be illegal? We've never heard a number reported.

Bash is apparently on the Donald Trump beat and not the RNC debate beat, because she had dinner with Trump surrogates the other night.

Also there was NBC News' Dasha Burns, who tried to correct Ron DeSantis when he said Democrats supported late-term abortion.

Dana Bash parties with Trump surrogates and the next day goes on CNN and does this. https://t.co/pZuRpQobYr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 23, 2023

"Trump's absence soaks up GOP debate spotlight," reads the chyron.

Color me shocked that the day after Dana Bash met with Team Trump, that both are using the *exact* same talking points about the debate.



Just a coincidence, I'm sure. pic.twitter.com/OCgKIUMvHh — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 23, 2023

Just spent the last five years as a commentator defending Trump from people like Dana Bash, and he invited her to dinner to ally with her against other Republicans.



The establishment sucks so bad. They always betray you. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 23, 2023

Maybe Bash will become what Andrea Mitchell was to the Hillary Clinton campaign.

@CNN desperately wants the ratings and their ‘reporters’ desperately want the book deals that come from a 24/7/365 focus on trump, country be damned. — Nolen 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@LambertNolen) August 23, 2023

@CNN desperately wants the ratings and their ‘reporters’ desperately want the book deals that come from a 24/7/365 focus on trump, country be damned. — Nolen 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@LambertNolen) August 23, 2023

The network that bathed in the Russian collusion hoax. And every other hoax past and present. Just incredible. — Lhop (@Lhop963) August 23, 2023

So @DanaBashCNN has become a stenographer for the Trump campaign, for the price of dinner and drinks. Didn't see that coming. — Christy ÓCatháin - 𝓘𝓸𝔀𝓪 Girl in Georgia (@cdokane) August 23, 2023

I haven’t watched CNN since the Trump town hall debacle. Not once. Used to love Jim Acosta. But I haven’t missed CNN at all. They’re in the same league as Fox now. — Jett (@XltBoing) August 23, 2023

And yet another thing that reaffirms my decision to stop watching CNN since they groveled at Trump's feet with the inexcusable town hall "interview." — Mike Patrick (@MikePatrick) August 23, 2023

Is Bash going to fly around on Trump Force One for CNN? Jake Tapper has banned election deniers from his show. So how is CNN going to handle this? They'd certainly like to see Trump face off against Joe Biden again.

***