As Twitchy reported earlier, women torched Admiral Rachel Levine after she toured a "gender-affirming" health clinic and replaced the word women with "egg producers." We've heard trans women and their allies come up with a bunch of names for women — menstruators, uterus owners, birthing persons, people who bleed — but egg producers really sounds dehumanizing. The Left complains all the time that conservatives think women are good for one thing: reproduction. And then they reduce them to "egg producers."

Megyn Kelly wasn't having it:

This is Joe Biden’s rep (a man posing as a woman — and not convincingly) endorsing the idea of scrubbing the term “women” for “egg producers.” So jealous he can’t be female he wants to erase those of us who are. IT’S A NO. https://t.co/MiPUWd8Eig — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 16, 2023

Kelly was scolded by Ben Ryan, who's written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and The Atlantic.

This is how Megyn Kelly speaks about a transgender person: https://t.co/INGpoX0qU9 — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) August 17, 2023

Correct, and will continue to. https://t.co/2rNZas4t6O — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 17, 2023

Egg producers … this is how Ben Ryan thinks we should refer to women.

Scientifically she's not wrong, is she?



Maybe it's rude, from your point of view, but that's a different story. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 17, 2023

In a biologically correct way that offends you because Feelings. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 17, 2023

So you think calling women “egg producers” is ok? Nope. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) August 17, 2023

Where is the lie? — Enrique 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) August 17, 2023

Thanks for bringing this to my attention. I respect her even more now. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) August 17, 2023

“Science” guy’s fee fee’s are hurt. — Mr. Landman (@Bender3352) August 17, 2023

Is she incorrect? It’s an accurate description. — Danielle☦️ (@DanielleNorgedm) August 17, 2023

I never understood the term “scrote” towards men. Thank you for giving me a perfect example. — Peeja (@blackbirdpeeja) August 17, 2023

Ben, one of my most favorite things in the world is when men explain to women how women should feel about men pretending to be women. Please mansplain to me some more. — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) August 17, 2023

We were gonna say, this looks like a perfect example of "mansplaining."

And how does that man in power speak about women?



You just going to give that a slide, or is your job to actually hold the powerful accountable? is it more scientific to call a woman an egg producer than calling a man in a dress a woman? — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 17, 2023

Yeah, what's your point? @megynkelly is based. This is exactly how we should all refer to these men. — redheadranting (@redheadranting) August 17, 2023

Hi Ben! As a testicle-possessor, why do you care how Megyn refers to that sperm-producer? Are epididmys-havers like you ok with women being dehumanized and referred to as body parts? What say you, holder-of-penis? — Danni (@DanniBrener) August 17, 2023

Which part do you take issue with?



The acknowledgment of the material reality of sex?



Or the pushback against state-sanctioned dehumanizing misogyny? — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) August 17, 2023

Men can't seem to understand why women wouldn't want to be referred to as "egg producers" by a government official. And the Biden administration is 100 percent behind it.

