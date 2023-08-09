Energy Secretary Granholm's fortuitously timed stock trade gets fresh attention

Patrick Bet-David wants 3 unlikely groups to UNITE to protect CONSERVATIVE family values
Doug P.  |  2:04 PM on August 09, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We'll lead things off here with some news that will sound very familiar: A government-backed "green energy" company has declared bankruptcy.

The company was a favorite of President Biden and his administration but even with that assistance "Bidenomics" seems to have been a bit too much to overcome:

President Biden frequently extolled an electric vehicle company — in which his energy secretary heavily invested — before it declared bankruptcy on Monday.

Bay Area-based electric bus and battery maker Proterra filed for Chapter 11, with CEO Gareth Joyce citing “various market and macroeconomic headwinds that have impacted our ability to efficiently scale.”

The EV firm, which sold more than 1,300 electric buses to public transit systems in the US and Canada, was valued at $1.6 billion when Biden, 80, took office in January 2021 — but closed with a market value of $362 million, according to Reuters.

In 2021, the president pledged more than $10 billion from his $1.9 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan toward zero-emission transit and school bus programs.

This isn't a rarity, however:

And MANY others. 

It's always too bad when a company declares bankruptcy, but at least Energy Secretary Granholm got out at the right time. 

This story from a couple of years ago is making the rounds again on news of the Proterra bankruptcy:

We can't help but wonder how many members of Congress had stock in that company but just coincidentally got out ahead of the bankruptcy.

'Beyond concerning' records point to Biden admin giving CCP a heads-up just before massive SPR release

Jennifer Granholm's in favor of shifting entire US military vehicle fleet to fully electric by 2030

