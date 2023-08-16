Big Scoop! Biden's ice cream joke wasn't UN-CONE-STITUTIONAL but parents didn't CONE-DONE it

All we ask is he stop being so weird. Why does he have to say such weird stuff?
BIDEN: "I wanna say one thing to your children. I know some really great ice cream places around here and daddy owes you, so talk to me afterwards." pic.twitter.com/fSxmDVb6pp— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023
Please stop trying to talk to the children, Joe. It's making everyone uncomfortable.
The word you’re looking for is “lecherous” btw. https://t.co/l2dSmIZrm5— Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) August 16, 2023
Another 10 out of 10 on the Uncomfortable Meter. https://t.co/QaLW6L1foz— RJ Richards (@RegularGuyRant) August 16, 2023
The vibes are so off.
Can't help himself pic.twitter.com/4VnHfwpXKU— Igor Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) August 16, 2023
Creepy ole man! #LeaveOurKidsAlone pic.twitter.com/NeFLDURpO0— SamJ❤️🇺🇸💙 (@SamJuneau) August 16, 2023
So creepy— Stephanie ac 😬😬😬😬 (@stephanie_co239) August 16, 2023
Keep kids away from that creep.— Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) August 16, 2023
This seems to be one sentiment all of Twitter can agree on.
You can make this 💩 up! The Hollywood Writers Guild couldn’t write this script— Ballot Farmer, Comrade Ziiggii (@realZiiggii) August 16, 2023
🤦♂️ https://t.co/IRASWRxLY7
Hollywood is also very creepy so they would probably come up with someone just like Joe. They certainly helped get him elected.
Cringe af.— e4tango (@e4tango) August 16, 2023
Creepy Joe.🤡— Ideaman@inventitnow (@Inventitnow) August 16, 2023
Is it any wonder Hunter is such a weirdo?
Not even trying to hide it. Biden own a island?— Sweet Xyience (@SweetXyience) August 16, 2023
Says every pedo.— AisA1776 (@TheUnwanted46) August 16, 2023
Allegedly, of course.
Apart from the high level of creepiness, "daddy owes you"? This explains a lot about his political ideology, as well as his blind loyalty to Hunter.— Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) August 16, 2023
President Stranger Danger https://t.co/pUJrdqtpc1— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2023
He’s so creepy. https://t.co/0eqxQ4y8jK— Amy (@TheLimeSorbet) August 16, 2023
It's a stutter. https://t.co/8U6vj6yiRG— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) August 16, 2023
Of course it is.
Hopefully the White House is at least— Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) August 16, 2023
500 feet from an elementary school. https://t.co/OaYlf1TTUz
Let's hope so.
🎼There’s a creepy old man— Dr. Nihil Obstat 🔨 (@DrObstat) August 16, 2023
Who wants to sniff your child.
His son’s cocaine is in the House,
But there won’t be charges filed… https://t.co/fLX9Ky0eD1 pic.twitter.com/nKQHndcxxh
Wow! His remake slaps. The guy can't write a bad song. LOL
Under NO circumstance should child be allowed to talk to this man. Even under adult supervision. Both Joe and Hunter Biden have a sick fascination with being on camera whilst conducting their sick perversions. https://t.co/jrGDERpnHr— All of Us United (@bikes_r_fun) August 16, 2023
We joke, but they really are weird. Guard your kids and your wives around the Biden men.
