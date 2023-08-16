Big Scoop! Biden's ice cream joke wasn't UN-CONE-STITUTIONAL but parents didn't CONE-DONE it

All we ask is he stop being so weird. Why does he have to say such weird stuff?

BIDEN: "I wanna say one thing to your children. I know some really great ice cream places around here and daddy owes you, so talk to me afterwards." pic.twitter.com/fSxmDVb6pp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

Please stop trying to talk to the children, Joe. It's making everyone uncomfortable.

The word you’re looking for is “lecherous” btw. https://t.co/l2dSmIZrm5 — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) August 16, 2023

Another 10 out of 10 on the Uncomfortable Meter. https://t.co/QaLW6L1foz — RJ Richards (@RegularGuyRant) August 16, 2023

The vibes are so off.

So creepy — Stephanie ac 😬😬😬😬 (@stephanie_co239) August 16, 2023

Keep kids away from that creep. — Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) August 16, 2023

This seems to be one sentiment all of Twitter can agree on.

You can make this 💩 up! The Hollywood Writers Guild couldn’t write this script



🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/IRASWRxLY7 — Ballot Farmer, Comrade Ziiggii (@realZiiggii) August 16, 2023

Hollywood is also very creepy so they would probably come up with someone just like Joe. They certainly helped get him elected.

Cringe af. — e4tango (@e4tango) August 16, 2023

Is it any wonder Hunter is such a weirdo?

Not even trying to hide it. Biden own a island? — Sweet Xyience (@SweetXyience) August 16, 2023

Says every pedo.



Allegedly, of course. — AisA1776 (@TheUnwanted46) August 16, 2023

Apart from the high level of creepiness, "daddy owes you"? This explains a lot about his political ideology, as well as his blind loyalty to Hunter. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) August 16, 2023

President Stranger Danger https://t.co/pUJrdqtpc1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2023

Of course it is.

Hopefully the White House is at least

500 feet from an elementary school. https://t.co/OaYlf1TTUz — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) August 16, 2023

Let's hope so.

🎼There’s a creepy old man

Who wants to sniff your child.

His son’s cocaine is in the House,

But there won’t be charges filed… https://t.co/fLX9Ky0eD1 pic.twitter.com/nKQHndcxxh — Dr. Nihil Obstat 🔨 (@DrObstat) August 16, 2023

Wow! His remake slaps. The guy can't write a bad song. LOL

Under NO circumstance should child be allowed to talk to this man. Even under adult supervision. Both Joe and Hunter Biden have a sick fascination with being on camera whilst conducting their sick perversions. https://t.co/jrGDERpnHr — All of Us United (@bikes_r_fun) August 16, 2023

We joke, but they really are weird. Guard your kids and your wives around the Biden men.

