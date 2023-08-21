Senators ask if Biden released $6 billion in assets to Iran to renegotiate nuke deal

President Joe Biden made it clear on Inauguration Day that his first priority was to undo everything President Trump had done, even if it meant signing executive orders until his hand cramped up. That meant rejoining the Paris climate accords and trying to reboot the Iran nuclear deal, the pet project of climate czar John Kerry.

As Twitchy reported a couple of weeks ago, Republicans pounced when the Biden administration released $6 billion in frozen assets to Iran in exchange for releasing five American hostages.

I joined Sen Tim Scott demanding answers from Biden admin about secret deal releasing $6 billion to Iran 4 hostage trade That’s a lot of money to fund more terrorism + will make taking Americans hostage more likely in future — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 21, 2023

Sens. John Kennedy, Tim Scott, and Jim Risch issued a statement Monday.

Is the Biden admin releasing $6B in frozen assets to the Iranian regime in an attempt to secretly renegotiate a nuclear deal?



Americans need answers.https://t.co/1CrEbtEXLN — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) August 21, 2023





“When the Obama administration released $400 million in liquidated assets to Iran in 2016, we warned that this dangerous precedent would put a price on American lives. Seven years later, the current administration is providing a ransom payment worth at least fifteen times that amount to the world’s largest state sponsor of terror, in yet another violation of the United States’ long-standing ‘no concessions’ policy,” wrote the senators. “The release of such a significant sum to the Iranian regime runs entirely counter to that claim and will only serve to encourage additional hostage-taking for financial or political gain,” they continued. “We are also worried that your administration is attempting to sidestep Congress and pursue other pathways to financially compensate Iran in an attempt to renegotiate a successor to the ill-fated 2015 nuclear deal. Any agreement with the Iranian regime that entails financial reward for malign behavior is wholly unacceptable,” the senators stated.

