Biden again had no comment about Maui and dogged reporters seemed satisfied with...
BAHAHA! LOOK on KJP'S face as Biden answers reporters about his trip to...
Vox: Inflation Reduction Act not more popular because too few know about the...
'She makes me SICK': Kristi Noem just ended Hillary Clinton and we were...
'Ya' can't polish a TURD': Hilariously SAVAGE thread using gifs to describe Bidenomics...
BOOM! Dan Crenshaw ROASTS Kamala Harris over gun control tweet
Cue the BOO-HOO'ing! Jonathan Turley takes Dems WHOO-HOO'ing over Trump indictments APART
Perfect! John Podesta cites forecast from since collapsed bank to justify Biden's policies
THERE it is! WaPo fact-checker explains how GOPers 'overhype' Biden corruption
DICK move! REAL women TORCH wannabe woman Rachel Levine for calling mothers 'egg...
Annnd here we GO! GA State Senator calls for emergency session to review...
With a graph like THIS about the 2020 Election, it's clear why Dems...
Here's the reason Apple gave for removing ALL Glenn Beck podcasts
Vivek Ramaswamy Spars With Young Voter on Ukraine

This is how Megyn Kelly speaks about a transgender person

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 17, 2023
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

As Twitchy reported earlier, women torched Admiral Rachel Levine after she toured a "gender-affirming" health clinic and replaced the word women with "egg producers." We've heard trans women and their allies come up with a bunch of names for women — menstruators, uterus owners, birthing persons, people who bleed — but egg producers really sounds dehumanizing. The Left complains all the time that conservatives think women are good for one thing: reproduction. And then they reduce them to "egg producers."

Megyn Kelly wasn't having it:

Kelly was scolded by Ben Ryan, who's written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and The Atlantic.

Egg producers … this is how Ben Ryan thinks we should refer to women.

Recommended

BAHAHA! LOOK on KJP'S face as Biden answers reporters about his trip to Hawaii is *CHEF'S KISS* (watch)
Sam J.

We were gonna say, this looks like a perfect example of "mansplaining."

Men can't seem to understand why women wouldn't want to be referred to as "egg producers" by a government official. And the Biden administration is 100 percent behind it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: MEGYN KELLY TRANSGENDER RACHEL LEVINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BAHAHA! LOOK on KJP'S face as Biden answers reporters about his trip to Hawaii is *CHEF'S KISS* (watch)
Sam J.
'She makes me SICK': Kristi Noem just ended Hillary Clinton and we were there FOR IT (watch)
Sam J.
'Ya' can't polish a TURD': Hilariously SAVAGE thread using gifs to describe Bidenomics WINS Twitter(X)
Sam J.
BOOM! Dan Crenshaw ROASTS Kamala Harris over gun control tweet
justmindy
Biden again had no comment about Maui and dogged reporters seemed satisfied with that
Doug P.
BOMBSHELL --> 'Big Guy' Joe Biden has some SPLAININ' to do about 'Robert L. Peters' and Ukraine
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
BAHAHA! LOOK on KJP'S face as Biden answers reporters about his trip to Hawaii is *CHEF'S KISS* (watch) Sam J.