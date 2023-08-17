FOIA request for records about the cocaine found at the White House DENIED IN FULL

Remember when a Hazmat team was called to the White House after a bag holding a white, powdery substance was found in the library where Hunter Biden worked on his laptop? No, wait, it was found in a cubby where White House tourists stash their belongings. No, that wasn't it … it was found near where Vice President Kamala Harris parks her car. Despite all the security cameras in the White House, no one could quite nail it down.

Remember when they declared it was cocaine and everyone thought it was Hunter's?

Remember when the FBI came back and said laboratory results "did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons"? So the Secret Service had nothing to go on?

Remember when authorities were able to follow enough clues to come up with a name — and were confident enough in their detective work to inform the commander-in-chief? It wasn't Hunter's, but it belonged to someone in the "Biden family orbit." Apparently, the president knows who left it.

Investigative reporter Jason Leopold sent a FOIA request to the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department asking for audio of the call to the hazmat team, pictures of the cocaine, and White House emails referencing the cocaine. Leopold was told there were 19 documents, and they'd be sending him zero.

"Your request is DENIED IN FULL." All-caps and in bold, nonetheless.

NEW: I filed a #FOIA request with the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department for a wide-range of docs related to the Hazmat team's response to the cocaine found at the WH.



Why? "Such records would disclose investigative techniques and procedures not generally known outside the government."

We'd really like to hear the phone call asking for a Hazmat team … it would at least indicate where the bag was found. But no.

