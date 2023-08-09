MSNBC to Joe Biden: Let Kamala off the bench -- hilarity ensues

A DC Councilman's plea for the National Guard conjures memories of an old...
RickRobinson  |  8:00 AM on August 09, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

If you need more proof of how much trouble Joe Biden may be in look no further. 2024 isn't going to be the gimme the media is hoping for.

Is it us, or does this seem like a terrible idea?

Ok, so not just us. That laugh though … yeesh!

We hope she brings the one about buses!

Hey! There's no need to be so insulting to Sarah Palin.

Is this really her? Who knows! But it definitely sounds like Kamala! 

She has a point. Kamala hasn't exactly been 'on the bench' per se, but she hasn't exactly been on point either. One wonders if her speech writers are making her sound more dumb than Biden on purpose, or was it a sheer coincidence that the Democratic 2020 ticket shaped up to be a reboot for Dumb and Dumber?

Will 2024 be a sequel or do we get a chance to fix what these two have broken? Only you can decide that. 

