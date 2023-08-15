Why is it forbidden to question the 2020 election?
Rep. Max Miller dragged by Matt Walsh for bad take on Freedom of...
Is Geraldo OK? Apparently, Tucker Carlson has REALLY gotten under his skin (WATCH)
Kamala Harris says wind and solar farms in Arizona will carry electricity millions...
President Biden says he's cut the federal debt by $1.7 trillion in just...
NYT: Gender studies are out and jocks are in at 'college targeted by...
'Fictitious document' listing indictments against Trump was 'a trial run'
LOL! Karine Jean-Pierre tweets then deletes and the reason why is HILARIOUS
Biden says the passage of the PACT Act is 'personal for my family'
'West Maui is a media free zone' ... desperate Hawaiians beg for assistance
President Biden tells of the bridge collapse he witnessed in Pennsylvania
Yup, it's primary season but that doesn't mean you HAVE to be an...
Adam Kinzinger picks a fight with Lauren Boebert about not having a job...
HATE to see it! Hunter Biden's terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD 'sweetheart deal'...

Nation in CRISIS: Three positions on the joint chiefs of staff are empty for the first time

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 15, 2023
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Sen. Tommy Tuberbille has been single-handedly holding up military promotions in protest of the military's paid abortion services. As some noted, you can be given weeks' leave and paid travel to get an abortion, but to attend a funeral? That's coming out of your pocket. NSC spokesman John Kirby was asked about the military providing abortions, and he went into a long speech about "dignity" — dignity for women, dignity for transgender servicemembers, and the importance of diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

And speaking of women's dignity, the military considers abortions "a foundational sacred obligation" of the military. We told you the Left considers abortion a sacrament.

Lara Seligman, who covers the Pentagon for POLITICO, posted this sobering photo of just five joint chiefs of staff thanks to Tuberville.

Recommended

Rep. Max Miller dragged by Matt Walsh for bad take on Freedom of Religion (but there is a plot twist)
Aaron Walker

How are we expected to react to this photo? Cry? This has no effect on our military readiness. And if you joined the military so you could get an abortion, you're probably not too valuable either.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ABORTION MILITARY POLITICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Max Miller dragged by Matt Walsh for bad take on Freedom of Religion (but there is a plot twist)
Aaron Walker
Is Geraldo OK? Apparently, Tucker Carlson has REALLY gotten under his skin (WATCH)
justmindy
Kamala Harris says wind and solar farms in Arizona will carry electricity millions of miles away
Brett T.
LOL! Karine Jean-Pierre tweets then deletes and the reason why is HILARIOUS
ArtistAngie
'West Maui is a media free zone' ... desperate Hawaiians beg for assistance
justmindy
President Biden says he's cut the federal debt by $1.7 trillion in just two years
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Rep. Max Miller dragged by Matt Walsh for bad take on Freedom of Religion (but there is a plot twist) Aaron Walker