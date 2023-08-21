POLITICO: Republicans are using Kamala Harris as a 'bogeyman' in 2024

Recently, Max Burns wrote for MSNBC that Vice President Kamala Harris is one of the Biden campaign's "most valuable assets" and the campaign needs to get her off the bench and "give her free rein to do what she does best." The obvious question: What is it that Harris does best? Be a woman and a person of color? Because even when asked what she considers her proudest accomplishment, she can't name one. "There are many things that I am proud of that we have done that have been, I think, in many ways, and I say this humbly, that have been transformational for our country," she answered. She's not wrong; the Biden administration has transformed the country.

We are seeing more of Harris out in the wild, and according to POLITICO, Republicans are pouncing and seizing.

Kamala Harris seeks a second act as GOP attacks intensify https://t.co/c7TWJI3qKr — POLITICO (@politico) August 21, 2023

Eugene Daniels writes about Harris 2.0:

Now, there’s a hope the rockiness may finally be behind them. And there is a concerted effort underway to ensure that she not only has the support she needs from the White House but that the broader public can see the side of her that — they believe — has been overshadowed by the toxic elements of D.C. To that end, her aides are trying to remind the public of that person, in part by inviting reporters to witness her behind the scenes. “It’s always been true that there’s a delta between how people in D.C. view her versus when she’s out doing her thing in the country with the American people. I think D.C. is starting to catch up,” said White House chief of staff Jeff Zients. “I would argue she’s been great throughout, but as she’s really mastered the demands of the job and been through so much already, that experience enables her to perform at an even higher level.”

She's an idiot.

"Don't call it a reboot."

Not gonna work this time either. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) August 21, 2023

It didn't work when she was at 2% in the primaries. I guess they figured she had upside. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 21, 2023

There are so called revamped Kamala Harris & her team reboots about every 10 months or so. The woman comes out with new versions more than IPhone’s. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) August 21, 2023

I really thought we were at eleventy by now. — Melissa Moore (@melissamoore) August 21, 2023

Gonna need a Venn diagram of all her “reshapes” — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) August 21, 2023

She should just avoid drunk babbling instead. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) August 21, 2023

It's like the Jaws franchise, where each subsequent one gets a little bit more absurd and incoherent.



Like a photocopy of a photocopy, if you will. — The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) August 21, 2023

She has to be ready just in case Trump isn't the GOP nominee. — William Belcher 🌠 (@EdB_Ohio) August 21, 2023

The White House did dispatch her to Florida to claim that GOP presidential nominee Ron DeSantis was teaching kids that slavery was actually a good thing. That didn't seem to do any damage.

Never her fault. — Silas Dugood (@susqmusings) August 21, 2023

What Republican attacks? Like when they tried to say DeSantis attacked her? Joe Biden's gonna be 82 when he starts his second term, so of course Republicans are going to remind voters that she's just a heartbeat away.

