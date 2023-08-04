'Beyond concerning' records point to Biden admin giving CCP a heads-up just before massive SPR release

Ex spox for admin trying to jail a political opponent says Republicans are...
Sarah D  |  10:10 AM on August 04, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Back in October of 2021, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that "we don't have much moral authority" to tell China that they're not doing enough to combat climate change when the United States itself is such a huge offender.

Spineless deference to other countries is not really what we should be looking for from our presidential administration, particularly when the other country in the equation is China. 

We were similarly quite disgusted when, earlier this year, Granholm said that the Biden administration hopes that "we can all learn from what China is doing" when it comes to investing in clean energy:

Again with the mooning over China. What's the deal with that? Do Jennifer Granholm and the Biden administration have some kind of special relationship with China or something?

You bet your boots, they do:

More from Fox News:

Granholm's previously-undisclosed talks with China National Energy Administration Chairman Zhang Jianhua — revealed in internal Energy Department calendars obtained by Americans for Public Trust (APT) and shared with Fox News Digital — reveal that the Biden administration likely discussed its plans to release oil from the SPR with China before its public announcement. 

According to the calendars, Granholm spoke in one-on-one conversations with Jianhua, who is a longstanding senior member of the Chinese Communist Party, on Nov. 19, 2021, and two days later on Nov. 21, 2021. Then, on Nov. 23, 2021, the White House announced a release of 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR, the largest release of its kind in U.S. history at the time.

"Secretary Granholm's multiple closed-door meetings with a CCP-connected energy official raise serious questions about the level of Chinese influence on the Biden administration’s energy agenda," APT Executive Director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News Digital.

"Instead of focusing on creating real energy independence for America, Granholm has been too busy parroting Chinese energy propaganda and insisting ‘we can all learn from what China is doing,’" Sutherland continued. "The public deserves to know the extent to which Chinese officials are attempting to infiltrate U.S. energy policy and security."

Well, based on this, it seems like a pretty significant extent. And based on this, they're getting a lot of help with that from our very own Democratic presidential administration. The same Democratic presidential administration that waved off concerns about the Chinese spy balloon. It all makes sense now. This administration appears to have a vested interest in protecting China and keeping the CCP happy.

How can we trust anyone in the Biden administration to look out for American interests, not just with regard to energy, but with regard to everything that matters?

***

***

Tags: CHINA ENERGY JENNIFER GRANHOLM OIL CCP

