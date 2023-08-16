ABC News changes Maui headline to appease climate cultists
Rep. Ilhan Omar says something true and Twitter (X) is stunned
The 'State Media Question of the Day™' goes to this 'journalism' doozy for...
Joyce Carol Oates says David Brooks misses the old days of 'family fun...
Guns to be *banned at Michigan Capitol (*Exceptions apply)
Rolling Stone writer constructs far-right hero narrative about Tiffany Gomas, disproven in...
‘Vote for the crook. It’s important.’ What is REALLY going on in the...
David Hogg gets the Community Notes treatment over voter registration
Just when we think the world can not get any dumber, a psychologist...
Fulton County DA's requested Trump trial date again proves it's ALL about politics
Big Scoop! Biden's ice cream joke wasn't UN-CONE-STITUTIONAL but parents didn't CONE-DONE...
President 'no comment' Biden will now interrupt upcoming vacay long enough to visit...
Yuck! Desperate times call for creepy John Podesta trying to pull the wool...
WOW! Marjorie Taylor Greene TEASES the possibility of pairing up with Trump

Joe Biden asks audience to name ONE objective at which he's failed

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 16, 2023
Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP

We've danced around it before, but there's no mistaking now that President Joe Biden has full-on dementia. At an event at the White House today where he recommended some good ice cream places around the area, Biden actually dared the audience to name just one objective that the Biden administration has set out to accomplish at which it has failed. Name ONE.

Well, the Biden administration had the objective of open borders and succeeded at that. But he'd also promised that he'd forgive student debt, and he failed big time.

Is this guy really this out of touch with reality? Why does he think his approval numbers are so low?

Recommended

Rolling Stone writer constructs far-right hero narrative about Tiffany Gomas, disproven in first reply
Gordon Kushner

He seems a little touchy about his accomplishments.

He's been trying to destroy America since Inauguration Day but that far-right christofascist Supreme Court keeps getting in his way.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rolling Stone writer constructs far-right hero narrative about Tiffany Gomas, disproven in first reply
Gordon Kushner
ABC News changes Maui headline to appease climate cultists
Brett T.
Rep. Ilhan Omar says something true and Twitter (X) is stunned
Gordon Kushner
David Hogg gets the Community Notes treatment over voter registration
Brett T.
The 'State Media Question of the Day™' goes to this 'journalism' doozy for John Podesta
Doug P.
Just when we think the world can not get any dumber, a psychologist gives us GENDER MINOTAURS
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Rolling Stone writer constructs far-right hero narrative about Tiffany Gomas, disproven in first reply Gordon Kushner