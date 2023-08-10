President Biden announces $44 million to make parks resilient to climate change

The best part of this tweet isn't that the Democrats noted the $44 million would be coming out of the "Inflation Reduction Act," but that they added, "This is a big deal."

Really? $44 million going to make parks and communities more resilient to climate change is a big deal?

This week, President @JoeBiden announced a $44 million investment from the Inflation Reduction Act to make parks and communities everywhere more resilient to climate change.



This is a big deal. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 10, 2023

They'll spend $44 million before anyone even picks up a shovel.

It is kind of small change considering that in 2021, part of the Democrat’s spending bill was to put $3 billion toward “tree equity,” as white folks in the suburbs have a lot of trees to shade them from climate change, whereas blacks living in the cities do not and thus suffer higher temperatures. Vice President Kamala Harris, the scientist of the Biden administration, interrupted a NASA presentation to ask if NASA "can measure trees" as part of "environmental justice."

Surely, this will reduce inflation. 🤡 — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) August 10, 2023

A very small deal, indeed. Time for honoring Biden will soon be at an end. — Troy (@BassBurg) August 10, 2023

What the hell does “more resilient to climate change mean”? — skycop (@skycop) August 10, 2023

How? Please explain how to make a park resilient to climate change. — FLBIII Deux (@Jane4UsGirls) August 10, 2023

Parks and communities "everywhere."

What does that even mean? More trees? Turf? — SoberSights (@sober_sights) August 10, 2023

What a f’kn joke. — Hopeful (@shobnaz) August 10, 2023

Biden was just at the "ninth wonder of the world," the Grand Canyon, which was created by climate change. Good luck achieving tree equity.

