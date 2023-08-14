Laura Loomer outs racist, transphobic, and homophobic 'Max Nordau'

Karine Jean-Pierre butchers names of Hawaii's senators
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 14, 2023
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

It was actually a few weeks ago that Team Trump's Laura Loomer, who's insinuated that maybe Casey DeSantis faked breast cancer for sympathy, outed @MaxNordau as a sock account for GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Bryan Griffin. She'd apparently matched up their voices during a Twitter "Space" and determined they were the same person.

"Max Nordau" has done spectacular work outing Rebekah Jones' lies, and recently he's been tweeting in support of DeSantis for president in 2024. That has made him an enemy of Team Trump, like Loomer.

Now he's being outed by Keith Edwards, who handled communications for The Lincoln Project during that unfortunate pedophilia scandal.

But … Bryan Griffin works in Florida, and absolute nutcase Rebekah Jones has already doxxed @MaxNordau and sicced her followers on Robert Andrew McGimpsey of Indiana.

So who are you going to believe? Loomer or Jones? The guy who played a role in responding to those sexual predator allegations against The Lincoln Project's John Weaver is going with Loomer. But Jones? She was crafty enough to find out that DeSantis was fudging the COVID death toll in Florida. Choose your fighter.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


