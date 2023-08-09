MSNBC to Joe Biden: Let Kamala off the bench -- hilarity ensues

If you need more proof of how much trouble Joe Biden may be in look no further. 2024 isn't going to be the gimme the media is hoping for.

Joe Biden has effectively kept Vice President Kamala Harris on the bench for most of his term, but @themaxburns says she's one of his campaign's most valuable assets, and he needs to give her free rein to do what she does best. https://t.co/j1ibfycdpp — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 8, 2023

Is it us, or does this seem like a terrible idea?

valuable assets? free rein to do what she does best?



Her cackle is bad enough, no thank you! pic.twitter.com/IWrJIxLLr0 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) August 8, 2023

Ok, so not just us. That laugh though … yeesh!

Great plan! Tell her to make sure she takes all her Venn diagrams to help pass the time during all the passage of time while she travels as time passes. Maybe she can make it to Iowa this time. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) August 8, 2023

We hope she brings the one about buses!

Kamala Harris is everything the left said Sarah Palin would be. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) August 8, 2023

Hey! There's no need to be so insulting to Sarah Palin.

Is this really her? Who knows! But it definitely sounds like Kamala!

I disagree. She's attended multiple events in support of their agenda. — JES 🌻🦞 (@1liners) August 8, 2023

She has a point. Kamala hasn't exactly been 'on the bench' per se, but she hasn't exactly been on point either. One wonders if her speech writers are making her sound more dumb than Biden on purpose, or was it a sheer coincidence that the Democratic 2020 ticket shaped up to be a reboot for Dumb and Dumber?

Will 2024 be a sequel or do we get a chance to fix what these two have broken? Only you can decide that.

