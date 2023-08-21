Biden using pseudonyms to email foreign leaders doesn't seem to have interested the media

As Twitchy reported Sunday, President Joe Biden used at least three pseudonyms when sending correspondence regarding his son's overseas business dealings: “Robin Ware,” “Robert L. Peters,” and “JRB Ware.”

The New York Post reported:

President Biden used at least three pseudonyms during his vice presidency to send messages to his son Hunter concerning both family and official government business — including meetings with Ukrainian leaders, and emails found on the first son’s abandoned laptop show. Then-Vice President Biden emailed Hunter under the aliases “Robin Ware,” “Robert L. Peters” and “JRB Ware” between 2014 and 2016, keeping his son abreast of scheduled talks with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Kyiv Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, among other communications The Post first revealed in 2021.

The mainstream media's paying about as much attention to that story as they did to the Post's scoop on Hunter Biden's laptop.

I really can't see how this whole thing where the VP sent emails under a pseudonym to foreign leaders copying his kid isn't a major problem. https://t.co/osLMs1HlkV — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) August 21, 2023

Wow that is so weird that President Biden used pseudonyms when dealing with his family business of taking money from foreign oligarchs. I wonder why he did that. https://t.co/VtblSv8SpF — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 20, 2023

I'm going to suggest something wild here. But ...



it's possible that BOTH Donald Trump is very bad and should not be reelected to the Presidency AND that Joe Biden is also very bad and should not be reelected to the Presidency.



Has anyone considered that angle? — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) August 21, 2023

You would think that would be more of a thing than it has been, so far. — James Valvo (@JamesValvo) August 21, 2023

He loves his son. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2023

Because he loved his son who died in Iraq while riding Amtrack to stop that oily rain which collapsed that bridge in Pittsburgh. — Roscoe Tanner (@tanner_roscoe) August 20, 2023

Where are all the former intelligence officials saying that this is Russian disinformation again?

Nobody knows about it. Media doesn't care. Like 1% of Americans may even be aware this is a thing. — CFB What Not To Wear (@CFBWhatNot2Wear) August 21, 2023

“You see, when I’m sending emails to foreign leaders to shake them down for bribes on behalf of my son under an assumed name, I’m doing it strictly as a private citizen!” — B.T. Mattison (@BT_Mattison) August 21, 2023

The problem with our modern media isn't that it's dishonest in what it reports.



It's that it ignores stories that might be really big. — Raising Civic Literacy From the Dead (@raisingcivlit) August 21, 2023

He was just talking about wedding plans and yoga. — Mark Swisher (@markswisher) August 20, 2023

Weather — Anthony Lionetti (@AnthonyLionett2) August 20, 2023

We can never figure this out — Lewis Amselem (@TheDiplomad) August 20, 2023

And he’s still not being impeached 🤨🔥 — Baroness von M 🇺🇸 (@Brahmslover1278) August 20, 2023

That's the real mystery here. Speaker Kevin McCarthy thinks it's "rising" to the level of an impeachment inquiry.

Comer’s demands will be met with more hiding of truth & obstruction of justice from the same bureaucratic state that’s been providing cover for Joe Biden for 2+ years now.



Our federal government is corrupt to its core. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) August 20, 2023

Are you insinuating that something shady was going on?! — Colton Weeks🍊🗣🗣 (@CMWeeks) August 20, 2023

Who would need all that cover, hmmmm — Tower_Mark (@MarkTower_gab) August 20, 2023

Maybe we could call a law enforcement agent specializing in extortion and financial crimes to understand it better — Dea Riley (@DeaRileyKY) August 21, 2023

Tony Bobulinski fingered "the big guy" before the 2020 election but he couldn't even buy airtime aside from Fox News.

