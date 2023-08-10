Singer Oliver Anthony BLOWS up after America falls in love with his ode...
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 15: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund
New College of Florida board moves to abolish Gender Studies program
Erick Erickson has the BEST tweet about 'sanctuary cities' rapidly changing tunes that...
Defiant L's shares a pair of CLASSIC lib doozies destined for the Hypocrisy...
Trans activist uses donuts to explain why we should let kids have their...
Jonah Goldberg: 'Small donors are one of the biggest problems for democracy'
Ted Cruz calls out NBC's spin on 'Marxist lesbian' American Library Association president
President Biden beginning to remember where his son died
Republicans pounce on Biden admin for releasing $6 billion to Iran for hostages
Kamala's husband took a walk on the WILD side ... in sensible loafers...
RNC Research cruelly makes fun of President Biden's 'childhood' stutter
WaPo's Philip Bump says the Right wants to pretend James Comer never alleged...
Babylon Bee NAILS it with what more it'll take for Dems to believe...

President Biden announces $44 million to make parks resilient to climate change

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on August 10, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The best part of this tweet isn't that the Democrats noted the $44 million would be coming out of the "Inflation Reduction Act," but that they added, "This is a big deal."

Really? $44 million going to make parks and communities more resilient to climate change is a big deal?

They'll spend $44 million before anyone even picks up a shovel.

It is kind of small change considering that in 2021, part of the Democrat’s spending bill was to put $3 billion toward “tree equity,” as white folks in the suburbs have a lot of trees to shade them from climate change, whereas blacks living in the cities do not and thus suffer higher temperatures. Vice President Kamala Harris, the scientist of the Biden administration, interrupted a NASA presentation to ask if NASA "can measure trees" as part of "environmental justice."

Recommended

Tucker on Twitter, Episode 15: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund
Aaron Walker

Parks and communities "everywhere."

Biden was just at the "ninth wonder of the world," the Grand Canyon, which was created by climate change. Good luck achieving tree equity.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE DEMOCRATS JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker on Twitter, Episode 15: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund
Aaron Walker
Singer Oliver Anthony BLOWS up after America falls in love with his ode to the working man
justmindy
Erick Erickson has the BEST tweet about 'sanctuary cities' rapidly changing tunes that we have seen yet
ArtistAngie
Trans activist uses donuts to explain why we should let kids have their own gender-reveal parties
Brett T.
Jonah Goldberg: 'Small donors are one of the biggest problems for democracy'
Amy
Defiant L's shares a pair of CLASSIC lib doozies destined for the Hypocrisy Hall of Fame
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 15: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund Aaron Walker