'Beyond concerning' records point to Biden admin giving CCP a heads-up just before massive SPR release

Back in October of 2021, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that "we don't have much moral authority" to tell China that they're not doing enough to combat climate change when the United States itself is such a huge offender.

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: “We don’t have much moral authority” to call out Communist China. pic.twitter.com/WmhipszPrh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2021

Spineless deference to other countries is not really what we should be looking for from our presidential administration, particularly when the other country in the equation is China.

We were similarly quite disgusted when, earlier this year, Granholm said that the Biden administration hopes that "we can all learn from what China is doing" when it comes to investing in clean energy:

.⁦@SecGranholm on climate change: “[The Biden Admin is] hopeful that, you know, we can all learn from what China is doing, the amount of money that they’re investing in clean energy is actually you know, encouraging.” pic.twitter.com/dKXCOHTvfw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 11, 2023

Again with the mooning over China. What's the deal with that? Do Jennifer Granholm and the Biden administration have some kind of special relationship with China or something?

You bet your boots, they do:

🚨We’ve obtained new documents showing that Energy @SecGranholm secretly consulted with the CCP’s top energy official multiple times, just days before the Biden Admin decided to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat high gas prices in 2021:https://t.co/RG8rUYuyoI — Americans for Public Trust (@apublictrust) August 4, 2023

More from Fox News:

Granholm's previously-undisclosed talks with China National Energy Administration Chairman Zhang Jianhua — revealed in internal Energy Department calendars obtained by Americans for Public Trust (APT) and shared with Fox News Digital — reveal that the Biden administration likely discussed its plans to release oil from the SPR with China before its public announcement. According to the calendars, Granholm spoke in one-on-one conversations with Jianhua, who is a longstanding senior member of the Chinese Communist Party, on Nov. 19, 2021, and two days later on Nov. 21, 2021. Then, on Nov. 23, 2021, the White House announced a release of 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR, the largest release of its kind in U.S. history at the time. "Secretary Granholm's multiple closed-door meetings with a CCP-connected energy official raise serious questions about the level of Chinese influence on the Biden administration’s energy agenda," APT Executive Director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News Digital. "Instead of focusing on creating real energy independence for America, Granholm has been too busy parroting Chinese energy propaganda and insisting ‘we can all learn from what China is doing,’" Sutherland continued. "The public deserves to know the extent to which Chinese officials are attempting to infiltrate U.S. energy policy and security."

Well, based on this, it seems like a pretty significant extent. And based on this, they're getting a lot of help with that from our very own Democratic presidential administration. The same Democratic presidential administration that waved off concerns about the Chinese spy balloon. It all makes sense now. This administration appears to have a vested interest in protecting China and keeping the CCP happy.

This is insane



Biden admin consulted with the CCP right before draining our SPR to its lowest levels since 1983 https://t.co/gF9O2QjV6O — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 4, 2023

checking in with her boss first. — Yoshi's Paw 🇺🇸 (@lizza_vb) August 4, 2023

How can we trust anyone in the Biden administration to look out for American interests, not just with regard to energy, but with regard to everything that matters?

It’s easier to identify which regime members aren’t running dogs for the CCP selling out America to our greatest adversary than to ID which members are. None of them are trustworthy. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) August 4, 2023

This Administration is compromised https://t.co/CdKU62gRMp — BO4ORD (@bo4ord4America) August 4, 2023

This is beyond concerning. Yet another bad decision made by Jennifer Granholm.



This administration continues to put our adversaries' interests and security above our own. https://t.co/FJEhGKMdl2 — Rep. John James (@RepJames) August 4, 2023

***

Related:

'How is this not a massive corruption scandal?' Not even CNN can ignore Joe Biden pimping green company that could make Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm millions

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!