Big Scoop! Biden's ice cream joke wasn't UN-CONE-STITUTIONAL but parents didn't CONE-DONE it

justmindy  |  4:04 PM on August 16, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

All we ask is he stop being so weird. Why does he have to say such weird stuff? 

Please stop trying to talk to the children, Joe. It's making everyone uncomfortable.

The vibes are so off.

This seems to be one sentiment all of Twitter can agree on.

Hollywood is also very creepy so they would probably come up with someone just like Joe. They certainly helped get him elected.

Is it any wonder Hunter is such a weirdo?

Of course it is.

Let's hope so.

Wow! His remake slaps. The guy can't write a bad song. LOL

We joke, but they really are weird. Guard your kids and your wives around the Biden men.

David Hogg gets the Community Notes treatment over voter registration Brett T.