Biden using pseudonyms to email foreign leaders doesn't seem to have interested the media

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 21, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Twitchy reported Sunday, President Joe Biden used at least three pseudonyms when sending correspondence regarding his son's overseas business dealings: “Robin Ware,” “Robert L. Peters,” and “JRB Ware.”

The New York Post reported:

President Biden used at least three pseudonyms during his vice presidency to send messages to his son Hunter concerning both family and official government business — including meetings with Ukrainian leaders, and emails found on the first son’s abandoned laptop show.

Then-Vice President Biden emailed Hunter under the aliases “Robin Ware,” “Robert L. Peters” and “JRB Ware” between 2014 and 2016, keeping his son abreast of scheduled talks with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Kyiv Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, among other communications The Post first revealed in 2021.

The mainstream media's paying about as much attention to that story as they did to the Post's scoop on Hunter Biden's laptop.

Where are all the former intelligence officials saying that this is Russian disinformation again?

That's the real mystery here. Speaker Kevin McCarthy thinks it's "rising" to the level of an impeachment inquiry.

Tony Bobulinski fingered "the big guy" before the 2020 election but he couldn't even buy airtime aside from Fox News.

***

