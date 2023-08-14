Laura Loomer outs racist, transphobic, and homophobic 'Max Nordau'

It was actually a few weeks ago that Team Trump's Laura Loomer, who's insinuated that maybe Casey DeSantis faked breast cancer for sympathy, outed @MaxNordau as a sock account for GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Bryan Griffin. She'd apparently matched up their voices during a Twitter "Space" and determined they were the same person.

"Max Nordau" has done spectacular work outing Rebekah Jones' lies, and recently he's been tweeting in support of DeSantis for president in 2024. That has made him an enemy of Team Trump, like Loomer.

Now he's being outed by Keith Edwards, who handled communications for The Lincoln Project during that unfortunate pedophilia scandal.

Wow. The racist, transphobic and homophobic @MaxNordau account’s identity has been revealed.



It’s Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary @BryanDGriffin. pic.twitter.com/IDqJwJZEtZ — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) August 14, 2023

Multiple people informed the Lincoln Project that its founder, John Weaver, was a sexual predator.



Keith Edwards was one of the people who knew. He said nothing and worked to coordinate the PR response.



Anyway, I’m not @BryanDGriffin, but #ff.https://t.co/JlpHzVoXKT https://t.co/4Vtmh2S9QZ pic.twitter.com/0zgNH03Pw6 — Max-a-Lago X (@MaxNordau) August 14, 2023

But … Bryan Griffin works in Florida, and absolute nutcase Rebekah Jones has already doxxed @MaxNordau and sicced her followers on Robert Andrew McGimpsey of Indiana.

So who are you going to believe? Loomer or Jones? The guy who played a role in responding to those sexual predator allegations against The Lincoln Project's John Weaver is going with Loomer. But Jones? She was crafty enough to find out that DeSantis was fudging the COVID death toll in Florida. Choose your fighter.

***

