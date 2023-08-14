Tucker on Twitter, Episode 16: The Robert Kennedy, Jr. interview
CNN sings the praises of the Inflation Reduction Act on its anniversary

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 14, 2023
As Twitchy reported last week, the Democrats announced "a big deal": $44 million going to keep parks climate resilient.

How is that a big deal? Is that supposed to make us applaud the Inflation Reduction Act?

CNN reports that the White House is still trying to sell people on the Inflation Reduction Act a year after its passage, but people still don't know what's in it. It's telling that CNN doesn't even use the words "Inflation Reduction Act" in its headline or opening paragraph or tweet.

So it's actually a climate and health care law. We thought they were calling it a climate and tax law a year ago. In any case, CNN would like to enlighten us on all of the great things that we can attribute to the climate and health care law:

A year after Democrats passed their sweeping $750 billion climate and health care law, it’s leading to a surge of clean energy projects and job creation, according to a recent Bank of America report.

The White House is attempting to keep focus on the one-year anniversary of the lnflation Reduction Act’s passage this week with an assortment of senior officials traveling across the country to mark the occasion – selling the bill to voters, a White House official says. A recent poll found most voters still don’t know what’s in the law.

The nearly $370 billion clean energy and climate package, which passed on a party-line vote, was the largest climate investment in US history. Its goal is to reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. Inflation has cooled over the past year, but it doesn’t have much to do with the law.

Inflation doesn't have much to do with the law. Nice to slip that in there.

The Bank of America report talks about the investment in electric vehicles. Did we happen to mention that the Biden administration's much-hyped electric bus and battery maker Proterra filed for Chapter 11 last week? Good thing Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm sold her stock just in time.

Where are all those good-paying union jobs building solar panels? You don't hear much about those.

Serious question … where's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg? He was all over the news in 2021 trying to sell the public on EVs. You'd think they'd put him out there, if they could find him. Maybe he's on leave again.

***

Tags: CNN INFLATION REDUCTION ACT

