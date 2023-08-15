Nation in CRISIS: Three positions on the joint chiefs of staff are empty for the first time

Sen. Tommy Tuberbille has been single-handedly holding up military promotions in protest of the military's paid abortion services. As some noted, you can be given weeks' leave and paid travel to get an abortion, but to attend a funeral? That's coming out of your pocket. NSC spokesman John Kirby was asked about the military providing abortions, and he went into a long speech about "dignity" — dignity for women, dignity for transgender servicemembers, and the importance of diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

And speaking of women's dignity, the military considers abortions "a foundational sacred obligation" of the military. We told you the Left considers abortion a sacrament.

Lara Seligman, who covers the Pentagon for POLITICO, posted this sobering photo of just five joint chiefs of staff thanks to Tuberville.

And then there were three…



Thanks to @TTuberville, three of the eight positions on the military’s storied joint chiefs of staff are now empty for the first time in history. pic.twitter.com/TzJgc0O9tz — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) August 14, 2023

FALSE.



Not Tuberville's fault. If Joe Biden hadn't forced Americans to fund abortion tourism, Tuberville wouldn't have to protest it.



And Democrats could approve these three nominees TODAY. But the Senate is on vacation. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 14, 2023

Those empty frames don’t matter to readiness at all. Stop pushing propaganda for DOD. The real issue is they shouldn’t be using government funds for abortion in any way. @TTuberville is right! — Col. Rob Maness ret. 🇺🇸 (@RobManess) August 15, 2023

I’m fine with this. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) August 15, 2023

It’s not Tommy Tuberville’s fault that the Defense department wants to kill unborn American babies more than it wants to do anything else. https://t.co/dQN84FI7SW — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 15, 2023

Of the five remaining, can you point one who has presided over a successful major war?



I’ll wait. https://t.co/MEQekJntA1 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 15, 2023

Hell yeah. — D Block (@Dhmcgrath77) August 14, 2023

The less politicians in the general staff the better. — Theodore II (@RefDemo2) August 15, 2023

Just a who’s who of future defense contractor board members. — Nur (@s8470) August 15, 2023

If that’s a problem, why will the Commander-in-Chief not rescind the mandate that taxpayers pay for abortion-related costs? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 14, 2023

Might be time for the administration to negotiate — Gene Ziemba (@gene_ziemba) August 14, 2023

If the DOD and the Biden Administration would abide by the Hyde Amendment, this could be corrected.



The ball is in their court. — ? (@Crapplefratz) August 15, 2023

3 down, 5 to go — Suburbane (@Chad_Kosciusko) August 14, 2023

Considering the decades of failure, five might be more than we need. — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine1) August 15, 2023

How are we expected to react to this photo? Cry? This has no effect on our military readiness. And if you joined the military so you could get an abortion, you're probably not too valuable either.

***