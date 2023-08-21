Ted Cruz pleads 'GILL-TY' for being taken by shark meme ... and the...
Adam Kinzinger declares Tucker Carlson 'a traitor to the US'
'Praise Allah'! Ilhan Omar tells pollster she can't be POTUS ... and the...
Report: Biden super PAC has a $12 million discrepancy in its disclosures
Reception Biden's getting on Maui helps explain why the WH was hesitant to...
Cancel culture trying to 'cancel' Queen's 'Fat Bottomed Girls'? Well, they can kiss...
DHS Secretary's admission about school 'explains a lot about the current border numbers'
A-hole MOVE! Bill Mitchell crosses an UGLY line pushing unfounded rumors about Trump's...
WH spox says Biden will remind Maui residents he's 'been there since day...
Dana Loesch obliterates POTUS account's preaching about 'gun safety' laws
FINISH HIM! Sage Steele DROPS Marc Lamont Hill for his thoughtless, snide biracial/sellout...
Media spotted going easy on 'no comment' Biden during a disaster (compare/contrast with...
Scientist's thread taking 'climate scam' and its obnoxious 'chicken littles' APART is stra...
Mock-worthy CNN analysis explains how conservatives have tarnished words like 'woke' and '...

POLITICO: Republicans are using Kamala Harris as a 'bogeyman' in 2024

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 21, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Recently, Max Burns wrote for MSNBC that Vice President Kamala Harris is one of the Biden campaign's "most valuable assets" and the campaign needs to get her off the bench and "give her free rein to do what she does best." The obvious question: What is it that Harris does best? Be a woman and a person of color? Because even when asked what she considers her proudest accomplishment, she can't name one. "There are many things that I am proud of that we have done that have been, I think, in many ways, and I say this humbly, that have been transformational for our country," she answered. She's not wrong; the Biden administration has transformed the country.

We are seeing more of Harris out in the wild, and according to POLITICO, Republicans are pouncing and seizing.

Eugene Daniels writes about Harris 2.0:

Now, there’s a hope the rockiness may finally be behind them. And there is a concerted effort underway to ensure that she not only has the support she needs from the White House but that the broader public can see the side of her that — they believe — has been overshadowed by the toxic elements of D.C. To that end, her aides are trying to remind the public of that person, in part by inviting reporters to witness her behind the scenes.

“It’s always been true that there’s a delta between how people in D.C. view her versus when she’s out doing her thing in the country with the American people. I think D.C. is starting to catch up,” said White House chief of staff Jeff Zients. “I would argue she’s been great throughout, but as she’s really mastered the demands of the job and been through so much already, that experience enables her to perform at an even higher level.”

She's an idiot.

Recommended

Reception Biden's getting on Maui helps explain why the WH was hesitant to go
Doug P.

"Don't call it a reboot."

The White House did dispatch her to Florida to claim that GOP presidential nominee Ron DeSantis was teaching kids that slavery was actually a good thing. That didn't seem to do any damage.

What Republican attacks? Like when they tried to say DeSantis attacked her? Joe Biden's gonna be 82 when he starts his second term, so of course Republicans are going to remind voters that she's just a heartbeat away.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: 2024 KAMALA HARRIS POLITICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Reception Biden's getting on Maui helps explain why the WH was hesitant to go
Doug P.
Adam Kinzinger declares Tucker Carlson 'a traitor to the US'
Brett T.
Ted Cruz pleads 'GILL-TY' for being taken by shark meme ... and the comments are 'FIN-CREDIBLE'
justmindy
'Praise Allah'! Ilhan Omar tells pollster she can't be POTUS ... and the replies are HILARIOUS
justmindy
Report: Biden super PAC has a $12 million discrepancy in its disclosures
Brett T.
And BOOM: Glenn Greenwald drops George Takei and all war-hungry Lefties in SPECTACULAR, historic thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Reception Biden's getting on Maui helps explain why the WH was hesitant to go Doug P.